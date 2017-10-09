LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – October 9, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with a video package on The Shield, The Bar and The Miz.

– We’re live from Indianapolis, Indiana with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

– We go right to the ring and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is already out for another edition of MizTV. Curtis Axel is with him. There are three Mizzie awards on a podium. The first goes to Axel for perseverance. Fans chant “you deserve it” as Axel takes the mic for his acceptance speech. He dedicates the award to Bo Dallas, who isn’t here tonight. Miz says they are thinking of Bo and hopes he gets well soon. The second award is a tie, for best supporting actors, and it goes to Cesaro and Sheamus. Miz introduces The Bar and out they come as Cole welcomes us to RAW.

Sheamus says they are honored to accept the award. He says they took The Bar to new heights last week. He thanks the man who made it possible last week – Roman Reigns. Sheamus says he just wanted to beat Reigns down more. Sheamus mocks Reigns some more as Cesaro takes the mic. Cole did mention that Bo is under the weather tonight. Cesaro says Sheamus forgot someone. He thanks RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose as well, for knocking his teeth out and giving them another reason to prove that they are The Bar. Fans pop when Miz mentions The Shield reuniting. Miz says that’s not reality as The Shield was great during their time but they don’t want any of Miz and The Bar. Miz says he and The Bar have changed the landscape of WWE. Miz goes on and presents the final Mizzie, to the guy who led the charge and proved to be the Big Dog of WWE. His name is not Roman Reigns. Miz calls for a drumroll. His name is… The Miz. Miz accepts the award as a “you deserve it” chant starts. Miz dedicates the award to his unborn child and any other child that needs a new role model. The music interrupts and out comes Reigns.

Miz knocks Reigns for standing on the stage with his tail between his legs. Reigns tells him to shut up and says he’s giving them one chance to get out of his ring. Miz taunts Reigns and says he knows he’s going to do nothing because there’s 4 of them and 1 of Reigns. Miz goes on and tells Reigns to go get Dean and Seth. Miz says the rumors of The Shield reuniting are exactly what Reigns is… nothing but hype. Reigns asks who said anything about rumors. Fans pop. The music hits and out comes Ambrose first. He stands with Reigns on the stage. Rollins’ music hits next and out he comes to a pop. The Shield stands together on the stage as fans pop. The Shield marches to the ring as the heels wait.

The Shield circles the ring and jumps on the apron like they used to. They hit the ring and a big brawl breaks out. Reigns brings Axel to the floor and sends him into the steel steps. Reigns goes back in and hits Sheamus with a Superman Punch, then Cesaro. Rollins drops Sheamus with a high knee. The Shield clears the ring and stands tall together. Miz looks on from the floor and begs them to spare him. They corner Miz on the floor and he runs back in. Ambrose hits Dirty Deeds on Miz. They hit the Shield triple powerbomb on Miz next. Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins stand tall in the middle of the ring as Reigns’ music hits. They stand over Miz and do the fist bump before celebrating.

– Still to come, is Sister Abigail alive? The Shield marches up the ramp as we go to commercial.

Jason Jordan vs. Karl Anderson

Back from the break and out comes Jason Jordan. Karl Anderson is already out with Luke Gallows. We see what happened last week with Jordan and Matt Hardy vs. Gallows and Anderson.

Back and forth to start. Jordan ends up taking control and unloading but Gallows provides a distraction and Anderson turns it around, taking out the leg. We go to commercial.

