LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – November 6, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with a graphic in memory of the victims of the church shooting in Texas on Sunday.

– We get a video looking back at last week’s show and Braun Strowman’s return, then the attack to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

– Michael Cole welcomes us to the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Corey Graves.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is in the ring with The Miztourage for another must see edition of MizTV.

Before we get started, Miz has words for his Survivor Series opponent, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin. Miz talks about their recent Twitter beef, which saw Corbin mention Maryse and their daughter that’s due to be born next year. Miz rips Corbin and says he better bring his A-game at Survivor Series because he’s going to beat Corbin so badly and do something Corbin can never do – make him and his title relevant. Miz goes on and introduces tonight’s MizTV guest. Out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to a big pop.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.