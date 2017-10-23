LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – October 23, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with highlights from last night’s TLC pay-per-view main event.

– We’re live from Green Bay, WI as Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle as the “you suck!” chants start. Fans pop as the WWE Hall of Famer hits the ring.

Angle thanks the fans and they chant “you still got it” for his return at TLC last night. Angle says every store has a beginning, a middle and an end but he wrote a new chapter last night. Angle didn’t think things could get better after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame but they did last night. It was like a dream come true. Angle says that was last night but now we’re facing tonight. He brings up the WWE Survivor and confirms that it will be the best of RAW vs. the best of SmackDown. He announces WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose. He also announces that there will be a men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match and a women’s Traditional Elimination Match this year, and confirmed WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Angle says as RAW General Manager he will make sure his show is the most dominant. It’s true, it’s damn true. The music interrupts and out comes The Miz.

Miz says he’s so sick of hearing Angle’s voice. He rants about TLC and demands that Angle resign. Angle brushes him off and says he’s going to his office. Miz says no Angle isn’t. Cesaro, Sheamus, Curtis Axel and The Miz surround Angle on the apron now. The Shield music hits and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to stand with Angle in the ring. Miz accuses them of being sell-outs and sucking up to the bosses these days. Miz says the numbers are still against them. Angle isn’t so sure about that. He announces a big multi-man match for tonight and introduces SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles, who wrestled The Demon at TLC last night. Styles hits the ring as Angle leaves. We go to commercial.

AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro, Sheamus and The Miz

Back from the break and Sheamus starts off with Seth Rollins. They go back and forth until Dean Ambrose tags in. Cesaro gets the tag and turns it around on Ambrose. Ambrose ends up making a comeback and getting the upperhand before tagging Rollins in. Rollins drops Cesaro for a 2 count. Rollins keeps Cesaro down as fans chant for AJ Styles. Styles tags in and works Cesaro into the corner. AJ with two quick pin attempts.

Cesaro ends up dropping AJ on the apron, forcing him out to the floor. Cesaro stands tall to boos. AJ comes back in and Cesaro tags Miz for a quick double team. Styles turns it around on Miz and goes for the tag but The Bar comes in to knock the champs off the apron with cheap shots. Rollins ends up pulling Cesaro to the floor, sending him into the barrier. Ambrose fights Sheamus in the ring. AJ and The Shield clear the ring as fans pop. They then dive out onto their opponents for a bigger pop as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and fans try to rally for Ambrose as Cesaro has him down on the mat. Ambrose fights up and out but Cesaro goes for a slam. Ambrose avoids that but Cesaro comes in for a double team. The Bar rocks Ambrose with a big double team in the corner. Sheamus covers for a 2 count. Fans chant “you look stupid” now. Cesaro comes back in after another pin attempt and keeps control. Ambrose finally counters and puts Cesaro down. Sheamus comes in off the top and blocks Dirty Deeds. More back and forth. Ambrose with a big clothesline as he and Sheamus both go down.

Miz tags in as does Rollins. Rollins springboards in and clotheslines Miz, then knocks Sheamus off the apron. Rollins keeps going at Miz, hitting a Blockbuster from the corner. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow but Sheamus breaks the pin. Styles with a pele kick on Sheamus. Cesaro floors AJ with a boot. Ambrose clotheslines Cesaro. Miz boots Ambrose. Rollins ducks a clothesline and sends Sheamus to the floor. Miz kicks Rollins’ knee out and nails the DDT. Miz with a close 2 count on Rollins.

Back from the break and Miz goes at it with Rollins. Rollins ends up sent tot he floor but Ambrose stops The Bar from attacking him. Ambrose sends Sheamus over the timekeeper’s area, then leaps from the barrier into the crowd to take Sheamus down again. Cesaro rolls Miz back into the ring after Rollins comes back in. Cesaro tags in and goes after Rollins but AJ gets the hot tag.

AJ unloads on Cesaro and hits the flying clothesline in the corner. AJ drops Cesaro with the Ushigoroshi for a 2 count. More back and forth before the match falls apart. Rollins and Ambrose send Sheamus and Miz to the floor, then nail a double suicide dive after ducking a clothesline from Cesaro in the ring. Cesaro turns around to a Phenomenal Forearm from Styles for the pin.

Winners: AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

– After the match, AJ celebrates with The Shield. We get replays and come back to the celebration continuing. The lights suddenly hit as Kane makes his entrance. Styles, Ambrose and Rollins get ready to fight. Kane stops on the apron and stares them down before entering. Rollins attacks first but Kane hits him. The others try to attack but Kane fights them and in comes The Miz, The Bar and Axel to join in on the beatdown. Kane chokeslams Rollins, then decks Ambrose. Some fans chant for Roman Reigns. Kane tosses Ambrose out of the ring. Kane is left alone with Rollins in the ring now. Kane looks down at Rollins as his music hits.

– Still to come, Asuka makes her Monday night debut. Also, The Beast is back. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Kane. We also get more highlights from the TLC main event as Kane waits in the ring. We come back and Kane says he kept hearing the stories about how Braun Strowman wanted competition, how he walked away from an ambulance crash, how he tossed Big Show through a Steel Cage, how he broke Roman Reigns. They kept calling him a Monster Among Men. Kane liked what he heard but he had to see it for himself and when he did, he saw a pile of trash. 385 pounds of nasty, stinking, human refuse.

That’s why Kane put Braun in the garbage truck last night. Kane says he looked into Braun’s eyes and saw fear, fear that no other man had been able to instill into him before. Kane says Braun saw the truth when he looked at him. Kane says he is and will always be the only monster on RAW. Kane says now that Braun is gone, he wants competition… or else. Kane waits for someone to come out. The music hits and out comes Finn Balor.

Kane vs. Finn Balor

Back from the break and they go at it. Cole mentions Braun may be out of action for several weeks or months. Balor gets sent to the floor early on but he comes right back in and attacks Kane. Kane sends him to the corner. Kane runs into boots as Balor makes a comeback. Balor with a big kick from the apron. Balor gets fired up as fans pop now but he runs right into a big boot from Kane.

Kane works Balor around the ring now. Kane scoops Balor and slams him hard to the mat. Kane with a 2 count. Kane keeps Balor grounded now. Balor comes back and dropkicks Kane through the ropes as he was sent to the floor. Balor with more offense but Kane catches him. Kane drives Balor into the barrier and then the apron. The referee counts. They bring it back in and Balor tries to fight Kane but Kane whips him hard into the corner. Balor goes back down. Kane puts the boot to Balor’s upper chest and keeps him down. Kane keeps control and drops Balor over his knee, keeping him there to focus on the lower back.

Balor ends up on the floor for a breather. Kane follows but Balor drops him into the steel steps. The referee counts as Balor returns to the ring. Kane returns but Balor immediately unloads on him. Balor tries to get Kane off his feet now. Kane catches Balor in mid-air but Balor lands on his feet. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor keeps control and goes to the top but Kane sits up. Kane grabs Balor for a chokeslam but Balor lands on the mat. Kane follows right up and nails the chokeslam. Kane waits a minute before delivering another chokeslam to Balor. Kane stands over Balor and grabs him for a third chokeslam, nailing it in the middle of the ring. Kane covers for the win.

Winner: Kane

– After the match, Kane stands tall and looks down at Balor as we go to replays.

– Still to come, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will respond to Jinder Mahal. Also, Kurt Angle will announce the red brand Survivor Series team for the men’s match. Angle is backstage on the phone when SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon knocks on his door and enters. Angle hugs him and calls him a crazy son of a bitch, mentioning the big leap at Hell In a Cell. Shane says he’s still healing from Hell In a Cell and mentions how good Angle looks. Angle thanks Shane for letting them have AJ Style at TLC last night. They have some friendly talk on RAW vs. SmackDown and Shane says Angle is a little bit out of line. Kurt apologizes for being a bit insulting. Shane says the blue brand will destroy the red brand at Survivor Series. Angle asks if it’s like that and it is. They leave on friendly but competitive terms.

Asuka vs. Emma

Back from the break and out comes Asuka as Mike Rome does the introduction. This is the Monday night debut for The Empress of Tomorrow. Emma is out next for this rematch from last night’s TLC pay-per-view.

The bell rings and they lock up, going to the ropes. They break and Emma gets in a cheap shot kick. Asuka comes back with kicks. Emma with a knee to the gut. Asuka counters a move and applies an armbar. Emma gets the ropes and breaks the hold. Asuka keeps control and slams Emma’s arm over the top rope. Asuka knocks Emma from the apron to the floor with the Hip Attack.

Asuka smiles in the ring as Emma is down on the floor and the referee counts. Emma comes back in and uses the ring post. Emma unloads on Asuka and turns it back around for a 2 count. Emma with more offense and another pin attempt. Emma keeps Asuka grounded now.

Emma keeps the hold applied as Asuka fights back to her feet. Emma blocks an Asuka Lock but Asuka backslides her for a 2 count. Emma counters a move and hits a lariat for a close 2 count. Asuka ends up hitting a missile dropkick but Emma comes back with more offense. Emma tries to strike with Asuka but Asuka gets the upperhand. Asuka with more offense including a German suplex. Asuka hits another Hip Attack. Emma counters a move and sends Asuka back into the turnbuckles.

Emma rolls Asuka up with a handful of tights for a 2 count. They tangle on the mat as Asuka counters and applies the Asuka Lock for the win.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka stands tall as we go to replays. Asuka smiles and poses on the ropes as her music plays.

– We see RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss backstage walking. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a quick promo on Brock Lesnar.

– We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

Bliss says last night she defeated future WWE Hall of Famer and leader of the old folks home, Mickie James. Now she can put Mickie where she belongs – in the past. Bliss is ready to talk about Survivor Series. She says we get to witness her dismantle cat lady herself, SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya. Bliss says there may be two brands but she’s going to remind Natalya and everyone else why there’s only one Goddess in WWE at Survivor Series. Bliss goes on about how she feels underappreciated after the performance she put on last night. She gets no respect week after week but Finn Balor and AJ Styles can get a “this is awesome” chant after gazing in each other’s eyes for 10 minutes. Bliss says fans give out chants like Halloween candy but where is her chant? Is it because she’s not old and doesn’t have a three year old son at home like Mickie? Bliss says the fans are just jealous of her, plain and simple. Bliss wants to put the jealousy aside for a minute to try something else. She knocks the people of the Midwest for being slow.

Bliss wants to say a chant and then the fans will repeat it. She tries “you deserve it” first but fans won’t play along. She knocks the fans some more and raises the title. The music interrupts and out comes Mickie. Mickie enters the ring smiling and immediately decks Bliss. Mickie drives Bliss back down with the DDT and takes the mic as fans pop. Mickie stands over Bliss and says Bliss does deserve it. She drops the mic and leaves as her music plays. We go to a replay. Mickie looks on from the ramp as Bliss tries to recover.

– We see Kurt Angle backstage watching the show. Sasha Banks and Bayley walk in. Angle ends up talking Survivor Series and them being in the running for Team Captain but Alicia Fox interrupts and wants to be included. Angle makes a Triple Threat with the winner being the Team Captain of the RAW women’s team at Survivor Series.

– Elias is backstage walking with his guitar. We go to commercial.

