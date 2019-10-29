WWE RAW Results – October 28, 2019

We are in St. Louis, Missouri and your announcers are Dio Maddin, Vic Joseph, and Jerry Lawler.

Paige makes her way to the stage. She welcomes everyone to Raw. Paige mentions that she has been advising a special tag team and she is proud to be a small part of their success. She brings out The Kabuki Warriors. Paige says she introduced a team six months ago to become a force in the Women’s Revolution. She took a former NXT Women’s Champion and the first Mae Young Classic winner in Kairi Sane and a former Smackdown champion and the first women’s Royal Rumble winner in Asuka.

Asuka takes the mic from Paige and says something in Japanese. Paige takes the mic back and then Kairi takes the mic and she says something in Japanese. Asuka spits the green mist in Paige’s face.

The medical staff checks on Paige and give her some water. Asuka goes to the floor and before she does anything to Paige, Becky Lynch’s music plays.

Becky with a double leg take down and punches to Sane. Becky with kicks and Kairi goes to the floor. Asuka has some words for Becky. Becky goes to the floor and she connects with forearms to Sane and Asuka. Asuka and Sane use their numbers advantage to work over BEcky. Becky sends Asuka into the crowd and Becky with a forearm to Sane. Sane rolls through the floor and we go to commercial.

Match Number One: Kairi Sane (with Asuka) versus Becky Lynch in a Non Title Match

Sane offers her hand and Becky punches and kicks Sane in the corner. Becky goes for an exploder but Sane blocks it and she goes to the floor. Becky grabs Sane by the hair and Sane with a kick and then she returns to the ring and punches and stands on the throat. Sane sends Becky into the turnbuckles a few times. Becky avoids being sent into a third turnbuckle and Becky sends Sane into a few turnbuckles and follows with a bulldog. Becky with a rollup for a near fall. Becky with a drop kick and Sane sends Becky to the apron.

Becky with a kick and she goes to the turnbuckles. Sane stops Becky and pulls her to the mat. Sane gets a near fall. Sane with chops and a punch but she misses an axe kick. Becky sends Sane to the mat and Becky with arm drags into an arm bar. Becky with a bridge on the hammer lock and then she punches Sane. Sane tries to float over but Becky with a kick and Becky gets a near fall. Becky works on the arm and she goes for DisAmrHer but Sane escapes and Sane goes to the floor.

Becky goes for a dive to the floor but she stops when she sees Asuka get on the apron. Sane goes under the ring to avoid Becky and she tries to come off the ring steps but Becky with a clothesline. Sane kicks Becky into the ring steps.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sane with a bow and arrow on Lynch. Lynch gets a near fall. Sane with a knee to the head. Sane slaps Becky and Becky with punches. Sane sends Becky to the mat and Becky bridges out of the cover. Sane misses a splash into the corner. Becky with a springboard kick followed by a clothesline and leg lariat. Becky with a forearm into the corner followed by a kick and exploder. Becky gets a near fall. Becky goes for DisArmHer but Sane with a roll through into the anchor. Becky escapes and gets a near fall with a rollup. Sane with a kick but Becky with a flying forearm.

Sane with an inside cradle for a near fall. Becky with a kick and she goes for a suplex but Sane counters into a flatliner and Sane gets a near fall. Sane pulls Becky into the corner as Sane goes up top for the InSane Elbow but Becky recovers and connects with a forearm. Becky with forearms but Sane with a headbutt and Lynch gets caught in the tree of woe. Lynch with a kick and press slam to Sane. Becky with a leg drop off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Sane misses a shoulder in the ropes and Becky with a kick. Becky with a knee to Asuka off the apron. Sane with a spinning back fist for a near fall.

Becky with DisArmHer and Sane taps out.

Winner: Becky Lynch

We take a look at what happened last week when Lana and Bobby Lashley last week when Rusev found them at RESTAURANT.

We are back and R Truth is in the ring Charly Caruso and Truth says his opponent is not his buddy. Truth is also asked about losing the 24/7 title to the Singh Brothers. Truth says he needed another set of eyes behind his back so he go a pair of bifocals. Now he has both pair of eyes on the prize to get his baby back. When he sees Ranjin Singh and pins him, he will be the 52 time 48/7/11 European Champion.

Buddy Murphy tells Truth you are so focused on this 24/7 championship and everyone else but him, Australia’s finest. You might not know who he is, but after tonight, you won’t forget me.

Match Number Two: R Truth versus Buddy Murphy

Buddy with a waist lock and Truth with a standing switch but Murphy with a back elbow and kicks in the corner. Murphy iwth punches. Truth with punches to Buddy but Truth with a satellite head scissors and a split. Murphy with a boot to Truth. Murphy floats over and Truth with a twisting flying forearm for a near fall. Truth with a kick and he goes for the scissors kick but Murphy moves. Murphy with a series of kicks but Truth with a leg lariat for a near fall.

The Singhs and the Benny Hill Peloton make their way to the ring. Truth joins in the race around the ring. Truth gets back into the ring and Murphy with a knee for the three count.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

After the match, the 24/7 Fun Bunch head to the back through the crowd.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Akam and Rezar. Akam says they heard the other teams complain they speak in foreign languages. He talks about the mental game in warfare. Rezar says if you don’t know how they are coming at you, how can you beat them? Rezar says victory for the sake of their legacy. Akam says violence for the sake of violence.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have something to say, but first they hug a few times. Montez says not only did they make their Raw debut last week, but they showed up and they showed out. Angelo says you always remember your first. Even if it wasn’t in the beautiful St. Louis, they made the OC feel the blues. Angelo says with an assist from their homie Kevin Owens. Montez says they even kissed a baby. Angelo says she was at the after party kissing on a honey.

Montez tells Angelo to stay on message. Angelo says if anyone wants to throw down with the OC, you done messed up. Montez says they are up and they want the smoke.

Angelo and Montez go through the crowd.

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan (with Jimmy Hart) walk in the back in split screen as we go to commercial.

We are back and Hulk Hogan makes his way into the ring with Jimmy Hart while Ric Flair is already in the ring.

Hogan and Flair have some words for each other. Hogan asks for his men to come to the ring and Ricochet makes his way to the ring.

Match Number Three: Ricochet (with Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart) versus Drew McIntyre (with Ric Flair)

Ricochet with a suicide dive to Drew as Drew makes his way to the ring. The bell rings and Ricochet with kicks and a plancha onto Drew. Ricochet with a shoulder but Drew stops Ricochet on a springboard move and drops Ricochet on the top rope. Ricochet falls to the floor and Drew with a kick to the midsection. Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Drew with a chop and then he chokes Ricochet in the ropes. Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly throw. Drew slaps Ricochet and Ricochet goes down. Ricochet with a slap and chop but Drew with a kick and leg drop of doom. Drew goes to the floor and gets in Hogan’s face. Drew returns to the ring.

Drew with an abdominal stretch on Ricochet. Ricochet with punches but Drew with a hip toss. Drew with a slam and then he applies a top wrist lock. Ricochet with a head scissors take down and Drew catches Ricochet on a springboard move. Ricochet gets to his feet but Drew with a back body drop. The referee tells Drew to back up while he checks on Ricochet. Drew gets Ricochet on his shoulders and Drew with a Splash Mountain Buckle Bomb. Drew does the pose in front of Hogan. Drew sends Ricochet to the floor and then he chops Ricochet. Ricochet chops back.

Drew with a forearm and Ricochet goes down. Drew hot shots Ricochet onto the ringside barrier. Drew punches Ricochet in front of Hogan and Hart. Drew sends Ricochet back into the ring. Drew with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot from Ricochet. Ricochet with a chop and forearm. Drew with an Irish whip and Ricochet tries to float over but Drew with a kick to the midsection for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drew kicks Ricochet. Drew with another kick to the ribs. Ricochet with a sunset flip for a near fall. Ricochet floats over but his back gives out and Drew sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles. Drew goes for another Splash Mountain Buckle Bomb but Ricochet sends Drew into the turnbuckles with a rana. Ricochet with punches and chops but Drew with a kick. Ricochet with a drop kick and enzuigiri. Ricochet with a jaw breaker and kick. Ricochet with a rolling drop kick and shoulder into the corner. Ricochet with a springboard clothesline and quebrada for a near fall. Ricochet with a thrust kick and he gets Drew on his shoulders but Drew fights out of the hold. Drew with an elbow into the corner followed by a reverse Alabama slam for a near fall.

Drew sets for Future Shock and Drew counters and gets a near fall with a jackknife cover. Drew with a head butt followed by a clothesline for a near fall. Drew puts Ricochet on the turnbuckles and Ricochet drops Drew onto the turnbuckles and he has Drew in the tree of woe. Drew with an overhead spider superplex. Drew sets for the Claymore and Ricochet with a jumping thrust kick. Ricochet goes to the turnbuckles and he flips through on a 450 splash and Randy Orton with an RKO to force a disqualification.

Winner: Ricochet (by disqualification)

After the match, Drew and Randy stand over Ricochet. Drew sends Ricochet to the floor. Drew does the finger point at Hogan and tells Hogan that he is screwed.

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson are in the back with Humberto Carrillo and AJ finally speaks and he talks about Humberto tore it up against Seth Rollins last week. AJ says it wasn’t many moons ago that he was a rookie. Now he is an inspiration and one of the most well liked people in the locker room. AJ says it was great you debuted against Seth Rollins, but if you want to prove yourself against the top champion, you picked the wrong one. If you want to face the REAL Champ, step into the ring with him tonight.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Rizzo and Bryant versus Erik and Ivar in a Non Title Match

Erik starts off with Rizzo but Bryant is tagged in. Erik with knees and a forearm to Rizzo. Ivar tags in and Ivar with a seated splash. Ivar with a Bronco Buster. Erik tags in and Ivar with a slam and Erik slams Ivar onto Rizzo. Erik iwth a hip lock and knee to Bryant. Ivar tags in and Erik with a power slam and power bomb. Ivar with the Viking Experience for the three count.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

Lana and Bobby Lashley are sitting in the back and Lana has a deer in the headlights look on her face while Lashley talks to her.

We go to commercial.

Sin Cara is asked how will he deal with Zelina Vega. He says that two can play this game. He has Catalina with him.

Match Number Five: Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) versus Sin Cara (with Catalina)

Cara with a head scissors that sends Almas to the floor. Cara goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault but Andrade pushes Cara off the turnbuckles to the floor. Andrade wtih a chop and he sends Cara back into the ring. Andrade with a back breaker and he drops down and gets a near fall. Andrade with a seated abdominal stretch. Cara with punches and Andrade with a knee to the midsection. Andrade with an Irish whip and running knee into the corner. Andrade gets a near fall. Andrade with an Irish whip and he misses a knee and goes over the top rope to the floor.

Cara goes up top and hits a twisting cross body onto Andrade. Cara sends Andrade back into the ring and Cara with a destroyer but Vega gets on the apron while Cara covers Andrade. Catalina blocks a rana attempt from Vega and Catalina swings Vega into the ringside barrier. Andrade with a rollup and his feet on the ropes for the three count.

Winner: Andrade Almas

Natalya and Charlotte Flair walk in the back as we go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Charlotte Flair and Natalya versus Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

Charlotte and Peyton start things off. Charlotte with a single leg take down and she goes for a figure four leg lock but Peyton escapes. Charlotte with chops. Charlotte catches Peyton and Charlotte hits a fallaway slam. Charlotte with a front face lock and Natalya tags in. They hit a double delayed vertical suplex and Natalya gets a near fall. Natalya goes for a slam but Peyton gets to her feet and she pulls Natalya down by the hair. Billie tags in and they hit a series of double team moves before Billie gets a near fall.

Billie with an arm bar and chin lock. Billie with a knee to the midsection and she sends Natalya to the apron and connects with knees and Peyton stretches Natalya in the ropes. Peyton keeps Natalya from making the tag but Natalya with an inside cradle for a near fall. Peyton with a spinning heel kick for a near fall. Peyton argues with the referee and then connects with elbows to the collarbone and then applies a reverse chin lock. Peyton sends Natalya to the mat and tags in Billie. Peyton with a bulldog onto the knee. Charlotte kicks Peyton to the floor and Billie argues with Charlotte. Billie swings at Charlotte and Natalya with a Sharpshooter and Billie taps out when Charlotte spears Peyton.

Winners: Charlotte Flair and Natalya

Charly Caruso is in the back with Seth Rollins. Seth says he has to cut Chuck off. He says he has Erick Rowan next in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Why would you accept this match three days before Crown Jewel? He says this is what he does. He fights and he fights and he fights every single night to prove himself. Bray Wyatt will take it to another level on Thursday. Seth says he did not think the Funhouse would be gone forever. That makes the Fiend more dangerous than ever. The referee will not be able to stop this one.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Seven: Seth Rollins versus Erick Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere Non Title Match

Rollins with punches and a flying forearm. Rollins with another forearm but Rowan catches Rollins but Rollins is able to get back to his feet. Rollins kicks Rowan away and he goes to the turnbuckles for a blockbuster and a near fall. Rollins with a punch. Rowan with an Irish whip and Rollins charges at Rowan but Seth pulls down the ropes and Rowan goes to the floor. Rowan pulls Rollins to the floor and sends Seth into the ringside barrier many times. Rowan gets a near fall. Rowan with a chop and then he sends Rollins into the crowd.

Rollins with a chop but Rowan with a punch. Rowan with a forearm to the back. Rowan with a head butt and Rollins goes into the front row. Rowan with a punch and they go into the crowd. Rollins punches Rowan in the aisle. They go into the concourse of the arena. Rowan with a knee as they go for some refreshments. Rowan with a chop. Rollins hits Rowan with a pole in the midsection but Rowan blocks a shot to the head. Rowan sends Rollins over the merchandise table and the display falls to the floor. Rowan with a choke slam through the merchandise table and Rowan gets a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and they are back at ringside. Rollins returns to the ring and he sets for a suicide dive and hits it. Seth returns for a second one.and hits it. Rollins returns to the ring for a third one and Rowan catches Rollins and goes for a slam but Rollins escapes the slam and sends Rowan into the ring steps. Rollins sends Rowan into more steps. Rollins goes for a suicide dive but Rowan hits Rollins with the ring steps. Rowan with a splash into the corner followed by a drop kick. Rowan with a running cross body on the floor for a near fall.

Rowan power bombs Rollins into the ring post and Rowan gets a near fall. Rowan picks up Rollins and he carries Seth up the ramp to the stage. Rollins gets away from Rowan and Rowan with a short arm clothesline. Rowan says Rollins is trying to embarrass him so Rowan adjusts the announce table. Rowan goes for a claw slam but Rollins lands on the table and hits a super kick. Rollins with Black Out on the announce table. Rollins gets a near fall. Rollins goes back to the announce table and hits a cross body onto Rowan on the floor.

They make their way into the back and Rollins hits Rowan with a chair. Rowan grabs the chair and sends Rollins into some metal poles. Rowan is sent into a forklift and a storage case. Rowan misses hitting Rollins with a travel case and Rollins hits Rowan with a ladder a few times. Rollins with Black Out onto a ladder and then Rowan rolls under a forklift. Rollins has someone lower the forklift and Rowan cannot move and Rollins stands on the pallet for the three count.

Winner: Seth Rollins

We see Bobby Lashley still talking to Lana and he says he will go out with her if she wants. Lana says she has to do this alone. Lashley asks if she is sure. Lana says she has to do it.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Aleister Black says the definition of madness is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome. Black says his outcomes have been the same and he does not want them to change. If he is not a madman, what is he? The next time he walks to the ring, one of two things is going to happen. One, he will make sure whomever he is facing will have an intimate relationship with fear right before he takes their head clean off. Two, they will come running, knocking down his door, ready to pick a fight with him.

We take a look back at what Brock Lesnar did to Rey Mysterio, Cain Velasquez, and Dominik Mysterio on Smackdown.

Match Number Eight: AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) versus Humberto Carrillo in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Humberto with a side head lock. Styles with an Irish whip and Humberto floats over. Humberto with a springboard hesitation arm drag. Styles with chops and Carrillo chops back. Styles with an Irish whip and Carrillo with a head butt off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Styles with a waist lock and O’Connor Roll for a near fall. Carrillo with kicks and a springboard round kick for a near fall. Carrillo with a back roll into a moonsault for a near fall. Styles goes to the floor to regroup and get in Humberto’s head. Humberto goes for a baseball slide but AJ ducks. Carrillo with a kick and Styles avoids a moonsault from the apron and then sends Humberto into the ringside barrier and follows with a tornado DDT.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Styles with a reverse chin lock. Styles blocks a kick but he does not block a second round kick attempt. Carrillo kicks Styles away from the corner and hits a drop kick. Carrillo goes to the apron and then he goes up top for a missile drop kick. Carrillo hits the Aztec Press but Styles kicks out. Carrillo goes for a moonsault but Styles moves and Carrillo rolls through. Styles with a reverse DDT for a near fall. Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Carrillo hits Styles on the ropes. Carrillo goes up top for a moonsault and gets a near fall. Carrillo goes off the turnbuckles but Styles with a shoulder and he applies the Calf Crusher and Carrillo taps out.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, AJ tells Karl and Luke he is going to shake Humberto’s hand. AJ offers his hand to Humberto but pulls it away. Humberto punches Styles. Styles with a kick to the leg and Styles Clash. AJ picks up Humberto for a Magic Killer but The Street Profits make their way to the ring and Ford with a drop kick to Anderson followed by a shoulder tackle by Dawkins.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Jerry Lawler is in the ring for the King’s Court.

He says it should be called Divorce Court because they will find out if divorce is the best option for two superstars. Rusev is out first. Out next is Lana.

Jerry points out that Rusev is still wearing his wedding band because he hopes they can save their marriage. Lana says she does not want to come out and air their dirty laundry. She talks about the WWE Universe saying bad things to her. She will now tell everyone the truth. The truth is their marriage was about what Rusev wanted. Rusev wanted sex from her. Rusev asks if you can blame him.

Lana says Rusev wanted to have sex with Lana all day and anywhere. Lana calls Rusev a sex addict. Lana says all of you want to be loved and accepted and wanted. It was never about wanting to love and desiring her. She says it was all about Rusev wanting to put a baby in her. Lana says Rusev wanted little Machka Brats crushing things. Rusev says he never forced her to have a family. Rusev says he loves Lana.

Lana says Rusev never listened. She is a model and a fashion influencer. Lana says what would happen if she had stretch marks.

Jerry asks Lana to explain why she is with Bobby Lashley.

Lana says that Rusev cheated on her and Bobby Lashley told her.

Rusev says that Bobby is talking s*** and spreading lies.

Bobby Lashley’s music plays and he is dressed to fight. Rusev takes off his jacket and he is ready for a fight.

Rusev knocks Lashley off the apron and Rusev sends Lashley into the ring post and punches Lashley. Rusev sends Lashley into the ring steps. They go into the ring and Rusev with a kick and punches. Lashley with punches and a flatliner. Lashley sets for a spear but Rusev with a kick. Rusev with a Samoan drop to Lashley.

Rusev takes off his wedding band and he asks Lana what she wants. Rusev puts the wedding band in Lashley’s mouth. Lana hits Rusev with a kendo stick but Rusev does not feel it. Rusev continues to punch Lashley. Rusev wants to know why is Lana doing this but he has his back to Lashley who hits him with a low blow. Lana slaps Rusev and then Lashley kicks Rusev in the groinal region. Lashley punches Rusev and then Lana kisses Lashley standing over Rusev.

We go to credits.

