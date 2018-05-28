LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Raw Results – May 28, 2018

The broadcast opened with a very moving video for Memorial Day here in the United States. Obviously, we send our thanks out to everyone, past and present, who have served in the military and especially their families.

Braun Strowman made his way to the ring. The announcers said he was the clear favorite to walk out of Money in the Bank with the briefcase. Strowman said that when he sees the briefcase, it gets him motivated because it means he can have a WWE Universal title match at any time in any arena in the world. The fans were into Strowman, chanting, “Get these hands.” Strowman promised he would destroy seven other men at the PPV and then he was going to climb the ladder and the briefcase. Then, he will known as “Mister Monster in the Bank” and questioned who was going to stop him.

Strowman said there was no one who could stop him. He promised to take the briefcase, cash in the contract and promised Brock Lesnar was going to “get these hands.” Out came Finn Balor, so they are following up on their main event last week. Balor said that Braun was getting ahead of himself and reminded him that Finn was the first Universal Champion and never lost the belt. He said he was determined to get to the top, so he was going to climb one of the ladders and take back what was his. Balor said he gave Braun everything that he had last week, but at MITB there will other competitors in the ring with them and it’s going to be every man for themselves. Braun said he put up a really good fight for a little guy.

Balor slapped him. Braun grabbed Finn and tossed him across the ring, bouncing him out of the ring to the floor. Raw General Manager Kurt Angle came out on the entrance stage. He said that he sees one of his favorite “I”s – intensity. He said the ladder match will feature four stars from Raw and four stars from Smackdown with the winner facing their respective champion at any time. He said Balor gave everything he had last week, but asked Richmond if they wanted to see a rematch right now. They did. So, it was official.

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor.

Kevin Owens joined the announcers on commentary.

Braun nailed some big shots early on and controlled the bout They showed Bobby Roode watching a TV backstage, scouting. Balor tried to fight back but Braun drilled him down to the mat with a big shot across the chest. Strowman drilled Balor with a headbutt. Balor pulled himself to his feet with the ropes, but was dropped down again with a big right for a two count.

Strowman whipped Balor hard across the ring, where he bounced rudely off the buckles. Balor finally nailed a dropkick and began kicking away at the hamstrings of the “Monster.” Braun kicked him down. Owens took a live mic and began screaming for Braun to keep destroying Finn and showing everyone that he was the monster. He demanded Brock “show him these hands” as they went to commercial,

When they returned, Balor avoided a charge in the corner. Balor began nailing strikes but was caught going for an enziguiri and slammed down. He went to the floor. Braun followed. Braun tackled him on the floor, sending Balor over the barricade into the waiting arms of security guards on the other side. Strowman brought him back into the ringside area but missed a charge into the ringpost, hitting his shoulder. Balor dropkicked Braun over the top to the floor. Owens grabbed a live mic again and this time, was pushing Balor to give his best shot to Braun. Balor knocked Strowman down but celebrated too long. Braun grabbed him and tossed him back in the ring.

Balor was able to nail a Slingblade and nailed the coup de grace. He nailed another and returned to the top for a third time, but Kevin Owens attacked Balor and knocked him off the top.

Your winner by DQ, Braun Strowman.

Owens grabbed a ladder an attacked Balor with it on the floor. He pulled it into the ring and went to do the same to Braun, who grabbed it and stopped Owens’ momentum. Owens ran. Braun sent the ladder into orbit and it crashed down halfway up the entrance aisle, nearly nailing Owens. Owens ran off as Braun stalked to the back.

The idea was that Owens stole Balor’s potential win and was trying to soften up his opponents in the ladder match.

They showed footage of Jinder Mahal’s attack on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins last week.

They showed Elias playing guitar in the back and said he would be on Raw next.

Backstage, Kevin Owens was rushing to get out of the building and screamed at a valet to get his car. Kurt Angle asked him where he was going and Owens said it was Memorial Day and he was going to see the big parade and fireworks. Angle told him he was Canadian and didn’t care about any of that. He then told Owens he was going to be in a match tonight against the guys he knocked on commentary. He told Owens to go get dressed. Owens screamed in frustration as he returned into the locker room area.

Sasha Banks cut a selfie promo saying she didn’t need luck in the Gauntlet Match as she was the boss.

Time for Elias. Elias said that tonight’s song was special to him as he words and music just came to him. He said it was going to require total concentration. He began to play, but stopped. He said that normally the lighting was fine, but the crowd tonight was disgusting and asked that the lights be changed a little. He kept getting thrown off by the crowd making noise. He threatened to sit there all night until he didn’t hear a pin drop. They went to commercial noting that the WWE IC title bout was next as he threatened to leave.

When they returned from commercial, Elias was still in the ring asking the fans to shut their mouths. He said he would leave. The crowd chanted, “Leave.” Before anything could happen musically, out came WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. They noted it was Rollins’ birthday. Elias remained in the ring and wasn’t happy about not being able to perform. They faced off. Elias finally walked off. It felt like a tease of something larger to come between the two.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal

Rollins went right after Mahal, attacked him at the bell and drilling him with right hands. They battled at ringside as they went to commerical. Wjen they returned, Mahal was in control and suplexed Rollins over for a two count. The announcers noted that Mahal was focusing his attack on Rollins’ core. Mahal locked on an abdominal stretch. Rollins fought his way out and sent Mahal to the floor. Holding his ribs, Rollins nailed a dive to the outside.

Back in the ring, Rollins came off the ropes with a Blockbuster for a two count. Mahal sent him up and over the ropes during a charge in the corner. Mahal caught him with a gutbuster and scored a two count. Jinder went for the Colossus, but Rollins blocked. He went for the stomp but it was blocked. Rollins nailed a kick to the face and scored with the Falcon’s Arrow, scoring a two count. Sunil Singh interfered and was thrown out by the referee.

That distraction allowed Mahal to nail Rollins in the ribs with a steel chair but Rollins still kicked out. The crowd chanted for Rollins as he nailed an enziguiri. Sunil returned but Rollins pulled him into the ring and hit a BuckleBomb on him, sending him into Jinder in the corner. Everyone was down, exhausted. No DQ on Jinder, despite Suni returning.

Rollins saw the chair that Jinder hit him with and decided to wallop Jinder with it several times. Rollins was disqualified.

Your winner, by DQ, Jinder Mahal!

Rollins chased Jinder up the aisle, drilling him with the chair again and again. Sunil tried to intervene but was laid out with the chair. Rollins stood on the announcers’ table, posing for the crowd. Elias returned from the back and drilled Rollins from behind with his guitar, sending Rollins crashing off the stage to the floor below as they went to commercial.

