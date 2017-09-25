WWE RAW Results – September 25, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz heading to the ring with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. We’re live from Ontario, California with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. We see stills of how The Miz retained over Jason Jordan at WWE No Mercy last night. Miz welcomes us to another must see edition of MizTV. After last night’s victory, tonight comes the celebration. Miz tells Maryse to keep the champagne on ice because he will be home soon. Miz introduces his guest as the so-called Big Dog of WWE, who had a historic victory over John Cena last night. The boos are already starting up. Miz tells fans to rise and welcome his guest, Roman Reigns.

Fans boo and Miz asks if they’re done. Miz apologizes to Reigns for the fans and welcomes him. Reigns says no, we like it loud. Miz brings up the big year Reigns has had with retiring The Undertaker and all. Miz goes on and Reigns says he will say this – he respects John Cena now. Reigns gives Cena props and says he held the fort down for 15 years, and no other man can say that. Reigns says he respects Cena and he’s proud that he won last night. Reigns calls it the biggest win of his career. Reigns celebrated last night, didn’t get a lot of sleep and his back still hurts from the mat… so he can’t figure out why he’s talking to an idiot like The Miz. Miz says he is the real “the guy” – not Reigns. Reigns mentions how he’s also been in the ring with Jason Jordan and Miz can’t beat him one-on-one. Reigns calls Axel and Dallas idiots, telling them to run get him a cold beer from the back.

Miz accuses Reigns of riding coattails when he came in and says if The Miztourage was around 5 years ago then nobody would remember The Shield. Miz asks what would happen in a potential battle and a “yes!” chant starts. Reigns says The Shield would kill The Miztourage but we won’t get that because Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are doing their own thing and he’s doing his, he’s focused on the WWE Universal Title which means he’s coming for Brock Lesnar. Miz fires back about how Reigns disrespected him on his show and how he’s beaten Cena just once after choking against Samoa Joe and others. Reigns proposes a fight but Miz says no one said anything about fighting. Reigns asks the crowd if they want to see it. He wants a referee brought out. Miz says he’s wearing a suit and has a pregnant wife at home that needs him. Miz tries to end the MizTV segment, leaving the ring with Axel and Dallas. The music interrupts and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on the stage. Angle tells Miz to tell Maryse he will be home a little late because he loves the idea of a match between Reigns and Miz tonight. He then makes Jordan and Matt Hardy vs. Axel and Dallas as Jeff Hardy is out injured. Fans cheer Angle’s announcements as his music starts back up. We go to commercial.

Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan vs. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

Back from the break and Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas wait as Matt Hardy makes his way out. Jeff Hardy is out with him in street clothes as the announcers talk about his upcoming shoulder surgery. Jason Jordan is out next to team with Matt.

Jordan starts off with Dallas, slamming him to the mat and working him over. Axel gets a knee from Jordan. Jordan turns right around and goes back to work on Dallas. Jordan takes Dallas to the corner and keeps control. Jordan with a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count. Matt tags in for a double team and a 2 count. Matt with the leg sweep and more offense on Axel as he comes in. Matt drops legs and covers for a pin attempt on Axel. Matt keeps Axel grounded now. Matt ends up hitting the tornado DDT on Axel Dallas comes in but Jordan assists and the babyfaces clear the ring. Matt and Jason stand tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Axel is in control of Jordan. Bo tags in and drops a knee. Axel with another quick tag as they keep Jordan down for a 2 count. Axel and Dallas with more quick tags to keep control of Jordan. Matt finally gets the hot tag to unload on Dallas. Matt with a corner clothesline and a takedown for a 2 count. Matt keeps control and hits a neckbreaker for a 2 count on Dallas. Dallas rolls Matt up for 2. Matt with a Side Effect for a 2 count as Axel breaks it up.

Jordan runs in and takes Axel to the corner. Jordan spears Axel and Dallas in the corner at the same time. This leads to Matt dropping Dallas with a Twist of Fate for the pin and the win.

Winners: Jason Jordan and Matt Hardy

– After the match, Jordan and Matt celebrate while Jeff joins them for the celebration as we go to replays.

– Still to come, Reigns vs. Miz. Also, a in-depth look back at the WWE No Mercy main event. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a video with stills from Brock Lesnar’s win over Braun Strowman at No Mercy.

Elias vs. Apollo Crews

We go to the ring and JoJo introduces Elias as the boos start up. Elias says hello and starts playing his guitar under the spotlight. Elias asks who wants to walk with him tonight? Elias says he walked through Apollo Crews at No Mercy last night and now it’s time for the encore. He knocks the people of Ontario but fans give him the “what!?” treatment in response. Elias starts singing his latest song, knocking Crews and the people of Ontario. The music interrupts and out comes Apollo Crews with Titus O’Neil.

The bell rings and they go at it. Crews is a bit more aggressive than usual. Crews takes control but Elias turns it around and works Crews over. Crews gets fired up and unloads on Elias. Crews with a dropkick and another shot that sends Elias to the floor. Crews launches himself over the top rope and Cole comments on how he’s much more fired up.

Titus does the “Titus Worldwide!” chant with Crews at ringside, right in front of Elias, but Elias kicks Titus’ leg out. This allows Elias to take advantage of the distraction as they bring it back into the ring. Elias ends up hitting the Drift Away for the pin.

Winner: Elias

– After the match, Titus comes in the ring after Elias but Elias tangles with him. Elias retreats to the ramp as Titus warns him. Titus checks on Crews as Elias talks trash from the ramp.

– Still to come, Finn Balor will be here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Finn Balor is with Charly Caruso backstage for comments on his win over Bray Wyatt at No Mercy last night. Balor wants to thank Wyatt for challenging him man-to-man, for the match and for making him do things in the ring he didn’t know he could do. He goes on and says the win was for Goldust and the others who Wyatt has victimized in the past. Charly asks where Balor goes now that the chapter with Wyatt is over. Balor says he’s now looking to retain the WWE Universal Title and walks off.

Curt Hawkins vs. Braun Strowman

We go to the ring and Curt Hawkins has a mic. He’s tired of his 118 match losing streak and says that ends tonight. The music hits and out comes his opponent – Braun Strowman.

Hawkins immediately retreats to the crowd and wants none of Strowman. Braun leaves the ring and chases Hawkins through the crowd, to the production area. Hawkins strikes Braun but it does nothing. Braun grabs Hawkins and chokeslams him through a table that’s in the crowd near production. Braun tosses Hawkins onto the stage now.

Braun stalks Hawkins on the stage as Hawkins pleads. Braun scoops Hawkins and nails the big running powerslam through the LED board. The crowd pops big. Braun marches back to the ring and grabs a mic. Strowman wants a worthy challenger and isn’t leaving the ring until he gets one. Braun waits and the music finally hits – out comes RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose. Ambrose stares Braun down as we go back to commercial.

Braun Strowman vs. Dean Ambrose

Back from the break and we’ve got a match. The bell rings and Ambrose unloads first but Braun shoves him away. Braun whips Ambrose hard into an opposite corner. Ambrose has his injured shoulder taped up from No Mercy and Braun focuses on it. Ambrose sits on the top as Braun scoops him and drives him into the opposite turnbuckles. Braun with more shots to the shoulder. Dean ends up on Braun’s back for the sleeper hold but Braun breaks it, then splashes Dean in the corner. Braun stands tall and yells out while Ambrose is down. Ambrose tries to fight back again but Braun drops him with headbutts.

Ambrose manages to get a kick to the face in. Braun sends Ambrose to the floor. Braun follows and launches Dean into the barrier. Ambrose with a poke to the eye to daze Braun. Ambrose sends Braun into the ring post. Ambrose brings it back into the ring and unloads in the corner. Braun eventually gets sent over the top but he still lands on his feet. Ambrose runs the ropes for a dive but Braun catches him in mid-air. Ambrose counters the catch and drives them both into the floor for a big thud. Ambrose returns to the ring as the referee counts. Braun comes back in and Ambrose drops Braun for a 2 count.

Ambrose keeps control and blocks a chokeslam. Braun goes shoulder-first into the ring post. Ambrose goes to the top and goes for the big elbow drop but Braun catches him in mid-air and hits the powerslam for the pin.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Braun stands tall over Ambrose as we go to replays. We come back to Braun making his exit as Ambrose looks on from the mat.

– Kurt Angle is backstage talking to a referee, telling him to keep an eye on The Miztourage in the main event. New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore walks in and asks Angle how big he wants to make RAW tonight. Angle does and Enzo says that’s good because he’s in a celebratory mood tonight. Enzo proposes a Certified G Championship Celebration for later. Angle wonders if the victory is worthy of a celebration because it was kind of a cheap win. Enzo asks if we have an Olympic gold hater here or what. Angle asks if this is Enzo’s first title and offers some advice but Enzo isn’t trying to hear it.

– Alexa Bliss is backstage walking. We go to commercial.

– Seth Rollins is backstage with Dean Ambrose, who is icing up after the beating from Braun. Rollins reminds him that they’re partners and he should keep that in mind when he wants to pick a fight with Braun again. Rollins says he has a match tonight with Sheamus and Ambrose needed to be out there with him at 100%. They have some friendly back & forth and Rollins says he’s going to Kurt Angle to request a match with Braun for next week. But first he’s going to kick Sheamus’ teeth down his throat to make him just like Cesaro. Rollins walks off and Ambrose admits challenging Braun tonight was a bad idea.

– We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. She knows she and the people have had their issues in the past but she actually considers each and every one of them as her friend, and she likes to think they feel the same way. Bliss says you have to be honest with your friends and she has to say this… she is deeply disappointed in all of the fans. Bliss goes on about how she beat 4 of the best women WWE has to offer last night. She checked her phone this morning thinking she would see positive notes and cute memes on her win but she saw nothing but comments on Asuka’s TLC debut, Bayley & Sasha Banks, and other nonsense.

Bliss asks the people what is wrong with them. They’re so worried about what might happen tomorrow that they don’t appreciate being in the presence of a goddess right now. Bliss says she doesn’t need to prove anything to the fans because she cleaned out the entire division and she is the goddess… the music interrupts and out comes Mickie James. Mickie says she wasn’t in the match last night so Bliss didn’t beat her. Mickie brings up how Bliss took shots at her during RAW Talk last night. Mickie dares Bliss to repeat the insults again. Bliss says she respects Mickie and if she didn’t, she would not have brought her back to WWE. Bliss goes on with more insults to Mickie. Mickie asks if Bliss is scared. Bliss believes Mickie has a lot to offer WWE, she still has a few fans who believe “you still got it” and stuff. Bliss goes on and says she does respect Mickie in the ring but she doesn’t want to see Mickie break a hip.

Mickie tells Bliss to listen and calls her a little girl. Mickie doesn’t need Bliss to run down her accolades because she knows who she is – she’s Mickie James, a 6-time women’s champion. She has broken bones, heart and barriers in WWE long before Bliss was even wearing a training bra, which is obviously still working out for Bliss. Fans pop at the diss. Mickie wants Bliss to repeat what she said on RAW Talk last night. Bliss tries to dodge it again. Mickie says there’s no room in the ring for a coward. Bliss finally says it… Mickie is an old lady. Mickie slaps Bliss twice and drops her with a kick. Bliss rolls to the floor to recover. Mickie’s music hits and she taunts Bliss from the ring.

– Still to come, The Miz vs. Roman Reigns and Sheamus vs. Seth Rollins. Back to commercial.

Sheamus vs. Seth Rollins

Back from the break and out comes RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins. Sheamus is out next with Cesaro, who is wearing a suit.

The bell rings and Sheamus takes it to the corner and unloads. Rollins sends Sheamus to the floor after he runs into the ring post, and goes for the dive into the barrier. Rollins sends Sheamus back into the ring and smiles at Cesaro. Rollins springboards in but Sheamus catches him in mid-air with an Irish Curse backbreaker. Sheamus ends up taking control and working on the knee of Rollins, applying the Stretch Muffler. Sheamus goes on with a big sitdown powerbomb for another pin attempt. Sheamus with the Cloverleaf submission now.

The hold is broken but Sheamus comes back with more offense. Sheamus delivers a big kick to the face from the apron and covers for a 2 count. Sheamus keeps control and stands tall to pose as fans boo. Sheamus readies for the Brogue Kick but Rollins ducks it. Sheamus drops Rollins and goes to the top. Rollins catches Sheamus on the way down and then connects with a knee to the face for the pin.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins recovers as Cesaro stares at him from the floor. We go to replays. Rollins raises the title as Cesaro helps Sheamus up the ramp.

– Still to come, an exclusive look at Cena vs. Reigns from No Mercy. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Finn Balor is backstage walking when Goldust approaches. Balor asks “Goldy” what’s up and Goldust tells him it’s Goldust. Goldust realizes Balor is extraordinary but he asks what gives Balor the right to go out there and take shots at him. Goldust goes on and says he doesn’t need Balor to go out on his behalf, he can do it on his own. Balor apologizes and says he considers Goldust a friend. Goldust says maybe Balor is right, he’s sorry as well. Goldust snaps and attacks Balor out of nowhere. Goldust sends Balor into some equipment and works him over. Goldust quotes The Godfather about keeping friends close and enemies closer.

– The announcers lead us to an in-depth look at Roman Reigns’ win over John Cena at No Mercy last night.

Roman Reigns vs. The Miz

Back from a break and out comes Roman Reigns. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is out with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas for this non-title match.

They meet in the middle of the ring and it sounds like Miz is still trying to weasel out of the match. Miz extends his hand for a shake but Reigns hesitates. Reigns finally shakes and Miz tries to hold on but Reigns laughs at him and sends him out of the ring. Axel and Dallas check on Miz while talking trash to Reigns from the floor. Reigns laughs at them some more.

Miz hesitates coming back into the ring. Reigns comes out, warns Axel and Dallas, and has to chase Miz back into the ring. Reigns comes back in and applies a side headlock. Reigns comes back with a shoulder tackle. Reigns clutches his back and sells the pain he mentioned earlier. The referee is distracted checking on Miz, allowing Dallas to drop Reigns with a cheap shot from the apron. Miz follows up with boots to the face for a 2 count. Miz keeps Reigns down in the middle of the ring now.

Reigns fights up and out but Miz sends him to the floor. Miz distracts the referee, allowing Axel and Dallas to send Reigns into the barrier. They almost get caught. Miz brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Fans do dueling chants for Reigns now. Miz keeps control and hits the corner dropkicks. Miz charges again into the corner but Reigns counters and hits a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Both are down and slow to get up now. Reigns with clotheslines and more offense. Reigns unloads in the corner as fans count to 10 with him. Reigns keeps control until another distraction from Axel and Dallas allows Miz to turn it around.

Miz with the “yes!” kicks now. Reigns catches the last kick and powers up with Miz but it’s countered. This leads to Reigns nailing a Superman Punch on Miz. Axel also takes a Superman Punch from the apron. Reigns knocks Dallas off the other apron. More back and forth until Miz drops Reigns with the big DDT for another close 2 count. They’re slow to get up. Reigns blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and bounces off the ropes with a spear for the win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns stands tall as his music plays but Axel and Dallas attack from behind and beat him down. Miz looks to join in but Reigns clears the ring of Axel and Dallas, putting Miz on his back. Reigns grabs Miz but Axel and Dallas attack from behind with steel chairs. Axel and Dallas unload on Reigns and send him into a Skull Crushing Finale from Miz. Miz, Axel and Dallas celebrate and leave the ring while their music plays. Reigns is trying to recover in the ring. Miz stops on the stage and walks back to the ring for more punishment to Reigns. Miz nails a Skull Crushing Finale into the steel chair. The trash talking continues as Miz, Dallas and Axel stand tall over Reigns. They mock The Shield by doing the fist bump over Reigns.

– Still to come, Enzo Amore celebrates. Finn Balor is backstage walking for his match with Goldust.

Goldust vs. Finn Balor

Back from the break and Goldust is making his way out. Finn Balor is out next.

The bell rings and Balor goes right to work on Goldust. The WWE veteran retreats to the floor for a breather but Balor runs out and dropkicks Goldust into the barrier. Balor with another big shot into the barrier at ringside. Goldust ends up turning it around and sending Balor into the ring post shoulder-first. Goldust keeps control on the floor and sends Balor into the barrier. Back to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Goldust catches Balor in the ribs and nails a stiff spinebuster for a close 2 count. Goldust with more right hands while Balor is down, more strikes and some taunting. Balor comes back and drops Goldust. Balor with stomps now. Balor hits a Slingblade and a corner dropkick. Balor goes to the top and hits Coup de Grace for the pin.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall as we go to replays. We come back and the lights flash. The arena is lit up with fireflies now as we hear kids singing “in his hands” and Goldust is nowhere to be seen. Balor just stands in the middle of the ring and looks around as the creepy song plays.

– Still to come, Emma and Nia vs. Bayley and Banks. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see stills from the women’s Fatal 5 Way at No Mercy. We go backstage to Bayley and Sasha Banks. Bayley asks if Sasha got her text messages. Sasha says she did, she’s just been busy. Sasha is upset about how she came so close to getting her title back but it’s OK now because she’s over it and Bayley should be too. Sasha says they have to tag tonight and should focus on taking out Nia, who tried to put Bayley out of action. Bayley talks about how she sees Nia laughing at her when she closes her eyes, so tonight she’s going to make Nia feel her pain. They do their handshake to end the segment.

– Kurt Angle is backstage walking when Enzo Amore interrupts. He’s trying to plan his celebration but he’s getting a lot of jealous vibes from the other people. He asks Angle to put a no-contact clause on the celebration, so Neville or the other cruiserweights will forfeit title shots if they put hands on him. Angle grants the request and says Enzo is annoying as hell.

Emma and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Back to the ring and out comes Nia Jax. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Emma waits with Nia while Sasha Banks makes her entrance. Bayley is out next, stopping to hug two young female fans sitting near the stage.

Nia starts off with Bayley and mocks her over her shoulder. Bayley attacks first but Nia cuts her off and splashes her in the corner. Nia scoops Bayley for a Samoan Drop but Sasha runs in to make the save. Nia ends up sending both opponents down on the floor. She taunts them and stands tall in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Emma has control of Bayley. Bayley tries to fight back but in comes Nia to keep her down. Nia works Bayley around and drives her hard into the mat on the injured shoulder at one point. Bayley finally gets the hot tag when Emma is in. Sasha unloads on Emma and hits a dropkick. Sasha with a cheap shot to Nia before hitting double knees on Emma in the corner. Sasha with a 2 count on Emma as Nia breaks the pin.

Bayley comes over but Nia sends her out to the floor. Banks kicks Nia to the floor. Bayley leaps out onto Nia but she catches her in mid-air. This leads to Bayley shoving Nia into the ring post. Sasha comes back into the ring but Emma rolls her up for a close 2 count. Bayley tags herself in as Sasha floors Emma with a knee. Bayley goes to the top and comes down for a Bayley-to-Belly on Emma for the pin as Nia looks on.

Winners: Bayley and Sasha Banks

– We see Enzo Amore backstage running his mouth. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Reigns vs. Miz wit the title on the line is set for next week.

– We go to the ring and out comes new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore for his Certified G Celebration. The ring has a red apron cover and there’s something hidden under a cloth to be revealed.

Enzo talks about how it was all a dream but he’s not the new Cruiserweight Champion. He talks about how people are jealous of him, just like his former tag team partner Big Cass. Enzo reveals what’s under the cloth and it’s his Certified G jersey, which he’s retiring now. He goes on but music interrupts. Out comes the entire WWE 205 Live roster to the stage. Enzo starts taking shots at some of the cruiserweights. The music interrupts and out comes Neville to join them.

Enzo takes shots at Neville and how he looks, and pokes at him for losing the title. Neville rips on Enzo and says he was dumped on the 205 Live doorstep because no one else wanted him. Neville would have left Enzo in the cold but the so-called nobodies behind him on the stage wanted to give Enzo a shot. Neville asks if this is how he repays them. Neville goes on and says Enzo is nothing but a joke and he’s made a joke out of the division, out of the title and a joke out of Neville when he hit him with a low blow. Neville says on behalf of the entire cruiserweight division, he is here to end Enzo. Neville drops the mic and heads to the ring.

Enzo has the non-contact clause and says Neville will forfeit his title shot if he puts his hands on him. Enzo tells Neville to slow his roll as he approaches in the ring. Enzo says they are currently in the main event segment of RAW and Neville never even made the third hour during his title reign. Enzo says they are all out here right now because he is a star. Enzo goes on about how he’s money and he will see the rest of them tomorrow night on The Zo Show. He tells Neville to get the hell out of his ring. Neville thinks about it for a second before attacking Enzo. Neville drops him and sends him into the retired jersey. Neville snaps and continues the assault outside of the ring. Neville launches Enzo into the barrier. Enzo tries to retreat up the barrier but the roster backs him back down the ramp.

Neville strikes again and brings Enzo back to the ring. Neville balls up the non-contact clause and shoves it in Enzo’s mouth, then kicks him in the mouth. Some fans cheer Neville as he puts Enzo down. The roster looks on from ringside and some applaud as Neville goes to the top for a Red Arrow on Enzo. Neville’s music hits and he talks some trash in Enzo’s face as RAW goes off the air.