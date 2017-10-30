LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – October 30, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with a look back at last week’s “Under Siege” attack from the SmackDown roster.

– We’re live from Baltimore with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

– The entire RAW roster is on the stage as RAW General Manager Kurt Angle hits the ring. Angle would normally start the show with a smile on his face but not after last week. Angle says SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon took things too far and RAW paid for it. Angle would like to apologize. He let his friendship with Shane blind him and everyone paid a big price for it. Angle says it was a slap in the face to the roster, to him, the audience and the show. Angle put them all in harm’s way but he promises he will never do it again. At Survivor Series, Angle promises to… the music interrupts and out comes RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon making her return.

Stephanie says she can’t let Angle start the show like that, all sad and depressing. She gets hype and welcomes everyone to RAW. She goes on and plugs the RAW 25th Anniversary show in January. She mentions Vince McMahon giving Angle the RAW job earlier this year and says he’s been doing a great job, even with the long-lost-son incident with Jason Jordan, the virus going around and more. Stephanie goes on and says Angle has led by example, including joining The Shield at TLC. Angle has earned her respect until… A “you still got it” chant for Angle interrupts Stephanie. Stephanie continues and says until Angle put her brother Shane in harm’s way. Stephanie goes on about Angle and Shane, saying she will give Angle a chance to make up for everything. Angle will be the Team Captain for the men’s RAW team at Survivor Series. Stephanie threatens Angle’s job if she doesn’t get what she wants at Survivor Series. It’s true, it’s damn true. Stephanie walks off as her music hits.

– Cole announces Kane vs. Seth Rollins for tonight. Graves announces Cesaro vs. Finn Balor. Also, Team Captain Alicia Fox takes on Bayley. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Stephanie approaches Angle backstage. She says she meant every word she said out there and if he doesn’t believe her, just ask former General Manager Mick Foley.

– We see a limousine backing into the garage area. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz steps out with Curtis Axel and the returning Bo Dallas. Miz asks Angle if he missed anything. Angle tells him about Stephanie’s announcement. Miz is upset, saying Angle is being rewarded for doing a bad job. Angle tells him to shut up and says he’s tired of hearing Miz. Angle asks Miz where he was last week when RAW was under siege. Angle doesn’t want anyone like Miz representing RAW at Survivor Series. He tells Miz to get his ass dressed as he’s defending the title tonight. Miz pleads but Angle doesn’t want to hear it.

Nia Jax vs. Bayley

We go to the ring and out first comes Bayley as we get highlights from last week.

Alicia Fox is out next. She says she doesn’t have time for a match with Bayley as she has to focus on Team Captain duties. But she found a suitable replacement. The music hits and out comes Nia Jax making her return.

The bell rings and Nia takes control early on. Nia sends Bayley out of the ring to the floor and follows. Nia tosses Bayley back in but Bayley dropkicks her off the apron to one knee. Bayley welcomes Nia back and taunts her as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Nia has Bayley grounded after taking control during the break. Nia works Bayley over but ends up sent to the floor. Bayley keeps control and brings Nia back down to the mat for a close 2 count. We see Fox watching and shaking her head on the ramp.

Bayley ends up catching Nia in a guillotine submission. Nia powers up and tosses Bayley to the mat. Nia drops Bayley on her face again and floors her big time. Nia hits the ropes and nails a leg drop for the pin.

Winner: Nia Jax

– After the match, Fox takes the mic and picks Nia for the women’s team at Survivor Series. Nia goes to make her exit but the music hits and out comes Samoa Joe making his return. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Samoa Joe is in the ring. Joe says judging by the response he received, some have missed him. Joe says that is amusing because he didn’t miss anyone. He doesn’t care about the fans as they didn’t reach out to him while he was gone. Joe will use their disrespect against any man that tries to step into the ring with him. The music hits and out comes Apollo Crews with Titus O’Neil.

Samoa Joe vs. Apollo Crews

Joe takes control early on but Crews turns it around with a dropkick. Crews takes Joe into the corner and works him over. Joe blocks a suplex and turns it around, then tosses his gum at Titus.

Crews ends up hitting an enziguri and more offense. Joe avoids the spin-out powerbomb. Joe hits the Uranage and ends up applying the Coquina Clutch for the win.

Winner: Samoa Joe

– After the match, Titus enters the ring and has words with Joe. Joe backs off. Titus checks on Crews but Joe walks up behind him and applies the Clutch.

– The announcers plug the RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22nd.

– Still to come, The Miz defends against an unknown opponent. We go to commercial.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Matt Hardy vs. The Miz

Back from the break and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Miz will face WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin at Survivor Series if he retains tonight. The music hits and out comes Matt Hardy to a pop.

We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. The bell rings and Hardy goes for quick pin attempts. Miz blocks the Twist of Fate and looks for a breather. Matt taunts Miz. They lock up and Miz knees Matt to take control. Matt counters a hip toss and backslides Miz for a 2 count. Matt keeps control and drops an elbow for another pin attempt. Miz dumps Matt to the floor. Axel and Bo surround him but Matt goes back into the ring as Miz rushes him. Matt stands tall in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Matt mounts Miz with right hands as fans count along. Miz turns it around and takes Miz up for a super backdrop. Miz keeps control and hits a neckbreaker from the top. Miz keeps Matt down as Axel and Bo look on. Matt tries to fight back but Miz hits a knee and another neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Miz chokes Matt on the second rope as the referee warns him. Bo takes advantage and hits Matt with a cheap shot. Miz slingshots Miz under the rope as the referee warns. Miz slams Matt’s face on the apron now. Miz with a running high knee from the floor. Miz brings it back in the ring and covers for a 2 count.

Miz keeps control and hits a big corner dropkick and follows up with another corner shot. Miz goes to the top and comes off but Matt catches him. Miz fights off a Side Effect but misses another running shot into the corner. Miz sells a hamstring injury. Matt blocks a right hand and they go at it in the middle of the ring. Matt slams Miz’s head into the turnbuckle, then plays to the crowd. Matt with a running clothesline in the corner, then the running bulldog. Matt with a 2 count. Matt goes to the second rope and comes down with an elbow to the back of the neck. Matt goes back to the corner and drops a big elbow for a 2 count. Matt gets the crowd hyped up as he waits for Miz to get up.

Miz blocks a Twist of Fate. Miz blocks the Skull Crushing Finale. Matt hits the Side Effect for a very close 2 count. We get a replay as Matt waits for Miz to get back up. Miz blocks the Twist of Fate but runs into an elbow. Matt drops Miz. Matt goes to the top for a moonsault and nails it. Matt with another close 2 count as Dallas and Axel can’t believe it. We get a replay as fans chant “this is awesome” now. Miz sends Matt into the second turnbuckle. Miz with the “yes!” kicks now. Fans chant “no!” as Miz kicks. Matt ducks the final kick and nails a Twist of Fate. Miz avoids a pin by rolling to the apron in front of Axel. Matt is slow to get up. Matt grabs Miz but Miz drops him over the top rope. Miz nails the Skull Crushing Finale for the win.

Winner: The Miz

– We get more replays after the match as The Miztourage stands tall.

– We get another look at what happened with Stephanie and Kurt earlier tonight.

– Alexa Bliss approaches Kurt backstage and congratulates him on being Team Captain. She can’t stress how motivating his speech was earlier tonight. Angle asks what he can do for her but Bliss says it’s about what she can do for him. If Angle thinks his job is in jeopardy she can help, starting with cutting some of the dead weight of the women’s division, like Mickie James. Bliss suggests they replace her with a competitor from The Mae Young Classic, maybe even digging Mae up. Angle says he likes the idea of bringing in new talents but not at the expense of Mickie, who fought last week while Bliss ran during the “Under Siege” attack from SmackDown. Angle announces tonight’s main event – James vs. Bliss with the title on the line. Bliss isn’t happy as she walks off.

– Still to come, The Big Red Machine vs. The Architect. Back to commercial, including a promo for Asuka.

Stacie Cullen vs. Asuka

Back from the break and out comes Asuka as enhancement talent Stacie Cullen waits in the ring.

The bell rings and Asuka drops Cullen with a spinning backfist. Asuka unloads with stiff kicks to the head. Asuka with knees to the gut now. Asuka drops Cullen with a shot to the back of the neck. Asuka smiles.

Asuka takes Cullen to the corner and the referee warns her. She snaps back at the referee. Asuka with more stiff strikes to Cullen. Asuka with more offense before applying the Asuka Lock to get the easy win.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka is all smiles as she stands tall while her music plays. We go to replays and come back to The Empress of Tomorrow celebrating.

– Kurt Angle is backstage checking his phone. He yells into a walkie, “everyone, they’re here! they’re here!” as it appears the SmackDown roster is invading again. The camera pans and we see just SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan standing in Angle’s office. Angle calms down and asks Bryan what the hell he’s doing here. Bryan smirks and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Angle is asking if Bryan came to finish the job that Shane started. Bryan says he had nothing to do with the invasion last week. He’s taking a risk on his own, coming alone to a building full of RAW Superstars who want to tear him apart. Shane doesn’t know Bryan is coming here tonight, Bryan says. Angle doesn’t believe him and Bryan understands. Bryan apologizes for everything. Like Bryan said before, he doesn’t agree with what Shane did. Angle says he should send Bryan out but the roster would tear him alive. Angle is going to keep Bryan safe in the back so he can send Bryan back to Shane with a message – Angle is going to bring his gold medals and the RAW roster to take out Shane and the SmackDown roster. It’s damn true.

– Cole sends us to a video package on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series.

– Bryan is backstage on the phone when the lights go out. He tells the person he will call them back. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Bryan is back on the phone, still in the dark. He’s blaming the lights being off on Angle. He also mentions being locked in the room. He vents to the person on the other end and says he needs to call them back because something is wrong. Bryan apparently gets attacked by Kane, then chokeslammed. We go back to the announcers and they’re shocked. Booker says Bryan got what he deserved.

Finn Balor vs. Cesaro

We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor. Cesaro is out next with Sheamus right behind him.

The bell rings and they lock up. Cesaro backs Balor into the corner and they break. Cesaro taunts Balor and gets kicked. Balor turns it around and unloads in the corner. Balor takes Cesaro down twice. Fans chant for Balor.

Cesaro fights back and ends up dropping Balor with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Cesaro keeps control and takes Balor to the corner. Cesaro with uppercuts in the corner now. Balor fights back and unloads to get out of the corner. Cesaro floors him with a clothesline. Cesaro with a quick pin attempt. Cesaro runs into boots in the corner. Balor dropkicks Cesaro back into the barrier on the floor. Balor with a running kick to the mouth from the apron. Balor brings it back into the ring but Cesaro distracts the referee, allowing Sheamus to pull Balor back to the floor. We go to commercial with Finn down on the floor.

Back from the break and Balor drops Cesaro with the overhead kick in the ring. Cesaro runs into boots in the corner. Balor with more offense to stun Cesaro. Cesaro goes to the top but Balor kicks him in the head. Sheamus gets on the apron for adistraction.

Balor turns around and eats a big uppercut from Cesaro for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Balor blocks the Sharpshooter and the Swing by getting the bottom rope. Cesaro goes for the superplex from the apron and nails it. Cesaro with a 2 count on Balor. Cesaro ends up getting the Sharpshooter applied in the middle of the ring, turning it into the Crossface.

Finn rolls through the Crossface and ends up breaking the hold. Balor comes back with a Slingblade and more offense. Balor goes to the top but Sheamus gets on the apron. Balor kicks him off. Cesaro comes at Balor but gets sent to the floor. Balor runs the ropes for a dive onto Sheamus and Cesaro. Balor brings it back into the ring for a big top rope stomp to the back of the neck. Balor covers Cesaro for for the pin.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall as we go to replays. Balor celebrates and heads to the stage. He stops and turns around as Kane’s music hits. Kane comes out but Balor unloads on him. Kane drops Balor with a kick to the face. Kane scoops Balor for a Tombstone Piledriver on the stage. Officials check on Balor as Kane marches to the ring while his music plays.

Kane vs. Seth Rollins

Kane waits in the ring as the music hits and out comes RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins with his partner Dean Ambrose. They come through the crowd. Cole confirms that Roman Reigns is still out with the viral infection that had been going around. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins attacks but Kane grabs him. Rollins fights free but Kane drops him. Kane sends Rollins to the floor and follows as Ambrose looks on.

Kane whips Rollins into the steel steps but Rollins lands on his feet and goes back to the ring. Rollins drokicks Kane from the ring. Rollins goes for a big dive through the ropes but Kane meets him with a right hand. Kane comes back into the ring and clotheslines Rollins for a 2 count. Kane keeps control as fans chant for Rollins. Kane with more offense and a pin attempt. Rollins fights back and tries to kick Kane’s leg out. Rollins mounts Kane in the corner but Kane pushes him off. Rollins charges but Kane drops him with a right hand. Kane stands on Rollins and uses the middle rope on him.

Kane with a big clothesline in the corner and a splash. Kane with a sideslam for a 2 count. Kane keeps Rollins grounded now. Kane ends up running into a boot in the corner. Rollins makes a comeback and hits an enziguri. Sheamus and Cesaro are at ringside watching the match now.

Rollins with more offense and a Blockbuster. Kane goes to the floor for a breather. Rollins nails a suicide dive. Rollins goes back in for another dive but Kane gets back to his feet first. Kane returns to the ring. The Bar has words with Rollins and Ambrose now. Rollins goes into the ring with a springboard clothesline but Kane swats him away. Rollins with another shot to bring Kane to one knee. The Bar is double teaming Ambrose now. Rollins breaks it up with a dive. Rollins goes back in and Kane chokeslams him for the win.

Winner: Kane

– After the match, Kane stands tall as his music hits. Kane grabs Rollins for another chokeslam but Ambrose makes the save and hits Dirty Deeds. Kane sits up as Ambrose checks on Rollins. The Bar hits the ring and beats Ambrose down. Kane with a Tombstone on Ambrose. Kane with a Tombstone on Rollins now. Kane stands tall over the RAW Tag Team Champions and looks down at them as his music hits. We get replays and come back to Kane laughing on the stage while The Bar stands in the ring. Officials are checking on Rollins and Ambrose.

– We see Daniel Bryan being loaded onto a stretcher backstage. Producers D-Von Dudley and Jamie Noble are assisting. The announcers play up the seriousness of the situation. We see what happened earlier tonight with Angle and Stephanie.

– Still to come, Mickie vs. Alexa in the main event.

– The Miz is backstage with Axel and Bo, ready to celebrate tonight’s win. Miz enters his locker room and apparently something smells really bad. Axel finds a trash bag. Miz says Braun Strowman is here, playing off his recent ride in the garbage truck. They determine it’s just some stupid prank. Axel and Dallas say they have Miz’s back and he shouldn’t be worried. Miz isn’t worried.

– We see staff members setting up a bunch of Halloween decorations at ringside for a Trick or Street Fight. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz approaches Kane backstage to give him props. They discuss Braun Strowman and the garbage truck at TLC. Kane ends the segment by saying if Braun is back, he knows where to find him and Miz is on his own. The announcers show us highlights from the recent TLC main event.

Trick or Street Fight: Rhyno and Heath Slater vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go to the ring and see Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, dressed as their Southpaw Regional Wrestling. Heath Slater is dressed as Santa Claus while Rhyno is dressed as Mrs. Claus. There are a bunch of Halloween decorations all over the place.

Gallows and Anderson take control early on. They end up taking Slater bobbing for apples, dunking his face in a barrel at ringside. Rhyno puts a pumpkin on Gallows’ head and fights both of them off Slater. Slater puts a pumpkin on Anderson and cause The Good Brothers to collide, smashing the pumpkins on their heads. They go down.

Slater throws a bunch of candy corn kendo sticks into the ring. There are several pumpkins lined up on the apron. Mr. & Mrs Claus bring a table into the ring. Gallows and Anderson turn it around in the ring. They smear a bunch of pumpkin guts into Slater’s face. Slater avoids more double team moves. Rhyno comes in but Gallows blocks and drops him. Gallows with a Styrofoam grave marker to the head of Rhyno. Rhyno takes it and drops Gallows. Rhyno smears a cream pie into Gallows’ face.

Anderson and Gallows double team Rhyno before standing a table up. Slater unloads on both with the candy corn kendo sticks, sending Anderson out of the ring. Slater turns around to a big boot from Gallows. Gallows with candy corn stick shots to Slater now. Rhyno comes over but gets beat up as well. Anderson returns and they place Rhyno on the table. Anderson puts a pumpkin on his head and goes to the second rope. Gallows places a pumpkin on his head and cheers his partner on, but he’s having trouble seeing as the pumpkin is turned around. Anderson comes off the second rope but Rhyno catches him and puts him through the table. Rhyno covers for the pin as Slater has also recovered.

Winners: Heath Slater and Rhyno

– After the match, Gallows looks to start celebrating as Slater exits with Rhyno. Gallows realizes what has happened as the winners leave a big Halloween mess all over the place.

– We see Elias walking backstage and he’s all smiles. Back to commercial.

