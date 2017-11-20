LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – November 20, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with the usual intro package.

– We’re live from the Toyota Center in Houston as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie welcomes us to what is officially the A Show now. She talks about her brother Shane McMahon and says because of last night, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has no worries as his job is secure. Stephanie now introduces us to the man who led Team RAW, her husband. The music hits and out comes Triple H to a pop.

We see stills from last night’s Survivor Series main event, including the Triple H – Braun Strowman incident. The music hits before Triple H can speak and out comes Angle. Angle gets right in Triple H’s face in the middle of the face. Angle this isn’t Kurt Angle the GM talking, this is the Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer talking – if Triple H ever pulls what he did last night, he can take the job and shove it because he’s coming for Angle. A “yes!” chant starts. Stephanie says Kurt is speaking to the COO as the GM. She appreciates the intensity and the fire but she warns him not to jeopardize his career again. The music interrupts and out comes Jason Jordan marching to the ring.

Jordan wants his “dad” to put him in a match with Triple H tonight. Fans want it too. Stephanie warns that Triple H would tear Jordan apart and make a mockery of him. Stephanie says Triple H isn’t afraid of anyone in the locker room. The music hits and out comes Braun Strowman. Braun marches to the ring. Braun stares Triple H down. Triple H backs away a bit as Stephanie leaves the ring. Triple H goes to the apron but is still staring Braun down. Braun marches to the ropes and stares at Triple H, causing him to drop down to the floor. Triple H leaves as the staredown with Braun continues. Stephanie makes Jordan vs. Strowman for tonight. Braun stares Jordan down as Angle gets in between them. Braun’s music hits.

– We see Samoa Joe and Finn Balor backstage walking. We go to commercial.

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor

Back from the break and out first comes Finn Balor. Samoa Joe is out next.

Joe unloads after the bell and beats Balor down in the corner. Balor finally connects with a dropkick but Joe goes right back to work on him. Joe keeps Balor grounded now and beats him around.

Balor ends up knocking Joe off the turnbuckle to the floor outside. Balor runs the ropes and nails a big dive on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Joe continues to dominate Balor and shut him down when he tries to get going. Joe with a headbutt to the spine. Joe with a running elbow and kick in the corner to drop Balor again. Joe with a 2 count. Balor finally drops Joe with an overhead kick.

Balor makes a comeback now. Balor with a missile dropkick to the head. Joe goes to the floor and Balor dropkicks him through the ropes. Joe catches a kick from the apron and slams Balor onto the apron. Joe runs the ropes and nails a big dive through the ropes, sending Balor back into the barrier. They bring it back into the ring but Joe catches Balor with a STO for a 2 count. Balor blocks the Uranage but Joe chops him. Balor nails a Slingblade. Joe drops Balor and hits the senton for another 2 count.

Joe waits for Balor to get up now. Joe applies the Coquina Clutch and drops back but Balor rolls through and nails a double stomp to the stomach. Balor drops Joe coming out of the corner. Balor goes to the top but Joe crotches him. Joe overpowers Balor and drops him with the Coquina Clutch, tightening the hold in the middle of the ring now. Balor goes out and Joe wins.

Winner: Samoa Joe

– After the match, Joe stands tall as his music hits. The referee checks on Balor.

– Cole shows us highlights from last week’s WrestleMania 34 On-Sale Party in New Orleans.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns will be on MizTV. Also, a look at Brock Lesnar’s Survivor Series win over AJ Styles. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a WWE Shop Christmas segment with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

– Cole leads us to highlights from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s win over WWE Champion AJ Styles at Survivor Series last night.

– Jason Jordan approaches Kurt Angle backstage and asks if he’s really going to let the match with Strowman go through. Jordan says he’s hurt. Angle says Jordan told him he’s alright and Jordan says he just said that then because Triple H was out. Angle doesn’t agree with canceling the match. Jordan says he’s right, he’s the only one that can beat Braun. Jordan gets hyped up and says Angle’s blood runs through him so he can do this. He’s not afraid of Braun and when he’s done, Braun will be telling horror stories about him. Jordan walks off.

Asuka vs. Dana Brooke

We go to the ring and out comes Asuka to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka waits as Dana Brooke makes her way out. We see footage of Asuka dropping Brooke last week. We also get a sidebar interview of Dana saying she’s been studying the Asuka WWE Network Collection and she has holes in her game. Dana says she will take Asuka’s undefeated streak tonight.

The bell rings and Asuka strikes first. Dana tries to fight but Asuka works her over and takes it to the ropes. Asuka knocks Dana off the apron with a Hip Attack. Asuka poses and mocks Dana now. Dana comes in but Asuka sidesteps and takes her down.

Dana ends up patting Asuka on the head and slapping her. Asuka fires back and unloads, getting the win with a kick.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka stands tall as her music hits and we get replays.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns on MizTV. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz are out for another edition of MizTV. Miz tries to introduce his guest Roman Reigns twice but he doesn’t appear. Finally Reigns appears in the crowd with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The Shield makes their way to the ring.

The Shield hits the ring and Miz says his guest tonight was Reigns. The Shield brags on their win at Survivor Series last night. Miz mocks them for being back together. This leads to fans chanting “this is awesome” as the two sides have words. Rollins mentions how he and Ambrose will have the RAW Tag Team Titles back soon. Reigns says he can’t be the only one without a title. Rollins points out how Miz has a title. Reigns asks Miz if he’s free tonight and asks Houston if they want to see the match. The segment ends with The Shield destroying Axel and Dallas while Miz looks on from the ramp. Miz has not accepted the challenge.

– We get a look back at tonight’s opening segment. Charly Caruso is backstage with Braun Strowman now. In regards to Jason Jordan not being scared of him, Braun says that makes him unlike everyone else, including Triple H. Braun walks off.

– Still to come, Braun vs. Jordan. Back to commercial.

