LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – September 18, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, who passed away at the age of 73 this weekend.

– We’re live from the SAP Center in San Jose with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. He’s happy because WWE No Mercy is this Sunday. He hypes Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. That’s not all… the music interrupts and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Maryse is not here tonight.

Angle congratulates Miz on becoming a father. Miz tells him to save his comments. Miz doesn’t appreciate being overlooked again even though he carries the show each week. Miz says Angle is hyping No Mercy without his biggest star, this is the second pay-per-view in a row where his title won’t be defended. Angle says he was about to make an announcement on Miz’s match at No Mercy. It will be Elias vs. Jason Jordan vs. Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy with the winner facing Miz at No Mercy. Miz rants on how Jordan shouldn’t be in the match as there are countless other Superstars more deserving, like Axel and Dallas.

Miz goes on and Angle says he’s tired of Miz’s whining. Maybe fatherhood will change Miz. They trade words. Miz says he will be a better father than Angle ever was and a better champion. Miz calls Angle a deadbeat. The music interrupts and out comes Jordan. Jordan threatens to knock Miz’s pretty little teeth down his throat if he says one more word about his dad. Jordan wants Axel and Dallas put in the match so Miz can’t make any excuses when he beats him for the title. Angle makes the match a Six Pack Challenge. Miz says Jordan is more incompetent than his father. Jordan attacks Miz. Axel and Dallas try to double team him but he fights them off. The Miztourage leaves as Jordan stands tall in the ring with Angle.

– Still to come, Strowman and Lesnar will be in the hot seat. Also, Roman Reigns is here to deliver his final message to John Cena. We see Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss backstage walking. We go to commercial.

