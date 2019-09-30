WWE RAW Results – September 30, 2019

We are in Phoenix, Arizona and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin, and Jerry Lawler.

Rey Mysterio makes his way to the stage, but he is not dressed to wrestle.

We see Rey’s son Dominick in the crowd as Rey acknowledges him.

Rey says hello, he says he will be facing Seth Rollins later tonight for the Universal Championship. He points out his son in the crowd and says it is because of him that he is here so he is going to dedicate this match to Dominick.

Brock Lesnar’s music interrupts Rey and he is on the stage with Paul Heyman. They make their way to the ring.

Brock takes the mic from Rey and hands it to Paul, but Rey takes it back before Paul can say anything other than “ladies’.

Brock does not appreciate Rey taking the mic from his advocate and Brock with an F5. Brock gets Rey up for another F5.

Brock looks at Dominick in the front row and Brock makes his way to where Dominick is sitting. Dominick sits down (when another course of action might be better). Brock grabs Dominick and pulls him into the ringside area. Brock runs Dominick into the ring post and slams him to the floor. Brock sends Dominick into the ring and then Brock with a German suplex. Rey tries to grab Brock’s leg but Brock with another F5.

Brock leaves the ring while Paul is in shock.

Brock returns to the ring and he leaps to the apron and more officials come to the ring while Brock suplexes Rey across the ring and then he does the same to Dominick.

Brock leaves the ring as officials check on Dominick. Paul tries to talk some sense into Brock.

Brock does not understand Paul and Brock goes after the officials and then he throws Rey across the ring and then he does the same to Dominick.

Brock rips off his shirt and throws it onto Dominick and Rey on the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look back at what Brock Lesnar did to Rey Mysterio and Dominick Mysterio.

We see footage of Dominick being put on a stretcher during the commercial break and Rey apologizing to Dominick.

Match Number One: Sasha Banks versus Alexa Bliss

Before the match starts, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch joins the announcers for this match.

Sasha sends Alexa to the mat and she punches Alexa. Alexa avoids being sent into the turnbuckles and Alexa sends Sasha into the turnbuckles and kicks Sasha. Sasha sends Alexa to the apron and Sasha knocks Alexa off the apron with a forearm. Sasha has some words for Becky and Becky gets on the announce table and they gesture at each other. Alexa pulls Sasha off the turnbuckles and gets a near fall with a rollup. Alexa with an arm drag into an arm bar. Alexa with a rollup and bridge to counter a hip toss for a near fall. Alexa with a drop kick and Sasha goes to the floor.

Alexa goes for a baseball slide and Sasha pulls out the ring skirt. Sasha with a kick to Alexa. Sasha gets a near fall. Sasha with kicks and she chokes Alexa as we hear an ambulance leaving the building. Alexa with a head scissors that sends Sasha into the turnbuckles. Alexa with a kick to the arm and Alexa with clotheslines and she sends Sasha to the mat. Alexa with a knee drop but she misses the second one. Sasha with a knee to the head for a near fall. Sasha sends Alexa into the ropes and Sasha calls for Bayley even though Bayley was not there and Sasha gets the three count.

Winner: Sasha Banks

After the match, Becky makes her way to the ring and they exchange punches. Becky takes Sasha to the mat and she punches Sasha. Becky with a kick and European uppercut. Sasha goes into the crowd to escape from Becky.

Becky takes the mic and she asks Sasha where is she going because they were just getting started. You can run now, but on Sunday, you are not leaving that town until she is done with Sasha. You made it personal and Sasha says she is going to make it painful. Retribution is coming around.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Charly Caruso and a look at what happened last week with Seth Rollins and The Fiend.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins joins Charly and Seth wants to talk about what Brock did to Rey and Dominick. Seth says he is disappointed and disgusted with Brock. He does not know how to game plan for something like Bray Wyatt. This title means too much to him to go quietly. He will survive and he will prevail. He will walk out as the Universal Champion. Tonight, is the season premiere of Raw and Rey is in no condition to compete tonight, but when he is heatlhy, Rey has a title match waiting for him. Seth says he promised a Universal Title Match tonight and they will get it. This will be an opportunity for someone to step up. Tonight, he will burn it down.

Match Number Two: Dolph ZIggler and Robert Roode versus Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight for the Raw Tag Team Championships

Dolph and Tucker start things off and Tucker goes for the legs but Dolph escapes and Tucker backs Dolph into the ropes. Tukcer with a waist lock but Ziggler with a side head lock. Ziggler with a shoulder tackle but he goes down. Tucker with another shoulder tackle and then he leaps over Ziggler and hits a drop kick for a near fall. Tucker with a delayed vertical suplex and Otis tags in and takes Ziggler to complete the suplex. Otis gets a near fall. Ziggler with a drop kick and Roode tags in. Otis runs through a double back elbow and Tucker tags in. Otis with a double shoulder tackle and then Otis and Tucker with a double delayed vertical suplex on Roode and Ziggler. Otis and Tucker with a running double splash and we go to commercial.

We are back and Tucker knocks Roode off the apron and Tucker slams Ziggler. Roode pulls the ropes down and Tucker falls over the top rope to the floor. Roode tags in and he runs Tucker into the apron and then into the ringside barrier. Roode kicks Tucker and sends him back into the ring. Roode chokes Tucker in the corner and Ziggler tags in. Ziggler with a neck breaker and he gets a near fall. Ziggler with a chin lock and arm bar on Tucker but Tucker tries to make the tag. Ziggler with a reverse chin lock and he turns Tucker away from his corner. Roode tags in and Ziggler sends Tucker into the turnbuckles and Ziggler with a splash. Roode with a spinebuster for a near fall.

Ziggler tags in and he kicks Tucker in the ribs. Tucker catapults Ziggler into the ring post and both men are down. Roode and Otis tag in and Otis with shoulder tackles on Roode and a splash on Ziggler. Otis slams Ziggler. Roode kicks Otis and Otis shimmies. Roode with a chop and Otis Dozes up. Otis with an Exploder and then he sets for the caterpillar but Ziggler interferes and Otis with a spinning slam. Otis with a splash to Roode and it is time for a caterpillar to both men. Otis runs into boots from Roode but Otis catches Roode off the apron and Ziggler with Zig Zag to stop Tucker from hitting Compactor. Ziggler super kicks Otis and then Ziggler with a super kick to Tucker followed by a GLORIOUS DDT for the three count.

Winners: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler (retain Championship)

Ric Flair walks in the back with Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart in split screen as we go to commercial.

We are back with MizTV.

Miz starts off by sending his support to Rey and Dominick. He says he does not know what he would do if someone put their hands on his children.

Miz brings out his guests, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan with Jimmy Hart.

Miz asks how many times do you get to see three legends in a WWE ring. Miz says it is an honor to share the ring with Hogan and Flair.

Flair says he has had to listen to Hogan’s music for 30 years and he is tired of it. Hogan wooos and Miz says we have had to listen to those longer.

Miz calls everyone in the ring a legend and he says it is not about him, it is about the season premiere of Raw. Miz says he cannot think of better guests than these two all time greats. Miz asks Hogan what is it like to look across the ring at the Nature Boy.

Hogan wants to let him tell ya something. He says it is great to be back in this ring and across the ring from the greatest of all time.

Flair says since you brought it up, Hogan may be the greatest draw along with Austin and Taker, but in the ring, no one touches him. Flair says in this squared circle, he has no equals.

Hogan gets up and he tells Flair it sounds like you want to take one more run at the 24 inch pythons.

Flair gets in Hogan’s face and then Flair struts and he struts into a finger point.

Hogan says they are not spring chickens any more. That doesn’t mean . . . (the crowd chants One More Match) that they can’t add one more page on their legacy.

Flair wants a paycheck with as many zeros as Hogan’s.

Miz mentions on October 31st, there will be a match featuring Team Hogan versus Team Flair. It will be a five on five tag match with them as the coaches.

Hogan asks Flair whatcha gonna do when his team runs wild on you.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins and captain of Team Hogan makes his way to the ring.

Seth says he has a lot on his plate, but five year old Seth Rollins would be kicking him in the shins if he did not accept this offer.

The captain of Team Flair makes his way to the ring and it is Randy Orton.

Randy has something to say to Seth so he tells him to climb out of Hogan’s ass. Randy asks Flair for a wooo. Randy says they will be picking their teammates, but since it is the Season Premiere of Raw and since they are in the ring, why not have a Captain’s match.

Seth says it will happen.

Match Number Three: Randy Orton versus Seth Rollins in a Non Title Match

Before the match can start, Baron Corbin makes his way to the ring

Orton hits Seth from behind and Seth punches Orton. Corbin hits Seth with the scepter and Orton joins in the attack.

Rusev makes his way to the ring and he clotheslines Orton and hits a spinning heel kick on Corbin. Rusev with shoulders to Corbin. Orton goes for an RKO on Rusev but Rusev escapes. Rusev with a Machka Kick to Orton. Rollins with a super kick to Corbin followed by a Machka Kick. Rollins with a suicide dive onto Orton.

We go back to footage of Dominick Mysterio being taken away in an ambulance.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Rusev is walking in the back. He is asked where is Lana.

Rusev does not answer Charly’s question. He is asked what prompted him to return to WWE and what does he want to accomplish. Rusev says he is not here to talk about his problems at home but he is here to talk about Seth Rollins’ problems at work. No one else came to help Seth. Rusev says he challenges Seth to a Universal Title match tonight.

We go to AOP in Aleister Black’s room. Akam says they grew up apart but they come from similar places. They live by the sword and die by the sword. Rezar talks about living for violence and loving violence. He who is the violence becomes the Author of Pain.

We are back and we are told that Rusev will face Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

Match Number Three: Erik and Ivar versus Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Gallows and Ivar start things off and Gallows with a shoulder tackle and Gallows with a forearm. Anderson tags in and Ivar runs Anderson into the corner and Erik tags in. Ivar with a knee and Erik with a knee. Erik sends Anderson into the turnbuckles and Ivar tags in and kicks Anderson and connects with a knee to the midsection. Ivar with a running knee to the head for a near fall. Ivar with a kick and Anderson kicks back and tags in Gallows. Ivar tries to slam Gallows but Gallows gets to his feet and he connects with an elbow in the corner. Gallows with punches to Ivar. Gallows with knees in the corner. Gallows gets a near fall. Gallows punches Ivar and Anderson tags in. Anderson runs into an elbow and Erik tags in.

Erik with a kick and knee to Anderson followed by a rolling elbow. Gallows stops Erik and Erik with a hip lock and knee as we go to commercial.

We are back and Anderson with elbows to Erik and Gallows tags in for a neck breaker and belly-to-back suplex combination for a near fall. Erik with a forearm and both men are down. ivar and Anderson tag in and Ivar with a shoulder tackle and side slam followed by a cross body. Anderson moves when Ivar charges into the corner. Ivar with a seated splash and then he hits a clothesline after doing a cartwheel. Erik tags in and Ivar with a springboard clothesline while Erik hits a German suplex.

Gallows sends Ivar to the floor. Anderson with an uppercut and Gallows tags in. Erik with a forearm but Gallows with a choke slam for a near fall. Ivar with a suicide dive to Anderson and then Ivar tags in and Erik with a choke slam and Ivar with a splash for the three count.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

Charly Caruso tells us Rey and Dominick Mysterio will not be returning to Raw tonight. Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar want to address what they did.

Cesaro shows up and he says he does not care what people think. It was not criminal what Brock did. The only thing Brock did that was criminal, he would have done it to Rey and Dominick.

Ricochet says that you wouldn’t do that because you are not half the man that Rey is.

Cesaro says he is twice the size of Rey.

Ricochet says if you want to prove it, he will be in the ring waiting.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Ricochet versus Cesaro

Ricochet with a drop kick as the bell rings and he gets a near fall. Ricochet with an elbow and he goes for a head scissors but Cesaro pushes him away and hits a clothesline. Cesaro catches Ricochet on a leap frog attempt and connects with an elbow. Ricochet sends Cesaro over the top rope and Ricochet hits a Fosbury Flop onto Cesaro. Ricochet with a forearm to the back and they return to the ring. Cesaro catches Ricochet off the turnbuckles and hits a backbreaker for a near fall. Cesaro with kicks and a European uppercut for a near fall.

Ricochet with a forearm and Cesaro presses Ricochet over his head and hits a knee for a near fall. Ricochet goes for a rollup as he escapes the Gotch Style Neutralizer. Cesaro misses a shoulder in the corner and he hits the ring post. Ricochet with a kick and West Coast Pop for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet

We go to commercial.

We are back with the Firefly FunHouse.

All of the residents of the Funhouse are quaking in fear. Bray shows up and he sees that Ramblin Rabbit has passed out. Bray says he is gone and then tosses him aside. He asks everyone else what is going on. They are all worried about what the Fiend is going to do to Seth Rollins. Bray tells everyone to calm down. It is okay to be scared and Bray says he is scared. There is nothing like Hell in a Cell. Huskus asks what is it like. Bray says it is like a world without chocolate but worse. It is a place to inflict pain and suffering. You can enter, but you truly can’t leave without emotional scars. Seth will be trapped in there with HIM. Mercy asks what is going to happen to him.

Bray says he thinks HE will always protect this place and them. Bray says he has a good feeling that HE’ll come back no matter what. Bray says he does not think Seth will be as fortunate. Bray says he has a bad feeling that HE cannot wait to hurt Seth.

Bray says he will find HIM and tell HIM to be nice to Seth Rollins. Bray laughs and says just kidding. LET ME IN.

Match Number Five: AJ Styles versus Cedric Alexander for the United States Championship

Styles with shoulders and a chop. Alexander floats over and hits a handstand head scissors followed by a rollup for a near fall. Alexander with a drop kick and he gets a near fall. Alexander with a drop kick followed by a running knee that sends AJ to the floor. Styles with a forearm to stop a dive to the floor. Alexander drop kicks AJ into the turnbuckles. AJ sends Alexander to the apron and Alexander goes for a springboard move but AJ catches Alexander and drops him on the top rope. Styles with a pescado as we go to commercial.

We are back and Alexander with punches. Alexander goes to the apron and connects with a shoulder followed by a slingshot flatliner. Both men struggle to get back to their feet. Styles charges into a knee from Alexander. Alexander with a Neuralizer but Styles with forearms. Alexander with an elbow and Alexander with a kick from a fireman’s carry position for a near fall. Styles with elbows to block the Lumbar Check. Styles with a reverse DDT for a near fall. Alexander blocks a Styles Clash and AJ is sent to the apron.

AJ with a forearm and he sets for teh Phenonemal Forearm but Alexander moves. Cedric with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Styles with a German suplex and he holds on for a gourdbuster out of an atomic drop for a near fall. Styles sets for the Styles Clash but Cedric counters and gets a rollup for a near fall. Styles rolls through on a Lumbar Check set up and hits a Styles Clash for the three count.

Winner: AJ Styles (retains Championship)

The Street Profits are in the back and Montez says they are here to usher in a new era. They are going to answer the question that everyone is asking. Angelo asks when will the Street Profits be in action. Montez says they will be on Wednesday night because THEY ARE NXT. Montez says they will take back their NXT Tag Team Championship. But that is two days away. Angelo mentions the Universal Championship Match. Montez tells Angelo not to mention The Fiend’s name because if you mention his name three times, he will appear.

Match Number Six: Lacey Evans versus Natalya

They lock up and Lacey with a shoulder tackle and Lacey pulls out a napkin from under her gear and wipes her brow and tosses it at Natalya. Lacey with an Irish whip but she misses a splash. Natalya with a slingshot atomic drop and Natalya runs over Lacey and hits a drop kick. Lacey drops Natalya on the top rope and then sends Natalya into the ring steps. Lacey slams Natalya’s head into the mat. Lacey with a cobra clutch. Lacey with an Irish whip and hesitation bronco buster for a near fall.

Lacey returns to the Cobra Clutch. Natalya escapes but Lacey with a neck breaker. Lacey walks across Natalya. Lacey goes to the turnbuckles but Natalya pulls Lacey to the mat. Lacey misses a forearm in the corner and Natalya with forearms. Natalya with a discus clothesline for a near fall. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter but Lacey kicks her away. Natalya with punches but Lacey with a rake of teh eyes and a rollup and a handful of tights for the three count.

Winner: Lacey Evans

After the match, Lacey with the Women’s Right to Natalya.

We are back with footage of John Cena on Ellen today announcing the Fit Ops organization.

We take a look back at what happened at the start of Raw between Brock Lesnar and the Mysterio family.

Paul Heyman is in the back and he says his client’s actions were wanton and wreckless. If you want someone to blame, don’t blame them, blame Vince McMahon for allowing him to schedule Brock for the season premiere of Raw when he is in fight mode. There are a lot of wannabe tough guys and not one of them can do a damn thing about what Brock did to Rey and Dominick. They will not be able to do a damn thing about what Brock is going to do to Kofi Kingston on Friday night. Paul says his client lines up the victims and on he makes a spoiler. You will hear Your winner and new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Charly Caruso is in the back and she is with Maria Kanellis. Charly asks about what is going on with the baby. Maria says she cannot believe that Charly is bringing up Rusev because he is not the father and he has enough to worry about with his home situation.

Sasha takes the mic and she tells Becky that she calls herself the man, but you are not man enough. If you want carnage, you will see carnage at Hell in a Cell when you tap out. There have only been two women Hell in a Cell matches and she was in the first. No man will win her match.

We see a limo arrive in the parking lot as we go to commercial.

We are back and we see Baron Corbin and Randy Orton on the stage for the main event.

Match Number Seven: Rusev versus Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship

Rusev offers his and and he takes Rollins to the mat. Rollins with a thrust kick and then he goes for a super kick but Rusev moves. Rollins with clotheslines and forearms but Rusev does not budge. Rusev catches Rollins and hits a fallaway slam.

We go to commercial with the Fiend mixed in.

We are back and Rusev with a bear hug. Rollins with a roling elbow and a boot when Rusev charges into the corner. Rollins with a blockbuster. Rusev with punches and Rollins with forearms. Rollins adds chops to the attack. Rollins with slingblade and then he sets for a Falcon Arrow but Rusev blocks it. Rusev goes over the top rope to the floor and Rollins hits a suicide dive. Rollins with a second suicide dive. Rollins sends Rusev back into the ring and Rollins goe sup top and hits a cross body but Rusev rolls through. Rollins with an inside cradle. Rollins misses a round kick and Rusev hits a round kick. Rusev with a uranage for a near fall.

Rusev sets for the Accolade but misses a boot. Rollins with a rollup for a near fall. Rollins with a thrust kick and he tries for the Falcon Arrow and eventually hits it for a near fall. Rollins looks around to set up for Black Out and Rollins with a thrust kick. Rusev sends Rollins to the apron. Rollins with an elbow and he goes for a springboard move but Rusev with a thrust kick.

Rollins falls to the floor and Bobby Lashley makes his way to the stage and he is joined by (eventually) . . . Lana.

Lashley hugs Lana and then they kiss a few times.

Rusev is in shock as the match continues and Seth Rollins has done absolutely nothing for 2 minutes.

The lights go down and Rollins knows what is coming but does anyone else.

The Fiend appears and he attacks Seth Rollins with the Mandible Claw.

The lights go out again and we go to credits.

