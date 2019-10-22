WWE RAW Results – October 21, 2019

We begin with a look at Hell in a Cell and what Seth Rollins did to the Fiend. We then see what happaned after the match. We move on to what happened last week on the Firefly Funhouse.

We are in Cleveland, Ohio and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin, and Jerry Lawler.

Ric Flair makes his way to the ring.

Ric mentions there are some Browns in the crowd. He says with Lebron gone, you need a champion. Ric Flair says his team is going to beat the hell out of Team Hogan. Flair mentions that Hogan played his card on Friday night. Ric brings out the final member of Team Flair. It is Drew McIntyre.

Ric says we are waiting to see you put Ricochet in the same column as the Cleveland Browns.

Drew says he has plenty to say and he will when the time is right. Drew says you asked for a favor and it has been granted. Drew tells Ric to grab a seat and he warns everyone that things are going to get uncomfortable. He will give you a preview of what he will do to Team Hogan.

Match Number One: Drew McIntyre versus Ricochet

Drew sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles and he punches Ricochet. Ricochet with a forearm and Drew with a chop and he sends Ricochet over the top rope to the floor. Drew sends Ricochet into the ringside barrier and then back into the ring. Drew with a chop. Drew sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles and then he kicks and punches Ricochet in the corner. Drew slaps Ricochet in the face and Ricochet with chops. Drew with a forearm and Ricochet goes down. Drew with an Irish whip and back body drop. Drew gets a near fall. Drew with an arm bar and chin lock.

Ricochet with a kick but Drew with a tilt-a-whirl slam for a near fall. Drew with a camel clutch in the ropes. Drew with a chop in the corner.Drew with a suplex throw and he gets Flair’s approval for his performance. Drew stomps on the hand and applies and arm bar. Ricochet with punches and Drew with a chop. Drew catches Ricochet on a cross body and goes for a delayed vertical suplex but Ricochet with a knee. Ricochet with a kick to Drew but Drew with an elbow to knock Ricochet off the apron. Ricochet drop kicks Drew in the knees to send Drew to the floor. Ricochet with a suicide dive and we go to commercial.

We are back and Drew with a Regal Stretch. We see footage from the commercial break when Drew sent Ricochet into the ring post and then Drew hitting a flying boot when Ricochet tried to float over. Ricochet with chops but Drew with a kick. Drew with a hard Irish whip and Drew gets a near fall.

We get comments from Ric Flair during the match and Flair tells Hogan to show up on Friday night, wherever it is.

Back to the action in the ring. Drew runs into a boot and then Ricochet sends Drew to the apron. Drew goes up top and he is met with a drop kick from Ricochet. Ricochet with punches and Drew punches back. Ricochet with a running forearm and an enzuigiri. Ricochet with a shoulder into the corner and then he hits a springboard clothesline followed by a shooting star press for a near fall. Ricochet with a clothesline in the corner and then he hits a springboard kick and a quebrada for a near fall.

Ricochet goes to the turnbuckles and Drew gets up and Ricochet with a kick to the head. Drew sends Ricochet to the turnbuckles and he knocks Ricochet down as he comes off the turnbuckles. Drew with Splash Mountain into the turnbuckles followed by a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Ricochet with a jaw breaker and he misses an enzuigiri but hits a mule kick. Ricochet tries to get Drew on his shoulders but Drew wtih an elbow. Drew runs into a thrust kick and Ricochet with a Death Valley Driver. Ricochet goes up top for the shooting star press and hits it for a near fall.

Ricochet goes up top again and goes for the 630 splash but Drew moves and Ricochet rolls through. Drew blocks Recoil and then he sends Ricochet over the top rope to the floor. Drew sends Ricochet shoulder first into the ring post. Drew sets for the Claymore and hits it for the three count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

After the match, Drew picks up Ricochet and gives him a head butt. Drew sends Ricochet shoulder first into the ring post and then he hits Future Shock. Drew with a reverse Alabama Slam onto the ring steps.

While the announcers run through the rest of the show, Drew mocks the hand to the ear that Hogan does.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Cardale Jones of the DC XFL team is in the crowd.

We look at what happened between the OC and the Street Profits last week on Raw.

Charly Caruso is in the interview area with The OC. She asks them about their strategy. Karl says they are one of the most decorated tag teams in history. The Street Profits are rookies. They have a bright future, but they don’t have to be handed anything. They need to earn their keep. They shouldn’t be given the platform as the unofficial hosts of Raw when you have these three people. AJ says the Street Profits talk about getting the smoke, but it is illegal in Cleveland. Luke says Cleveland does not rock, they suck. AJ says Gallows and Anderson have been doing this for a long time and when the bell rings, the Street Profits will be getting the beating of their lives.

We take a look at the new draft picks and we see highlights from Andrade, Buddy Murphy, and Aleister Black.

Aleister Black is in his room and he says he would like to think there is a reason to his madness. He would like to think that one day, all of this strife provides him with an answer to why. This side of him provides him with this hellfire-like rage. It is beyond redemption and it is clawing at him like a madman dancing in the moonlight. Is it ready to pick a fight?

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Aleister Black versus Jason Reynolds

They lock up and Black with a side head lock. Reynolds backs Black into the corner and kicks Black on the break. Reynolds with an Irish whip and Black floats over and kicks Reynolds in the leg. Black with a leg sweep and he sits down in the center of the ring. Black avoids a kick from Reynolds and Black with kicks and a back elbow. Black is sent into the turnbuckles and Reynolds kicks and punches Black. Black with forearms and a kick to the chest followed by a knee. Black with Black Mass for the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

Rusev walks in the back and we go to commercial.

We go to Akam and Rezar. Akam says they are the newest team to sign with Raw. He says there are no teams as tough as them. Rezar says they were not an acquisition for Raw, but a move from Smackdown. Akam says they will destroy the tag teams on Raw. Rezar says they will write the next chapter in destruction of the tag team division and it will be written by the Authors of Pain.

Jerry Lawler is in the ring and he mentions that we have seen a lot of Lana and Bobby Lashley. Everyone in the WWE is talking, except for one man. That man will no longer stay quiet. Lawler brings out his guest, and Lana’s husband, Rusev.

Jerry says this is tough to talk about. What happens during a marriage should stay inside the marriage. However, you are a public figure and Lana and Bobby Lashley are public figures. They have made everything public. It has been salaciious and Jerry does not know how Rusev has handled it. Jerry mentions some excuses they came up for their behavior. Lana mentioned the money that Rusev sent back to his family. She says that Rusev has interfered in some modeling jobs and cut back how much she can spend.

Jerry asks Rusev what is he thinking when he sees this.

Rusev says it is all Lashley’s fault. Bob Lashley has poisoned Lana’s brain and for that he will be CRUSHED. As far as Lana is concerned, he might be a fool. He still wears his wedding band because he hopes they will end up happily ever after.

Bobby Lashley and Lana show up on the TitanTron and Bob says he wishes he could settle these differences in the ring with him. However,Lana has needs. Bobby says he will take care of all of her needs. He asks Lana how was dinner and she says it was delicious.

Lana says you probably recognize this restaurant, or you don’t. Lana says she always asked Rusev to take her to this restaurant but you never did. Now, her man did because he is a gentleman. Lashley tells Lana she is wonderful. Bob says out with the old and in with the new.

Jerry asks Rusev for a response.

Rusev tells Jerry, he would like to deliver his message personally because he knows exactly where they are.

Rusev runs to the back.

Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega are in the back and they are discussing strategy.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Zelina Vega says Andrade’s music is a siren to tell you that your career is in danger. If anyone knows that, it is Andrade’s opponent tonight, Sin Cara. Do you know what Sin Cara means? It means without a face. Not only will he be leaving without a face, he will be leaving without a victory. As good as he is, he will never be Andrade.

Match Number Three: Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) versus SIn Cara

They lock up and Cara with a waist lock and Almas with an elbow. Cara with a drop kick and suicide dive. Cara with a cross body for a near fall.

We see Humberto Carrillo watching in the room with the monitor in the back.

Vega grabs Cara’s leg when he gets back into the ring and Andrade wtih a knee and kicks. Andrade with an Irish whip and he puts Cara in the ropes and hits a neck breaker and a reverse DDT in the ropes for a near fall. Andrade slams Cara to the mat and stomps on him. Cara with punches and a head scissors take down. Cara goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault and hits it.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Cara with elbows and Andrade misses a splash into the corner. Cara with forearms and chops. Cara with a springboard cross body followed by a quebrada for a near fall. Almas and Cara exchange forearms. Andrade with knees and Cara with a Death Valley Driver. Cara goes to the turnbuckles and misses a swanton. Andrade with a drop toe hold to send Cara into the turnbuckles. Andrade sets for the running double knee strike but he stops short when Cara moves. Cara goes for a satellite head scissors but Andrade counters into a sit out gourdbuster for a near fall. Andrade with a suplex and he holds on for a second one. Almas holds on and goes for the Three Amigos and hits it. Almas gets a near fall.

Andrade goes up top for a frog splash but Cara stops Andrade. Cara with punches and Andrade with forearms to stop Cara. Cara with forarms to the back and he sets for a superplex and Andrade sends Cara to the apron. Cara and Andrade with forearms. Cara with a forearm and then he hits a sunset flip power bomb for a near fall. Cara goes up top and Andrade crotches Cara and Almas with the running double knee strike and he gets a near fall. Almas with forearms and Cara sends Almas over the top rope to the floor.

Cara with a slingshot rana on the floor. Vaga distracts Cara and Almas drops Cara on the top rope. Vega with a handstand rana to Cara. Andrade with the hammer lock DDT for the three count.

Winner: Andrade Almas

After the match, Charly Caruso welcomes Humberto Carrillo to Raw. He is asked about coming to Raw. Humberto says he respects Sin Cara and he says when you have to deal with Andrade, you also have to deal with Zelina Vega. Humberto says Andrade could be a Universal Champion, but not if he gets there first. He also says he will not burn things down as champion like Seth Rollins.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins and Angelo is clapping. Montez asks Angelo if he heard the OC earlier tonight. Montez talks about their jealousy. Montez and Angelo talk about AJ’s hair. They also mention the 90s gestures. Angelo tells The OC mothers love them more. Montez says they will be main eventing Raw. Angelo says they haven’t come alone. Montez asks if Angelo found a partner. Angelo says it is a surprise. Montez asks if it is Ric Flair, but Angelo says he is at the after party. Montez asks about Booker T and Kurt Angle. Angelo says their partner doesn’t like AJ Styles.

We go to the truck where R Truth is coming out of hiding with the 24/7 Title. Truth enters the building and he is met by Samir Singh. Truth says it is the 25th day. Samirsays he is a Bollywood star. Sunil with a rollup and he is the new 24/7 Champion. Truth says either he is seeing double or there are two of them.

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are asked about being under dogs. Zack says this is an opportunity. Curt says they are going to pull off a few victories and they will stop being called under dogs.

Match Number Four: Erik and Ivar versus Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in a Non Title Match

Erik with a back elbow to Ryder and then he hits a gutwrench bomb to Hawkins into Ryder. Ivar tags in and Erik with running knees. Ivar is sent into Ryder by Erik and then Ivar with a suicide dive. Erik tags in and he connects with knees. Ryder wtih a jaw breaker and knees to Erik. Ryder with a missile drop kick and Hawkins tags in. Hawkins and Ryder with a side Russian leg sweep and uranage combination. Ryder with a front face lock and Hawkins tags in and punches Erik. Hawkins with a chin lock and arm bar. Ryder tags in and hits a forearm into the corner. Erik with a forearm and Ivar tags in and so does Hawkins. Ivar with a shoulder tackle and then a side slam followed by a cross body. Hawkins runs into a seated splash followed by a cartwheel and clothesline from Ivar. Erik tags in and Ivar with a slam and Erik slams Ivar onto Hawkins.

Erik gets a near fall. Ryder breaks up the cover. Erik with a hip toss and knee. Ivar tags in and they hit the Viking Experience for the three count.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

We return to Lana and Bobby Lashley at RESTAURANT and the manager shows up to tell them to leave because he heard Lana’s husband was coming to cause trouble. Lashley says Rusev doesn’t have the balls to do anything like that.

We see Rey Mysterio walking in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back at RESTAURANT and Rusev is being held back, poorly, by the host. Rusv attacks Bobby and police are already on the scene while Lana screams in shock at what happened.

Rusev is taken away by the police while Lashley can stay with Lana, despite being in the skirmish with Rusev.

Rey Mysterio makes his way to the ring.

Rey says he has been training with Cain Velasquez to help him get ready to beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Rey says he wanted to come here tonight to tell everyone ‘Thank you’. Thank you from him, from his son, Dominik, from his entire family, the outpouring of love that him and his family have felt. Rey says the love that was felt before what Brock did to him and his son, back when he was thinking about retiring, it showed that he is truly a man that has so much to be thankful. Your love has humbled him. Rey says that is why he wants to tell everyone you guys are his family.

Rey says that is why will all celebrate when Cain Velasquez becomes the WWE Champion at Crown Jewel and he beats that bastard Brock Lesnar.

Paul Heyman appears on the TitanTron and he says we have a bit of a misunderstanding. Would you be saying these words if his client was live in Cleveland? You wouldn’t because Brock cannot be live at Raw. Paul says he cannot be drafted because he is a humble advocate to deliver a message to you. You are like everybody else. You believe that someone can beat Brock Lesnar. You chose your son’s godfather who nine years ago, beat up and bloodied Brock Lesnar. You think it will happen at Crown Jewel, but it won’t. Every day for nine years, Brock Lesnar sees the scar that has been put in his face by Cain Velasquez. For every day, Brock has been salivating like a beast lusting for revenge. That revenge happens on October 31st when you serve up Cain Velasquez on a silver platter like dinner to his beast. You better get this through your thick head . . .

Rey interrupts and tells Paul he better get this through his thick head and he tells Paul something in Spanish.

Shelton Benjamin shows up and he says you and your son get annihilated by the beast and your buddy Cain Velasquez comes here and gets a title match to protect you. Rey says it doesn’t work like that. It is a family thing.

Shelton enters the ring and he tells Rey he has a secret. Shelton says he has a buddy and it is the Beast Brock Lesnar. He trained and roomed with Brock at Minnesota. There is no one other than Paul Heyman who knows Brock better than him. Shelton wants to see what happens if he pushes Rey around. You beat up Rey Mysterio and get a championship opportunity. He pushes Rey and says that is a US Title opportunity. He pushes Rey again and he says that is an Intercontinental Title opportunity.

Cain Velasquez’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Shelton goes for the leg but Cain blocks it. Cain with a single leg take down and he punches Shelton and takes him down again. Cain with a sleeper on Shelton and then Shelton goes to the floor after Cain releases the hold.

Charly Caruso is in the back and she is with Universal Champion Seth Rollins. She asks him about limits he has gone to and that the Fiend has gotten inside his head. Seth says maybe he has gotten inside his head, but Seth says he may have gotten into the Fiend’s head. Seth says The Fiend is different. There is an aura about him that you cannot explain. Once you step inside the ring with The Fiend, you are changed forever.

Seth stops the interview and he sees Humberto Carrillo. He tells Humberto that he did what he had to do. As champion, you don’t make the popular decisions, you do what is right. He would burn the funhouse down again. You said you wanted to be champion one day. Seth welcomes Humberto to Raw and suggests Humberto have his first match on Raw against the Universal Champion . . . tonight.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Seth Rollins versus Humberto Carrillo in a Non Title Match

Carrillo with a rollup for a near fall. Carrillo with arm drags and Rollins backs into the corner. Rollins with a drop toe hold and rear chin lock but Humberto gets to the ropes. Carrillo with a wrist lock and Rollins with a reversal and single leg crab. They lock up and Carrillo with a side head lock. Carrillo with a shoudler tackle but Rollins stays on his feet. Carrillo with a springboard hesitation arm drag. Carrillo is sent to the turnbuckles but Carrillo with a triple jump cross body for a near fall.

Carrillo is sent to the floor and Rollins with a suicide dive and he sends Carrillo into the ringside barrier. Rollins with a suplex on the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Rollins with an arm bar. Rollins with a chop. Rollins with a forearm and he tells Humberto to get up. Humberto with a back elbow and Rollins blocks a kick. Rollins with a chop to the back of the neck and Humberto lands on his feet on a suplex attempt. Humberto with a jaw breaker and a springboard round kick and a rolling Japanese arm drag. Humberto with a twisting plancha to Rollins on the floor. They return to the ring and Humberto goes for a missile drop kick but Rollins pushes him away. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow for a near fall.

Rollins with a springboard knee to the temple for a near fall. Rollins with a running forearm and he blocks a rana from Carrillo and hits a buckle bomb. Rollins with a super kick and he gets a near fall. Rollins sets for Black Out and he misses it. Carrillo with a rollup for a near fall. Carrillo with a jumping kick and a spinning round kick. Carrillo with a DDT and then Humberto goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault and he gets a near fall. Carrillo goes up top for another moonsault but Rollins gets his feet up. Rollins with a super kick and Black Out for the three count.

Winner: Seth Rollins

After the match, Rollins returns to the ring and he offers his hand to Humberto and Humberto shakes it.

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson walk in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and R Truth is with a referee and he sees one of the Singhs and Truth rolls him up but it was the wrong Singh. They escape with the title. Truth is shocked to realize there are two of them.

AJ Styles wants to know who their third person was. AJ wants to know if they were lying to them. AJ says they must be invisible. He says they must be imaginary. Is the truth of the matter that you couldn’t find anybody after what we did to you last week.

Match Number Six: Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and A Partner to Appear Later versus AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson

Anderson and Ford start things off and Anderson with a forearm across the face. Ford floats over and Ford with a double leg take down. Anderson goes to the floor and Dawkins sends Anderson back into the ring. Ford with a drop kick. Anderson goes to the floor to talk strategy. Ford wit ha kick and Dawkins tags in. Dawkins with a shoulder tackle and he drops Ford onto Anderson. Gallows tags in. Gallows with a kick and flying shoulder tackle. Dawkins with punches in the corner. Gallows with an elbow and round kick to the temple. Gallows sends Dawkins into the corner and he follows with punches.

Gallows with an arm bar. Dawkins with forearms and Gallows with an uppercut. Anderson tags in and he kicks Dawkins. Dawkins with a boot to Gallows and a shoulder to Anderson. Ford tags in and leaps over Anderson and knocks Gallows off the apron. Anderson uses a distraction by Styles to hit Ford from behind and Ford is sent over the top rope to the floor. Gallows with a boot to the head. Anderson with a running knee off the apron.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Gallows with an arm bar and a forearm to the back. Ford with punches but Gallows keeps Ford from making the tag. Gallows with a kick and he sends Ford into the turnbuckles. Ford is stopped from making the tag by Gallows. Gallows with a fallaway slam. Gallows with a kick to Ford followed by a punch. Anderson tags in and gets a near fall. Anderson with punches and he gets another near fall. Gallows tags back in and he kicks Ford in the midsection. Ford with a kick and both men with clotheslines and both are down.

Anderson makes the tag and Ford lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Ford sends Anderson to the floor and Ford tries to get across the rin gna dhe makes the tag to Dawkins. Dawkins with clotheslines and an uppercut followed by a drop kick. Anderson is sent into Gallows and Dawkins with a bulldog to Anderson. Dawkins with a spinning splash into the corner. Gallows pulls Anderson off as Ford goes to the turnbuckles. Dawkins clotheslines Gallows over the top rope but Gallows pulls Dawkins to the floor. Styles pushes Ford off the turnbuckles and Anderson with a spinebuster for a near fall.

Ford is sent to the floor and the referee keeps Anderson in the ring. Styles with a front face lock on Ford and the referee warns AJ and sends him to the back (the man who is part of the six man tag match)

Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring and he kicks Styles and hits a Stunner. Ford with a plancha onto Gallows and Dawkins tags in. Dawkins with Sky High and Ford with a frog splash for the three count.

Winners: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

We go to credits.

