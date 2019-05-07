WWE RAW Results – May 6, 2019

We are in Cincinnati, Ohio and your announcers are Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Renee Young.

There is NO CHANCE Vince McMahon is not going to start off the show.

Vince welcomes everyone and he says this is a Raw for the ages that no one will forget. It is because he is starting off Raw . . .

Roman Reigns interrupts and he makes his way to the ring.

Vince tells Roman that he will not be giving him a Superman punch tonight because he has the Cincinnati police ready. He also wants to know why Roman is here because he is assigned to Smackdown.

Roman says that he is on Smackdown, but he was on Raw for four or five years. He said he would leave Raw better than it was. Roman reminds Vince that while he was out, Vince and his family were not the authority, but the people were. Roman says that was a lie. Roman says he does not take orders from Vince or his spoiled family. Roman says he takes them from the WWE Universe.

Vince asks Roman if he thinks he can show up any time and the people will like it.

Roman says if they are going to make noise like this, he will show up every Monday.

Vince says that is not going to happen. Vince says it would open the floodgates and it would be anarchy . . .

Daniel Bryan’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Vince says this is a bad dream and he wants to know what Daniel is doing.

Daniel says since the travesty at Wrestlemania when he was robbed by Kofi Kingston, he has been in solitude. When he heard that Roman was showing up on Raw, Daniel says he thought he could have an intellectual conversation.

Before we can get intellectual, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston makes his way to the ring.

Kofi says the roster shake up was a big deal, but he has issues with Daniel. You didn’t have to go to the McMahons if you had issues with what happened at Wrestlemania because you could have come to him since he is the WWE Champion.

Daniel says Kofi is an undeserving champion. You never should have gotten a title shot. Your win was a fluke. Do you know why your 11 year journey was so hard. A pancake throwing novelty act never should have gotten there in the first place.

Kofi says he got there and he is the champion. He says that Daniel can’t do a think about it.

Vince suggests a great idea. What if he allowed three members of Smackdown to come to Raw on a given occasion. What if three members of Raw went to Smackdown. We would have no idea what would happen.

Kofi asks if this was Vince’s idea the whole time. Kofi says he saw Roman on social media and with E and Woods on the mend and he had nothing to do on Monday, why not show up to Raw on Monday.

Daniel says there is nothing about Raw that is fun. Daniel says he is not here for fun. He came here for a rematch for his WWE Championship. Daniel threatens to punch Kofi in the face.

Drew McIntyre appears on the stage and says if Vince doesn’t have things under control and if no one else in the back has a set to take care of this, it is up to Drew McIntyre. Drew says this is not Smackdown presents Raw. Drew says Kofi and Daniel better feel lucky he cares more about the egomaniac in the ring than either of you. Drew says that Vince said that the rules don’t apply to you. You are told not to show up and you show up. You got drafted from Raw to Smackdown so you could duck Drew McIntyre. You think it is okay to punch your boss in your face. You are an egomaniac and he will Claymore your arse back down to Earth.

Roman says it didn’t work out for you at Wrestlemania so why not try it tonight.

Vince suggests that we have a Wrestlemania rematch tonight? What if we had another Wrestlemania rematch tonight and this one would be for the WWE Championship.

Before we can see the brilliance of Vince’s ideas, AJ Styles interrupts and he makes his way to the stage and then to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Vince is in the ring with AJ Styles and he wants to know what is up.

AJ asks Vince what is he doing. He finally gets to Raw and the next thing he knows is you have Smackdown wrestlers on Raw.

Vince says there is a reason for it and it is Wild Card Rule and he just came up with it.

AJ says it is real convenient. AJ says he spent years making Smackdown the House that AJ Styles Built. Then he gets to Raw and has a shot at the Universal Championship, but you bring over Seth Rollins’ best friend and partner in crime, Roman Reigns. Is that how this Wild Card thing is going to work? Maybe AJ Styles goes to Smackdown tomorrow and brings a couple of his friends to Raw.

Vince says the Wild Card Rule is that three members of Raw may be invited to Smackdown and three members of Smackdown may be invited to Raw.

Seth Rollins interrupts.

Seth says he gives AJ the benefit of the doubt but then he gets sucker punched. Seth says Smackdown was fine before you got there and fine since you left. Seth says this is not your show, it is Monday Night Rollins.

AJ says he knows exactly where he is and he knows exactly what he did to Seth last week. AJ says he tried to shake your hand, but you threw that Universal Championship in his face. Then AJ tried to walk away and you kept running your mouth. If you are not going to treat him like a man, he will be the man who kicks your ass. AJ says he did not just put you through a table, he put you through a table with a Phenomenal Forearm. It won’t be any different, other than standing over you as the Universal Champion after a Phenomenal Forearm.

Vince says it looks like you want to compete, but it won’t be one on one. It will be you two teaming up and there will be a tag team in the back who will face him.

Match Number One: AJ Styles and Seth Rollins versus Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin

Rollins and Corbin start things off and Corbin with a side head lock. Corbin with a shoulder tackle but Rollins with a drop kick. AJ wants to be tagged in and Seth allows it. Lashley tags in. They lock up and Lashley sends AJ into the corner. AJ with a side head lock and Lashley with a shoulder tackle. AJ with a Phenomenal drop kick. AJ with a side head lock and he holds on to the side head lock when Lashley tries to send AJ off the ropes. Rollins makes the tag and AJ with a kick to Lashley. Rollins and AJ with kicks and Rollins clotheslines Lashley over the top rope. Seth punches Corbin and AJ clotheslines Corbin over the top rope to the floor.

Rollins with a pescado onto Lashley and AJ with a pescado onto Corbin as we go to commercial.

We are back and Rollins with punches but Lashley with an Irish whip. Lashley with kicks and he gets a near fall. Lashley sends Rollins to the floor and Rollins hits the ringside barrier and goes down. Corbin with kicks to Rollins while the referee was distracted by Lashley. Corbin tags in and sends Rollins into the ringside barrier. Corbin with a kick to the midsection. Corbin with a half nelson and chin lock. Corbin goes around the ring post and hits a clothesline for a near fall. Corbin puts Rollins on the turnbuckles and connects with a forearm.

Corbin looks around and Rollins with a head butt and kick to knock Corbin to the mat and Rollins with a blockbuster. Styles and Lashley tag in and AJ with a clothesline and sliding clothesline. AJ with a clothesline into the corner and he sets for the Styles Clash but Lashley backs AJ into the corner. AJ with boots and Corbin stops AJ from hitting the Phenomenal Forearm and Lashley with a spear to knock AJ off the apron.

Lashley runs AJ into the ringside barrier. Lashley goes for a power slam but AJ with a drop kick after he escapes. AJ with a Pele Kick but Corbin had made the tag. AJ with an enzuigiri. Lashley sends Rollins into the ringside barrier to stop the tag from happening. We go to commercial with AJ being sent to the floor.

We are back and Lashley works on the neck. AJ with elbows and Lashley with a back body drop. Lashley eventually gets a near fall. Corbin tags in and he ties AJ in the ropes and punches AJ. Corbin punches AJ when AJ goes for a slingshot move and Corbin gets a near fall. AJ with punches and a back fist. AJ lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt and Rollins tags in and hits a springboard clothesline. Rollins leaps over Corbin and hits a suicide dive on Lashley. Rollins with Slingblade and a clothesline to send Corbin over the top rope to the floor. Rollins with a suicide dive onto both Lashley and Corbin.

Rollins gets a near fall and Lashley breaks it up but AJ takes care of Lashley. AJ with a drop kick to Lashley on the ropes. Corbin with a rollup on Rollins for a near fall. Rollins with an enzuigiri followed by a super kick. Rollins with a thrust kick but Corbin and Rollins bump heads. Styles misses Corbin and hits Rollins with the Phenomenal Forearm. AJ leaves the ring and goes to the back. Rollins is given End of Days and Corbin gets the three count.

Winners: Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin

We see what happened last week between Miz and Shane McMahon.

We see Shane’s locker room and Miz sits outside the room.

Sami Zayn makes his way to the ring and we go to commercial.

Sami asks what do you have to complain about tonight? You already got Roman Reigns from Smackdown. You are going to be getting a match between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship. What do you got? Let’s be fair. Sami says he saw the whole thing go down and you thought it was great. Sami says he liked it too. The difference between you liking and him liking is that after the first few hours are gone, you are still you. You have to live with the miserable person you see in the mirror.

Sami says fixing yourself is hard. It takes hard work. Complaining is easy and it is the easy way out and you are all cowards.

Braun Strowman interrupts and makes his way to the ring.

Sami takes off his jacket and hat and then he goes to the floor. Sami goes into the crowd when Braun goes to the floor.

Braun runs into the crowd and confronts Sami and Braun chases Sami up the ramp and to the back.

While the Lucha House Party makes their way to the back, Braun continues to jog behind Sami and Sami is trapped. Sami tells Braun this has nothing to do with you and Sami tries to get under the gate and thankfully there is a cameraman outside the building. Braun picks up Sami and tosses Sami into a dumpster. Braun asks who is the coward now.

Braun hears beeping and we see the trash truck pull up to the arena and Sami is placed into the trash can.

Match Number Two: Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik versus Three Guys

Kalisto with a kick and Metaliks with a springbaord drop kick. Dorado with a cross body. Kalisto tags in and he hits a splash off Dorado’s shoulders. Dorado with a dive and Metalik with a springboard drop kick. Kalisto tags in and hits Salida del Sol followed by an elbow drop from Metalik and Dorado with a shooting star press for the three count.

Winners: Lince Dorado, Kalisto, and Gran Metalik

We see Natalya and Naomi in the locker room and Natalya reads a note from Lacey Evans and she is requesting their presence at ringside and proper attire. Dana Brooke asks Lacey if she got it. Naomi says it cannot be a coincidence that they are in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Miz is still sitting outside Shane’s locker room.

Match Number Three: Ricochet versus Robert Roode in a Money in the Bank Wild Card Spot in the Match on the Line Match

Roode kicks Ricochet in the corner and the referee warns Roode. Roode with a chop and Irish whip but Ricochet floats over and flips over Roode’s back. Ricochet with a head scissors and drop kick. Ricochet is sent to the apron and Ricochet with a shoulder and Roode pushes Ricochet off the apron when Ricochet goes for a springboard move. Roode goes to the floor and sends Ricochet into the apron and then hangs Ricochet over the apron and slams the throat into the edge of the apron. Roode puts Ricochet’s head in the ring skirt and punches Ricochet. Roode gets a near fall.

Roode with a reverse chin lock. Roode with a clothesline for a near fall. Roode returns to the reverse chin lock. Roode runs into boots from Ricochet and Ricochet goes for a rolling drop kick but Roode catches Ricochet and catapults Ricochet to the turnbuckles. Ricochet lands on the turnbuckles and hits a moonsault. Roode with a forearm to the back of the head and Ricochet with a European uppercut. Roode with a spinebuster for a near fall. Roode tries for a superplex but Ricochet punches Roode to the mat. Ricochet sets for the 630 splash and hits it for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet (retains Spot in Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

We take a look back at what happened last week on Raw between Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe. At Money in the Bank, Rey will get his title match against Samoa Joe.

Rey Mysterio and Dominic are walking in the back and Heath Slater stops by to say hello. Rey goes into the locker room and Dominic walks away. We see Samoa Joe following Dominic in the hallway.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Samoa Joe is talking to Dominic and he talks about how he has to act like he has been here. He mentions that Dominic was happy to put his dad on his shoulders last week. Is that because you are trying to embarass him? Joe tells Dominic to tell his father that he may have thought he was the better man last week, but he is looking forward to defending his title against him at Money in the Bank.

Before the next match, the four Raw women in the Money in the Bank match make their way to the ring to watch

Match Number Four: Lacey Evans versus Allie Katrina

Lacey backs her opponent into the corner and kicks her. Lacey with a hesitation Bronco Buster followed by a Woman’s Right for the three count.

Winner: Lacey Evans

After the match, Lacey welcomes her guests and complains about not getting a proper RSVP. You were out here to see what a proper lady is capable of. The same will happen when Becky Lynch loses everything she worked for thanks to a Woman’s Right. One of you may win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and she hopes that you are smarter than you look. If you think of cashing in the briefcase after Lacey wins the title, you will regret whatever opportunity you had to become the champ. Y’all will come up short just like the Man will come up short.

Becky Lynch’s music plays and the women part the aisle to let Becky make her way to the ring. Becky goes after Lacey and Becky with punches. Lacey goes to the floor and Becky follows. Lacey is sent back into the ring and Becky goes for DisArmHer but Lacey goes to the floor and goes up the ramp.

Daniel Bryan is in the back and he is pondering something. He says Kofi Kingston’s constant shilling as champion, shilling pancakes, merchandise, and consumerism is a danger to society. He will need to eliminate Kofi as a role model for the benefit of society. He is here to correct course for human history to regain the WWE Championship and become the Planet’s Champion again.

We see The Usos looking into the hallway and they make their way into the hall and walk away from the locker room.

Match Number Five: Ivar and Erik versus Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder in a Non Title Match

Ryder drop kicks Erik out of the ring and Hawkins with shoulders to Ivar. Ryder tags in and hits a forearm. Hawkins tags in and punches Ivar. Ryder tags back in and kicks Ivar. Ivar misses a clothesline and he drop kicks Ivar. Hawkins tags in and they hit a side Russian leg sweep and flatliner combination. Hawkins with a drop kick and Ryder with a boot to Ivar for a near fall. Ivar with a double stomp to Hawkins and Erik tags in and Ivar with a knee and Erik with a near fall. Erik with an arm bar but Hawkins with punches. Hawkins lands on his feet on a belly-to-back attempt. Ryder tags in and knocks Ivar off the apron and then hits a drop kick on Erik. Ryder drops down and Ivar goes over the top rope to the floor. Hawkins with a clothesline off the apron but Erik with a knee.

Ryder with a drop kick to Erik. Erik avoids a Rough Ryder and Erik with a drop kick. Ivar tags in and they hit Viking Experience for the three count.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

We go to commercial.

We are back with the Firefly Fun House.

Bray welcomes everyone We cut to Mercy the Buzzard and he is eating something but denies what it is. Bray wants to know what is in the box. Abby wants to know what Mercy is hiding and Mercy yells at Abby. Bray sees that is what is left of Rambling Rabbit. Mercy says he despises Rambling Rabbit because of his bohemian beliefs. Bray says it is perfect to express yourself however you want. You can be forgiven no matter what, just like he was. Bray says Mercy should be rewarded.

It is time for picnic time. Bray is with a group of young fireflies who look like they have been watching Raw.

We take a look at what happened between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins during their match to try to build drama between the two.

Seth Rollins is in the back and he tells AJ Styles it does not matter if that forearm was an accident or if you did it on purpose. You made your point perfectly clear when you walked away after hitting him in the mouth for a second straight week. The next time you walk away from him, it will be with two black eyes and a broken face.

Match Number Six: Roman Reigns versus Drew McIntyre

Drew sends Roman into the turnbuckles and connects with an elbow and punch. Roman with a kick but Drew sends Roman into the corner but Roman comes out of the corner with a clothesline. Roman climbs teh turnbuckles and punches Drew and then he follows with clotheslines in the corner. Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Drew with punches to Roman. Drew gets a near fall. Drew with a front face lock into a deadlift suplex. Drew with an arm bar and chin lock. Drew sends Roman to the mat. Roman with punches but Drew with a forearm. Roman gets Drew up for a Samoan drop but Drew gets to his feet and hits a forearm.

Roman with clotheslines but he misses a flying clothesline. Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex that sends Roman to the floor. Drew sends Roman into the ring post. Drew with boots to Roman when they get back into the ring. Drew goes for a suplex but Roman blocks it. Roman with a suplex of his own. Drew misses a clothesline and Roman clotheslines Drew over the top rope to the floor. Roman sets for the Drive By but Drew with a boot to the head. Drew with an Alabama Gourdbuster into the apron as we go to commercial.

We are back and Roman sets for the Superman punch but Drew with a spinebuster and jackknife cover for a near fall. Drew waits for the Claymore but Roman avoids it and punches Drew. Roman with a kick and Drew with a punch. Roman with a punch and Drew with a head butt for a near fall. Drew with a backslide for a near fall. Roman with a DDT for a near fall. Drew goes to the floor and Roman sets for a Superman punch off the steps but Drew stops Roman and sends Roman into the ring steps. Drew with a sit out uranage for a near fall.

Drew goes up top and is met with a Superman punch for a near fall. Roman looks around and sets for the spear and Drew with a kick and Roman with a punch and Drew with a head butt. Roman with a spear but Shane McMahon hits Roman and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Roman Reigns (by disqualification)

After the match, Elias joins in the attack and Shane holds Roman for Elias.

Miz’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring with a chair but Shane goes into the crowd. Miz follows Shane into the concourse.

Elias holds Roman up for Drew to hit a Claymore

We cut to Shane running in the back and he hides. Miz runs past and he does not realize there was a cameraman in the hallway. Shane is asked about what is going to happen in the Steel Cage Match. Shane leaves as he avoids the camera crew.

Shane tries to get into his limo but Miz hits Shane with the steel chair. Shane with a ‘punch’ but Miz sends Shane into the limo door. Shane with a kick to the groinal region and Shane gets into the limo and leaves.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at what happened earlier tonight when Braun Strowman finally got revenge for being put in a garbage truck by putting Sami into one (even though it was not Sami who did it to Strowman).

Match Number Seven: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder versus Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Before the match starts, Jimmy and Jey Uso interrupt the match. Jimmy talks about how they call themselves Top Guys and the hottest tag team in WWE. Jey shows a case of Ucey Hot. Jimmy says it should be activated right about now.

Dash and Scott have a burning sensation in the nether regions. Scott and Dash go up the ramp for some water and they pour it onto their groin and they tell Scott and Dash that makes it worse.

Kofi Kingston is in the locker room and he says Daniel Bryan doesn’t think that he is a champion. Over the past 11 years, people have said the same thing. Daniel is not the first and he won’t be the last. A lot of people thought Kofi as champion would be impossible. Kofi says he showed that the Impossible is possible. Kofi says he will be the one to change history. He will retain the title and send Daniel’s whining and complaining body back where he belongs.

Match Number Seven: No Way Jose versus Lars Sullivan

Lars attacks members of the conga line before the match and Jose punches Lars. Lars sends Jose over the ringside barrier into the crowd. Lars with a clothesline to another member of the conga line. Lars with a Freak Accident to someone onto the ringside barrier. Lars presses someone over his head and sends him into the ring post. Lars sends one of the people in the conga line into the ring.

Jose with punches to Lars and Lars with a punch. Lars sees the guy trying to get out of the ring and Lars sends him over the top rope to the floor. Lars with a running sit out power bomb.

We take a look at Naomi who earned a special honor. She was added to the Boys and Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Vince McMahon is on the phone and he talks about the Wild Card rule and how he will fire if there are more than three on a show. There is a knock at the door and Lars Sullivan enters.

Vince says it is going to be four people for the Wild Card.

Lars continues to stare at Vince and leaves the room.

Match Number Seven: Daniel Bryan versus Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship

They lock up and Bryan with kicks in the corner. Bryan with a running drop kick into the corner and he hits a second one. Kofi with a clothesline and then he sends Bryan over the top rope to the floor. Kofi with a plancha onto Bryan as we go to commercial.

We are back and Bryan with kicks and a side head lock. Kofi with a back elbow and he gets a near fall. Kofi with a snap mare and kick to the chest. Kofi with a slingshot splash for a near fall. Kofi with a chop and European uppercut in the corner. Bryan with an Irish whip and Bryan with a monkey flip but Kofi lands on his feet. Bryan sends Kofi over the ring post to the floor. Bryan sends Kofi shoulder first into the ring post. Bryan sends Kofi into the ring post again as he continues to work on the shoulder. Bryan with a kick to the arm.

Kofi with punches and the referee warns Kofi. Bryan with a forearm and Irish whip but Kofi with a pendulum kick. Bryan avoids Kofi on a springboard move and Bryan with a buttefly suplex into a cross arm breaker. Kofi escapes the Labell Lock and Kofi kicks Bryan. Both men go for cross body presses and both men go down.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kofi with punches and a kick. Bryan sends Kofi over the top rope wtih a back body drop and Kofi lands awkwardly on the floor. Bryan picks up Kofi and Irish whips him into the ringside barrier. Kofi goes to the turnbuckles when Bryan tries to Irish whip him into the ring steps and hits a cross body onto Bryan on the floor. Kofi goes up top and hits Shadows Over Hell for a near fall. Kofi with a head butt and Bryan goes for the Labell Lock and he applies it. Kofi with a reverse chin lock and Kofi gets to the ropes. Bryan with kicks to the arm. Kofi gets to his feet and Bryan continues with the kicks. Kofi with punches and kicks to Bryan.

Bryan moves when Kofi goes for a splash into the corner. Bryan lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Kofi with a flying clothesline and he hits the Boom Drop. Kofi sets for Trouble in Paradise and Bryan counters with a drop kick and Bryan with a German suplex for a near fall. Bryan sets for the flying boot but Bryan misses. Kofi misses Trouble in Paradise. Bryan goes for the Labell Lock but Kofi escapes. Kofi with Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Winner: Kofi Kingston (retains Championship)

We go to credits.

