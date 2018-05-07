LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Raw Results – May 7, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw.Kurt Angle makes his way to the ring. Kurt welcomes everyone to Raw. He says he has been part of the WWE family for almost 20 years and what separates this company from other forms of entertainment is that they never stop. Fifty-two weeks of entertainment and it is for you. They have gone from Wrestlemania to the Superstar Shake Up to the Greatest Royal Rumble to Backlash. Kurt says that we are approaching one of his favorite shows, Money in the Bank. There will be two matches, one for the women and one for the men.

Kurt says it is settled in the ring. Tonight there will be two qualifying matches for Money in the Bank. In one match, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, and Sasha Banks will get a chance to enter the Money in the Bank Match. The other match will have Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, and Sami Zayn.

Braun Strowman’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Braun asks Kurt if he ever told him about when he was a kid and all of the people in the neighborhood built a tree house and not once did anyone ask him for his help. Then he had to listen about the stupid little handshake to get into the tree house. He asks Kurt what did he do.

Kurt says he climbed up and destroyed the tree house.

Braun says he waited for everyone to get in the tree house and he knocked it over.

Kurt says that after what Braun has done, he deserves a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Kevin Owens comes out and he says if anyone deserves to be in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, it should be him. He is the MVP of Raw. He has the highest rated segments and people chant his name. Kevin says he is a team player. Kevin says the wrong man was pinned last night in their match and the result should be reversed so Sami and Kevin should be the winners and that means that Braun is not on a roll, he is on a roll. Kevin says he should not have to qualify for the match.

The only thing that Braun should be entitled to is to be sent into the corner for time out for being a bad monster.

Kurt says he cannot put Kevin in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Braun will have a qualifying match as Kevin and Braun argue. Kevin says he is not interested in Braun’s hands or his catchphrases. Kevin is interested in Kurt acting fairly. Kevin reminds Kurt that he needs this job and that Stephanie is watching. He should be announcing that Kevin Owens is the first man in the match.

Kurt thanks Kevin for telling him that Stephanie is watching. Braun is in a qualifying match and his opponent will be . . . you. That match starts . . . now.

Match Number One: Kevin Owens versus Braun Strowman in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Owens with kicks and forearms. Strowman pushes Owens into the referee. Strowman with a shoulder tackle. Owens goes to the floor and Strowman follows. Owens with forearms but Strowman with a back elbow. Strowman with a forearm across the chest. Strowman with a boot to the chest. Strowman with a hard Irish whip. Strowman kicks Owens in the corner. Owens with a chop but Strowman with a forearm and another hard Irish whip. Strowman with an uppercut and chop in the corner. Strowman runs into a boot and Owens goes to the turnbuckles.

Strowman with an uppercut that knocks Owens off the turnbuckles to the floor. Strowman goes to the floor and he charges at Owens but Kevin gets into the crowd. Owens grabs Strowman’s beard while Strowman grabs Owens. Owens with a tornado DDT and he gets back into the ring as the referee starts his count. Strowman returns to the ring before the ten count. Owens with punches to Strowman followed by a boot to the head. Strowman with a clothesline. Strowman charges into the corner and hits the ring post and falls to the floor.

We are back and Strowman powers out of a chin lock. Owens with a forearm to teh back but Strowman with a clothesline and then he choke slams Owens. Strowman gets Owens up for a slam but Owens gets back to his feet and he kicks Strowman in the hamstring and then hits him in the hamstring with a clothesline. Owens kicks Strowman in the leg and hits a back senton for a near fall.

Owens sets for a cannonball but Strowman gets up and hits a boot to the head. Strowman misses a splash into the corner and hits a super kick. Owens goes up top and hits a frog splash for a near fall. Owens has a kick blocked and Strowman misses a clothesline. Owens with a super kick and he sets for the pop up power bomb but Strowman blocks it and hits a clothesline. Strowman with a splash into the corner and Owens falls to the floor. Strowman goes to the floor and he hits a running shoulder tackle on Owens. Strowman with another lap around the ring and he hits another shoulder tackle on Owens.

They return to the ring and Owens goes to the floor. Strowman returns to the floor and hits a running shoulder tackle. They return to the ring and Strowman with the running power slam for the three count.

Winner: Braun Strowman (entered into Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

We are back and Mike Rome is with Roman Reigns in the locker room. He is asked about handling his business at Backlash but having to go into a match against Sami Zayn and Finn Balor. Roman says he is the uncrowned champion and he has been screwed over. He cannot handle the backstage politics but when he gets in the ring, he controls things and he silences the hate. Ask Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar, or Samoa Joe. Roman says he is pissed off and he is going to control his yard, dominate, and win. Roman says he will win the briefcase and then he will control his fate.

Bayley says that since she is a hugger she cannot think of anything more than climbing that ladder and reaching her arms around that briefcase.

Tyler Breeze and Fandango talk about being briefed on a new case and Tyler talks about the briefcase. They discuss it and say case closed.

Goldust is in Kurt Angle’s office and he quotes Million Dollar Baby. Goldust says he wants to qualify for the Money in the Bank match. It is his ultimate goal.

Jinder Mahal enters and he says he thought coming to Raw in the Superstar Shake Up would be a good move for his career. He wants to know why he is not in the triple threat match while Roman is in the match.

Kurt asks Jinder why does he deserve a shot since he has not won. Kurt tells him it will have to wait until after his match tonight against Chad Gable. If he has a good showing, maybe he gets a qualifying match.

Match Number Two: No way Jose, Titus O’Neil, and Apollo Crews (with Dana Brooke) versus Baron Corbin, Scott Dawson, and Dash Wilder

