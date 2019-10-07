WWE RAW Results – October 7, 2019

We start off with a shocking main event from last week, the reveal that Rusev’s wife Lana is now getting close to Bobby Lashley.

We are in Bakersfield, California and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Jerry Lawler, and Dio Maddin.

Rusev is in the ring being attacked by Baron Corbin and Randy Orton. Rusev with an elbow and Corbin and Orton go to the floor.

Bobby Lashley appears on the TitanTron. He says Rusev doesn’t look like he is having a good time and he does not look as comfortable as Bobby does. Bobby says he is wearing Rusev’s robe. He says that means he is at Rusev’s house and in his room. He is going to get into Rusev’s bed. Lashley asks what are we missing? Lana arrives with her own sexy music. Lana says everything they own is in her name. Lana says they don’t have joint checking accounts any more, they are hers.

Lashley says Rusev shouldn’t have sent his money to his family. Lana says Rusev does not look like he is having fun, but she is. Lashley says they are. The lights go out and .. .

Rusev is in the ring and he is not in a good mood, but Corbin is laughing it up with Orton.

Rusev looks around and he takes a deep breath and it is time to CRUSH. Rusev goes to the floor and he attacks Corbin and then he punches Orton. Corbin hits Rusev from behind but Corbin is sent into the apron and steps. Rusev with a fallaway slam to Orton into the ringside barrier. Rusev sends Corbin’s head into the ring steps. Rusev picks up the ring steps and hits Orton and Corbin with them. Rusev grabs Orton and asks him if he is laughing at him. Rusev sends Orton into the ring post. Rusev with a Machka Kick to Corbin. Rusev with a Machka Kick to Orton and Orton is sent into the front row.

Rusev goes to the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Lacey Evans has a mic and a trash can with her.

Lacey says we are at the end of the road and you know what happens at the end of the road? The trash is taken out for removal. The unlady like nonsense Natalya did last night, there only one place for this to go . . . A Last Lady Standing Match. A legitimate lady will be left standing while that nasty will be taken out like the trash she is.

Match Number One: Natalya versus Lacey Evans in a Last Woman Standing Match

Natalya with punches in the corner and Lacey misses a clothesline. Natalya with a clothesline and she sends Lacey to the floor. Natalya sends Lacey into the ringside barrier and Natalya follows with a slap and another shot into the ringside barrier. Natalya kicks Lacey. Natalya sends Lacey back into the ring but Lacey goes back to the floor. Natalya with a back body drop on the floor. Natalya slaps Lacey again and follows with a suplex on the floor. Natalya kicks Lacye in the ribs and Lacey kicks Natalya away. Natalya with a Sharpshooter on Lacey and Lacey gets to the ropes but it does not matter, but Natalya still releases the hold. Natalya slams Lacey’s face into the mat a few times.

Lacey kicks Natalya and the referee makes his count and Natalya gets up at nine. Natalya blocks a kick and Lacey is sent face first to the mat. Natalya with a suplex and kick. Natalya goes for a baseball slide but Lacey move and Lacey swings Natalya into the ringside barrier. Natalya gets back up and Lacey kicks Natalya and then gets a table but puts it back under the ring. Lacey sends Natalya into the ring steps and we go to commercial.

We are back and Natalya is sent into a chair in the time keeper’s area. Lacey gets a kendo stick and hits Natalya in the back with it. Lacey hits Natalya again. Lacey sits down next to Natalya as she tries to get back to her feet. Natalya gets up at nine but Lacey sends Natalya into the ring post. Natalya gets back up despite Lacey’s taunting. Lacey puts Natalya in the chair and has the kendo stick between the arms of the chair and Lacey kicks Natalya over.

Natalya gets free and Lacey hits Natalya again with the kendo stick a few more times. Natalya with a monkey flip. Natalya hits Lacey with the kendo stick but Lacey grabs the kendo stick from Natalya and Natalya is down again. Natalya gets back to her feet just before the ten count. Lacey gets a few kendo sticks to bring into the ring and she hits Natalya with one. Lacey with a neck breaker on the floor. Lacey grabs the trash can and hits Natalya with it and there is food all over the ground. Lacey goes to the ringside barrier and hits a moonsault on Natalya.

Lacey picks up Natalya and slams her onto the ramp. Lacey sends Natalya onto the half pipe of the TitanTron. Lacey sends Natalya into the announce table. Natalya is able to get up before the ten count because of the announce table. They get on the announce table and Lacey with a suplex onto the table. Natalya gets up and Lacey sends her into the TitanTron again. Lacey sets for a suplex off the stage but Natalya counters with a suplex of her own on the stage. Natalya with a power bomb off the stage and Lacey goes through a table.

Winner: Natalya

Tyson Fury is in the back with his family and we go to commercial.

We are back an Aleister Black says Monday Night Raw is a place of competition and tradition. It is a place of battle, battle is what he desires. Under this calm and collected demeanor, we know that it is not who he is. Black says he is as unforgiving as fire and as cold and permanent as death. All of this will tell you that he is forever restless. Come and knock on my door and pick a fight with me.

The Street Profits are in the back and Angelo says Aleister is looking for a fight. Montez mentions the draft. Each brand and network has their own specific rosters. Montez suggests doing a scouting report.

Apollo Crews is a blue chipper. Buddy Murphy is WWE’s best kept secret. Drake Maverick is like WWE’s Steve Carrel, the forty year old virgin. Montez suggests that he hasn’t consummated the marriage.

Montez mentions they have big business. Angelo mentions that Tyson Fury is in the building.

Charly Caruso is in the back with Tyson Fury. Tyson is asked why is he provoking Braun Strowman. Braun threw Dolph at him. He may have made a mistake going over the guardrail. He wants an apology or Braun will get these hands.

Match Number Two: Erik and Ivar versus Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a Non Title Match

Erik and Ziggler start things off and Ziggler goes for the leg but Erik stays on his feet. Ziggler goes for the leg but Erik avoids him. Ziggler with a waist lock. Erik with a double leg take down into a bear hug. Erik with a clean break but Ziggler with punches and a chin lock. Erik with a take down and a waist lock take down. Ivar tags in and he slams Ziggler. Erik slams Ivar onto Ziggler. Ziggler goes to the floor. Roode tags in and Roode with a waist lock. Ivar with a hip lock take down. Roode escapes a slam and clips Ivar and kicks him in the leg. Roode with a punch and kicks.

Erik tags in and Ivar with a splash and Erik with a flying knee. Erik runs Ivar into Roode in the corner. Erik punches Ziggler and then he connects with a forearm to Roode. Erik with an arm bar. Roode with elbows and a chop. Erik with a hip lock and knee to Roode. Roode goes to the floor to regroup with Ziggler. Ziggler helps Roode back into the ring. Erik with an Irish whip and exploder suplex. Roode is sent to the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Roode with a knee to the midsection and he sends Erik to the apron. Ziggler is stopped by Erik but Ziggler pulls Erik off the apron and Roode sends Erik into the ringside barrier. Ziggler with a hesitation DDT on the floor. Erik is sent back into the ring and Roode gets a near fall. Ziggler tags in and applies a rear face lock. Ziggler with a neck breaker for a near fall. Roode tags in and stomps on the hand. Roode with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Roode with a reverse chin lock. Roode with a knee to the midsection and he sends Erik into the turnbuckles. Ziggler tags in and they Irish whip Erik and Ziggler misses a splash and Erik with a drop kick. Ivar tags in and he back drops Ziggler and hits a side slam on Roode followed by a cross body. Ivar with a seated splash to Ziggler.

Ivar with a carthweel and clothesline to Roode. Ziggler with a kick to Ivar’s knee followed by a Fameasser for a near fall. Ivar blocks a super kick and Ivar hits a spin kick off doom. Erik tags in and Ivar with a springboard clothesline while Erik hits a German suplex and Roode breaks up the cover and sends Ivar to the floor. Erik sends Roode to the floor but Erik misses the double knee strike and hits the turnbuckles. Ziggler with a rollup for a near fall. Roode tags in and Erik with punches and elbows but Roode with a spinebuster while Ziggler hits a Zig Zag. Erik kicks out.

Erik avoids the GLORIOUS DDT and he punches Roode. ZIggler tags in and Ivar tags in and they hit the Viking Experience for the three count.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

Aleister Black is in his special place and the shirt is off. Black says he saw how this will turn out so he is going to go to the ring to see who wants to pick a fight with him.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Samir and Sunil Singh are in the ring dancing around. They say the WWE showcase seems like the right place for 205 Live’s greatest tag team to come back to Raw. They are going to give you an award winning statement. They will show why they are the top draft picks on Raw and Smackdown.

Match Number Three: Aleister Black versus Samir Singh and Sunil Singh

Samir runs into Black Mass and Sunil is kicked in the head. Black with a bicycle kick and then Samir returns to the ring. Samir runs into Black Mass. Black with a back elbow to Sunil and Black with a Dragon Sleeper that forces Sunil to tap out.

Winner: Aleister Black

We take a look back at Smackdown’s Fox debut.

Braun Strowman is in the back talking to someone and we cannot hear what they are saying as we go to commercial.

We are back and Charly Caruso asks Braun about what happened on Smackdown. Braun says he was trying to have some fun when he saw Tyson Fury. If Tyson wants to get serious, he will too. Tyson throws a mean punch, but Braun says he packs a mean punch. Tyson may get these hands if he asks for an apology.

We take a look at the main event from Smackdown.

Rey Mysterio is with Charly Caruso and Charly asks how is Dominik doing. Rey says he appreciates the outpouring of support for what happened to his son Dominik after being brutalized by Brock Lesnar. Rey says he has never been prouder. He took a beating like a man and his physical scars will heal soon, but the emotional ones will take longer.

Charly asks Rey how he feels a week after being victimized by the Beast. Rey says as parents, we vow to love and protect our children. Rey says he had to see that disgusting bully maul his son and there wasn’t a damn thing he could do about it. Rey says he felt helpless and he felt like he left his son and family down. Rey says he was next to Dominik at the hospital and then Dominik’s godfather, the man who can say Brock Lesnar fears him. Someone will avenge what happened to his family and if anyone will do it, it will be Cain Velasquez.

We go to commercial.

We are back with an AOP video feature. They introduce themselves. Rezar says when you grow up in a war zone you learn to fight. You fight for every scrap of food and you fight for your family. They each have the will to take food from another man. Akam says no other tag team in WWE has the killer instinct. Rezar says they have the will and will take your food, your money, and your careers. Akam says they will write their opponent’s names in the history book. That is why they are called the Authors of Pain.

Match Number Four: AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson versus Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, and Kalisto

Kalisto and Styles start things off and Styles backs him into the corner and gives a clean break. Kalisto blocks a kick and gives AJ a leg sweep. Kalisto with arm drags and a drop kick. Anderson tags in and Kalisto with an arm drag into an arm bar. Dorado tags in and hits a forearm off the turnbuckles. Dorado with an arm drag into an arm bar. Anderson with a knee to the midsection followed by a kick. Metalik tags in and he hits a splash off Dorado’s shoulders for a near fall. Metalik with a reverse chin lock but Anderson backs Metalik into the corner. Gallows tags in and he connects with his unique form of uppercut. Anderson tags in and connects with a forearm for a near fall.

Anderson pulls at the mask and Metalik with a handspring back flip and he hits a head scissors on Styles and then on Anderson. Kalisto and Dorado with a double drop kick to Gallows and then they all go up top and hit tandem moonsaults as we go to commercial.,

We are back and Anderson with a reverse chin lock. Anderson with a spinebuster for a near fall. Anderson with European uppercuts and then he puts Dorado on the turnbuckles. Anderson with a punch and he goes to the turnbuckles. Dorado with punches and forearms and Anderson is knocked to the mat. Dorado with a cross body and both men are down. Styles tags in and he stops Dorado from making the tag but Dorado lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt.

Kalisto tags in and he hits a head scissors and handspring round kick. Kalisto with a spike rana for a near fall. Metalik with a springboard drop kick to ANderson. Styles escapes Salida Del Sol and hits a Pele Kick on Kalisto. Styles with a Phenomenal Forearm for the three count.

Winners: AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson

After the match, Styles throws Kalisto to the floor. Metalik is thrown back into the ring. Anderson and Gallows with Magic Killer. Gallows and Anderson kick Dorado and AJ wants Dorado for a Styles Clash from the turnbuckles.

We take a look back at the Women’s Hell in a Cell Match for the Raw Women’s Championship.

We go to commercial.

We are back and it is time for MizTV. Miz makes his way to the ring.

Miz mentions Premiere Week and all of the celebrities who appeared last week. Miz mentions The Rock and Cain Velasquez. He mentions Tyson Fury.

Miz brings out his first guest, the Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Miz brings out his next guest, the Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Miz congratulates both women on their victories at Hell in a Cell. Miz says it was like yesterday that him and Becky were on the set of Marine 6, but then you were in the main event of Wrestlemania, the cover of magazines, and the cover of WWE 2K20. Becky says accomplishments are great but Sasha beat her up so much last night. Becky says if Sasha was here right now, she would remind Sasha she got her ass kicked by the Man.

Miz talks about Charlotte becoming the Smackdown Women’s Champion last night and it is her tenth women’s title. Charlotte says it’s good to be the queen.

Miz says you are both on the cusp of your careers but we have the draft. You can end up on either brand or the same brand. The two most dominant women in all of WWE.

Charlotte questions dominant women and she says you can just say dominant.

Miz mentions their match against The Kabuki Warriors. Miz says everyone is bringing their best tonight and have something to prove.

Becky says she has something to prove to each other. Her path does not cross with Asuka too much but the last time it happened Asuka won. Charlotte says she is the consummate professional. Becky talks about Charlotte with the belt that she made famous. Charlotte says she made Becky famous. Charlotte says you might have been Becky two belts once, but she is the woman ten times. Becky says your titles might be plentiful, but hers are meaningful.

They stare each other down while their opponents make their way to the stage and Asuka has something to say. Asuka speaks in Japanese and Kairi laughs at what Asuka is saying. Kairi addresses Charlotte and Becky in Japanese.

Becky tells them to come to the ring to do this right now.

All four women battle in the ring and Asuka goes after Charlotte while Kairi attacks Becky. Charlotte with forearms to Asuka while Becky works over Kairi. Becky and Charlotte with baseball slides as we go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Asuka and Kairi Sane versus Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Non Title Match

Becky and Asuka start things off and they lock up. Becky with a shoulder tackle. They lock up again and Asuka backs Becky into the corner and Asuka with a slap. Becky with punches and a forearm in the corner. Becky with kicks and the referee warns her. Becky slaps Asuka and has words for Asuka. Becky blocks a kick and kicks Asuka. Asuka sends Becky to the apron and Becky with a forearm and she kicks Sane. Asuka with a hip attack that knocks Becky to the floor.

Sane tags in and Asuka with a kick and Sane with a kick. Asuka with a bulldog and Sane with a drop kick. Sane kicks Becky and stands on her chest and then hits a springboard stomp to the midsection for a near fall. Sane with a kick but she misses a clothesline off the turnbuckles. Becky with a leg lariat and both women are down. Asuka and Charlotte tag in and Charlotte with a shoudler tackle and clothesline followed by chops. Charlotte with an Irish whip and chop as Asuka comes out of the corner. Charlotte with a belly-to-back suplex. Asuka avoids a splash into the corner. Charlotte with a back breaker followed by Natural Selection but Asuka rolls to the floor.

Charlotte goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault onto Asuka and Sane. Charlotte goes for the figure four leg lock but Sane comes in and Charlotte with a fallaway slam. Charlotte goes for a pescado but Asuka kicks Charlotte as we go to commercial.

We are back and Kairi with forearms and she sends Charlotte to the mat. Sane goes up top and goes for a cross body but Charlotte catches Sane and hits a fallaway slam. Becky tags in and hits clotheslines and a back heel kick. Becky with a flying shoulder tackle. Becky with an exploder to Asuka. Becky goes to the turnbuckles and hits a missile drop kick on Asuka. Sane with a back elbow and Becky goes down. Sane with an elbow drop and she pulls Becky into her corner. Sane signals for the InSane Elbow but Becky stops Sane. Becky press slams Sane and Becky goes to the turnbuckles for a leg drop and Asuka with a kick to break up the cover. Asuka argues with the referee. Charlotte with a boot to knock Asuka off the apron but Sane clips Charlotte and Sane with a rollup for a near fall.

Becky has Sane in DisArmHer but the referee deals with Charlotte. Asuka spits mist in Becky’s face and Sane gets the three count.

Winners; Kairi Sane and Asuka

After the match, Charlotte wtih a spear to Sane and then a double leg take down to Asuka. Sane with a knee bar and Asuka kicks Flair.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross make thier way to the ring and they go after Sane and Asuka. Asuka kicks Cross but misses a Hip Attack. Cross with a forearm to Asuka and then Cross with a neck breaker to Sane followed by a DDT from Bliss.

We go to commercial.

Charly Caruso is in the back with Apollo Crews. Crews is asked about what he is going to prove against Ricochet tonight with the draft coming up. Crews says he goes way back with Ricochet and he is looking forward to this. He is motivated for tonight’s match. He says it is nothing personal, but this is his showcase.

Erik and Ivar are in the back with the lighting from the Men’s Hell in a Cell Match from last night. Erik tells Ziggler and Roode tonight you joined the ranks of the fallen and just like everyone knows, nothing and no one will stop them. Ivar says next week they become the new tag team champions.

Sarah Schreiber is with Ricochet and she asks him about the draft and his match against Apollo Crews. Ricochet says if he is asked to join the blue brand, this will be his last match on Raw. There is no one he would rather share the ring with is his friend Apollo Crews. They both know what the deal is, this is not a swan song. The draft is an opportunity at a fresh start. He is here to prove that superheroes can be real.

Match Number Six: Ricochet versus Apollo Crews

Crews with a waist lock take down. Crews with a German suplex but Ricochet lands on his feet. Crews with an Irish whip and Ricochet floats over and hits a head scissors but Crews with a cartwheel to his feet. They shake hands and Ricochet with a waist lock and side head lock. Crews with a shoulder tackle that sends Ricochet to the floor. Crews with a moonsault to the floor and Ricochet moves. Ricochet with a moonsault from the apron and Crews moves. Crews with a drop kick for a near fall.

Crews with a delayed vertical suplex. Ricochet with an arm drag and Ricochet goes to the apron to avoids a splash from Crews. Ricochet with a kick and springboard clothesline. Ricochet with a standing shooting star press for a near fall. Ricochet goes to the turnbuckles and he goes for a 450 splash but Crews moves and Ricochet rolls through. Crews with an enzuigiri followed by a standing moonsault for a near fall. Ricochet wtih a sunset flip to counter a suplex. Ricochet with Recoil for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet

We take a look through rose colored lenses at the Men’s Hell in a Cell Match from Sunday night.

Tyson Fury walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and we are told that the tag title match is official next week.

Jerry Lawler is in the ring and he brings Tyson Fury to the ring.

Jerry welcomes Tyson to Raw and he says that he wanted Tyson’s opinion about what happened last week with him and Braun Strowman.

Tyson says he was minding his own business and Braun made a fool of him. Tyson says he wants an apology from Braun.

Braun Strowman’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Braun tells Tyson he was messing around and trying to have fun last week. That was until he looked like he wanted a fight. That is why he gave Tyson Dolph Ziggler. Braun says he told security to let him go because you don’t know what he will do. Braun says he will literally eat him for lunch.

Tyson says it is a good thing that security got to him because he would have knocked Braun out.

Braun says he would be the one to knock Tyson out.

Tyson says he is the champion of the world. How many titles have you won?

Tyson pushes Strowman and Strowman pushes Tyson against the ropes. That springs security into the ring to separate them in opposite corners. Tyson breaks free first and splashes into the corner. They are separated again. Braun goes to the floor and Tyson hits everyone in the ring. Strowman does the same to everyone on the floor.

Strowman gets in the ring and Fury backs Strowman into the corner. Wrestlers separate Fury and Strowman. Strowman gets away from his protectors and he hits a splash into the corner.

Tyson and Braun point at each other and scream at each other. Fury gets loose and goes after Strowman.

Strowman goes to the apron for a moment but it was a way to fake out his corner guards. Strowman goes after Fury. Fury wants to fight Strowman and Strowman charges at Fury.

Braun is asked about Tyson Fury and Strowman tells Fury that he will get his damn hands. Charly asks Braun if he will give Tyson an apology. He says he will not give him an apology for what he did. Strowman returns to the ring and he has to be held back from Fury.

We go to credits.

