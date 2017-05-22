LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – May 22, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a promo for the Fatal 5 Way at WWE Extreme Rules in two weeks.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Bray Wyatt as the Van Del Arena lights up with his fireflies. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Corey Graves.

Wyatt takes the mic and starts in on a promo like only he delivers. Wyatt starts talking about The Beast. Wyatt goes on about how he’s in control and soon he will rip open the chest of The Beast and feast on his heart. Wyatt says The Beast will die a horrible death at the hands of our true one savior, Bray. Wyatt says 4 other men will suffer at Extreme Rules as he begins his brilliant crusade to slay The Beast, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Wyatt goes on about his Extreme Rules opponents. Roman Reigns interrupts to a mixed reaction and out he comes.

Reigns says if Wyatt is going to down him in his Yard, he might as well do it in his face. Wyatt laughs at Reigns and mentions how he’s the only one here who can beat Lesnar. Reigns says he’s going to beat 4 guys at Extreme Rules, including Wyatt, and go on to beat Lesnar, and that’s the truth. Reigns says he’s not worried about Extreme Rules right now, the only thing on his mind is how he’s going to get Wyatt out of his yard. They come face to face. The music hits and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to the stage.

Angle says the Fatal 5 Way could very well be the biggest match of the new era. Angle goes on and makes Reigns vs. Wyatt for right now. The crowd pops. Angle calls for a referee and says “it’s true” as his music hits and we go to commercial.

Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

Back from the break and the match kicks off. Back and forth to start. Wyatt turns upside down and taunts Reigns early. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail early on but Reigns ends up booting him to the floor. They bring it back in and Wyatt drops Reigns with the Uranage.

Reigns goes on to turn it around until Wyatt launches himself into Reigns off the ropes. Both are down now. The music hits and out comes Samoa Joe to the ring. Wyatt watches from the corner. It looks like Joe is inviting Wyatt to double team Reigns with him. Joe grabs Reigns for the Coquina Clutch as the referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Roman Reigns

– After the bell, Wyatt also attacks Reigns but Joe grabs him from behind and applies the Clutch. The music hits and out comes Seth Rollins to make the save next. Rollins unloads on Joe and sends him retreating. Wyatt tries to come from behind on Rollins but Reigns makes the save with a Superman punch. Reigns and Rollins stand tall but trade looks as the Extreme Rules theme song plays.

– Still to come, Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson. Also, Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy with the winner picking the stipulation for Extreme Rules. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Reigns is backstage with Rollins. Reigns says he’s told Rollins before he doesn’t need his help. Rollins says he was out there for Joe, not Reigns. Angle appears and makes tonight’s main event – Rollins and Reigns vs. Joe and Wyatt. They walk off and Elias Samson appears with his guitar. Angle says The Drifter has been trying to get his attention for weeks and he just got it. Angle puts Samson in his first RAW match for later tonight – against WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. The Drifter looks a bit worried but goes back to playing his guitar.

Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari

We go to the ring and out comes Akira Tozawa as Ariya Daivari waits in the ring. We see Brian Kendrick backstage watching and in communication with the announcers. Kendrick says he will be giving Tozawa some pointers tonight because he’s the teacher and Tozawa is the student.

The bell rings and Tozawa goes at it with Ariya. Tozawa with a running knee and another shot for a 2 count. Tozawa gets hyped up but Daivari moves out of the way and clotheslines Tozawa for a 2 count. Tozawa makes a comeback with a bunch of offense. Tozawa with a German suplex. Tozawa goes to the top and nails a big senton for the win.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

– After the match, Tozawa stands tall as we get a replay. We go back to Kendrick. He admits he’s impressed but not as impressed as everyone will be when he beats Tozawa in the Street Fight on WWE 205 Live tomorrow night.

– Still to come, Samson vs. Ambrose. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charly Caruso approaches Sasha Banks backstage and asks her about her “rubber match” with Alicia Fox. She talks about moving on from Fox and Noam Dar tonight but they walk up and interrupt her. They taunt her for being all alone and not having anyone.

Elias Samson vs. Dean Ambrose

Back to the ring and JoJo introduces Elias Samson. The Drifter is in the ring with a spotlight. He plays and sings a song as fans boo. The music interrupts as WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose makes his way out for this non-title match. We see The Miz and Maryse on commentary.

The bell rings and Samson applies a headlock to start. They trade holds and Samson drops Ambrose. Samson works Ambrose over and nails a running knee to the head while Ambrose is down on the apron. We go to commercial with Samson in control.

Back from the break and Samson has Ambrose grounded in the ring. Samson drops Ambrose and covers for a 2 count. Samson goes back to grounding Ambrose again, focusing on the arm.

Ambrose finally makes a comeback and hits a neckbreaker but both are down now. They get up and go at it. Ambrose with his usual offense. Ambrose with a big clothesline. Ambrose climbs to the top for the big elbow drop but Samson catches him with a jumping knee to the face on the way down. Samson with a close 2 count as Ambrose comes right back with a roll up of his own. Ambrose with the clothesline as both are down again.

The Miz runs down to the ring and enters the ring. He looks at both Superstars and decks Samson.

Winner by DQ: Elias Samson

– JoJo announces Samson the winner as The Miz looks on and applauds. If Ambrose is disqualified at Extreme Rules, he still drops the title. Ambrose chases Miz and finally gets his hands on him but Samson makes the save from behind. Samson drops Ambrose with the snap swinging neckbreaker and leaves him laying as Miz looks on.

– Still to come, Balor vs. Anderson.

– Big Cass is backstage and he’s upset, walking with a referee and asking what happened. They walk up on Enzo Amore, who is laid out. Cass calls for more help and tries to wake Enzo up as we go to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.