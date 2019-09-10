WWE RAW Results – September 9, 2019

We are in New York City and your announcers are MIchael Cole, Renee Young, and Corey Graves.

Glass breaks and Steve Austin makes his way to the ring for a contract signing.

Before we get to the contract signing, Austin’s Beer QB passes a few Steveweisers to Austin and Austin drinks them.

Steve says somebody told him it has been more than twenty years since he has been to the Garden. Before we take care of this contract signing, Steve wants to go down Memory Road. He says he will never forget Survivor Series against Bret Hart and he remembers the hairs raising on his arm when Bret Hart’s music plays. He will never forget that moment. He remembers when WWE was worried about his neck and Vince serenaded him and he hit Vince with the first Stunner that he took. He remembers coming here in 1998 against the Undertaker at SummerSlam in the Highway to Hell Match. Steve remembers kicking Taker but Taker knocked him out. It was the first time he got knocked out and Earl Hebner asked him if he was okay and Austin asks where is he and he was told that he is in The Garden.

Austin says they needed someone to mediate this contract signing so they brought him from the west coast.

Austin brings out Braun Strowman first and Braun offers his hand and Austin does not shake it, but he introduces Seth Rollins.

Austin finally shake Braun’s hand and he shakes Seth’s hand. Steve says he doesn’t know why they had trouble signing their contracts but he is here to make sure it happens.

Seth points out that they are in New York in a ring with Steve Austin. Seth says this big goon over here thinks Steve has it in for him and he thinks that Seth has it in for Braun. Seth says that while he normally hates the WHATs, but he is down with it tonight.

Austin tells them to sign the contract.

Seth says he is not stabbing anyone in the back. He is the best wrestler in the world and he will still be the best on the planet after Clash of Champions and he will still be Universal Champion.

Seth signs the contract.

Braun says he has the utmost respect for Steve but a rattlesnake is still a rattlesnake. Braun tells Seth he ain’t turning his back on him. He likes being Tag Team Champ, but he will love being Universal Champ. Braun says he is about to open a can of whoop ass and you’re gonna get these hands.

Braun signs the contract.

AJ Styles’s music plays and he comes out with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

AJ says they don’t want none. They don’t wanna get the rattlesnake riled up so Steve Austin stomps a mudhole in them. AJ asks if anyone cares about that any more? AJ starts to what to annoy the crowd. AJ tells Austin to turn his beady eyes on him and he tells him to sit out or he might get hurt. AJ says this is all Steve’s fault. AJ says this has everything to do with Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins. AJ tells the crowd that this is why they don’t like coming to New York because of the whatting.

AJ says your Raw Tag Team Champions didn’t have the gaul to defend their titles against these guys and didn’t give them a rematch.

Austin points out that the crowd is calling AJ an asshole.

AJ tells Steve that he has turned into an asshole in his old age. AJ says Braun looks at the title belt and he gets a title match. AJ asks the old fart.

Austin moves the contract signing table and he tells AJ that he doesn’t know where he is coming from but he knows where he is going.

Rollins and Strowman attack AJ, Karl, and Luke. Strowman with a running shoulder tackle to Gallows on the floor and then he goes after Anderson on the ramp. Rollins misses Black Out and AJ sends Rollins over the top rope. AJ does not realize that Austin is behind him and he backs into a kick and a Stunner.

Austin with more beer catches and drinking.

We go to commercial.

We are back but the Undertaker will not be back until Smackdown tomorrow night.

We see AJ Styles down in the corner.

Match Number One: Cedric Alexander versus AJ Styles

Alexander with punches and kicks followed by a hard Irish whip and AJ goes to teh floor. Cedric with a forearm from behind. Alexander chops Styles and Irish whips him into the ringside barrier. Alexander with another chop and shoulders in the corner. AJ with an Irish whip and Alexander floats over and hits a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick to the knees and another drop kick for a near fall. Alexander with more near falls. AJ escapes a suplex attempt and Styles with a double thrust to the throat followed by a punch. Styles with a chop and forearm.

Alexander with a Neuralizer but Styles goes to the floor and Alexander with a flip dive onto Styles. They return to the ring and AJ goes to the apron and he drops Alexander’s injured arm on the top rope. Styles with a head butt to the shoulder followed by a divorce court.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Alexander with forearms but AJ with a kick to the injured shoulder. Alexander with punches but Styles with a kick to the shoulder and neck. Alexander with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Alexander lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt and Alexander with a back elbow. Styles sends Alexander to the apron and Alexander with an enzuigiri. Anderson and Gallows pull Alexander off the apron and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Cedric Alexander (by disqualification)

Anderson and Gallows help AJ work over Alexander but the music for Erik and Ivar play and they make their way to the ring. Erik with a forearm to STyles while Iver with a clothesline to Gallows. Erik iwth a knee to Anderson. Erik runs Ivar into Gallows in the corner. Alexander with a drop kick to Styles while Erik and Ivar hit the Viking Experience on Anderson.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and her best friend Sasha Banks are in the back. Sasha says Charlotte and Becky were mad about what happened last week and they should be mad. Bayley says they are stronger than ever.

We see Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair adjusting their gear as they look at each other and they don’t appear to trust each other.

Bray tells everyone he will host a brand new Firefly Fun House later tonight.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Roman Reigns makes his way to the stage. Roman mentions it was almost a year ago when he announced the return of his leukemia, but with your strength and love that helped him. That love and strength changed his perspective. Roman says there is more than the ring. He wants to use this platform to pay it forward and help others like you helped him. Roman says he has been able to visit a number of pediatric cancer hospitals and he recently visited one in New York. Roman says he had a chance to see these kids again. Why go to them when we can bring them to us.

Roman brings out some local cancer survivors.

Roman says they have been through the toughest fight of their lives and they are here standing. It is not over because others are starting their fights.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch versus Sasha Banks and Bayley

Charlotte and Becky meet Sasha and Bayley on the ramp. Charlotte is sent into the ringside barrier. Becky with a European uppercut to Bayley followed by an exploder to Sasha. Backy and Sasha go into the ring and Becky punches Sasha. Bayley attacks Becky from behind and they double team Becky until Charlotte brings a chair into the ring.

We go to commercial.

The match starts and Sasha retreats into the corner to avoid Becky and Bayley tags in. Becky with a kick and she has something to say to Sasha. Becky sends Bayley into the turnbuckles. Becky sends Bayley into the ringside barrier a few times while Sasha watches. They return to the ring and Becky gets a near fall. Charlotte tags in and stretches Bayley in the ropes. Charlotte chops Bayley. Bayley pulls Charlotte to the mat by the hair and Sasha tags in and kicks Charlotte. Bayley tags in and they send Charlotte into the turnbuckles. Bayley and Sasha with chops and Bayley gets a near fall. Charlotte with a forearm and Charlotte with kicks and Becky tags herself in and she kicks Bayley.

Bayley with an Irish whip but Bayley misses an elbow and Becky with a springboard side kick. Bayley sends Becky to the apron and tries for a cutter in the ropes but Becky escapes and she sends Sasha to the floor. Bayley drops Becky on the ropes and Sasha attacks Becky on the floor. Sasha tags in and she sends Becky into the apron and then gets a near fall. Sasha with a suplex for a near fall. Sasha sends Becky into the turnbuckles and Bayley tags in. Becky with a reverse DDT and both women are down. Sasha and Charlotte tag in and Charlotte with clotheslines and chops. Charlotte with a fallaway slam to Sasha and she sends Bayley to the floor with a running boot. Charlotte with a Lethal Combination into the turnbuckles. Charlotte with a suplex but Sasha lands on her feet but Charlotte with a neck breaker for a near fall.

Sasha with a head scissors take down into the Banks Statement but Charlotte escapes and sets for the bridging figure four leg lock. Becky stops Bayley from interfering at first, but Bayley sends Becky into Charlotte when Becky tries for DisArmHer. Sasha with Meteora onto Charlotte off the apron as we go to commercial.

We are back and Charlotte tries to fight off Banks Statement and she backs Sasha into the turnbuckles. Sasha sends Charlotte into the turnbuckles and Sasha with a double knee strike and a snap mare for a near fall. Sasha sends Charlotte into the corner and Bayley tags in and chops Charlotte. Charlotte with a forearm and Bayley keeps Charlotte from making the tag. Bayley kicks Charlotte and connects with shoulders in the corner. Bayley runs into a knee from Charlotte. Charlotte sends Bayley into the ropes and Becky tags in. Becky wtih forearms and a kick

DUE TO A POWER OUTAGE, A PORTION OF THIS MATCH WILL NOT HAVE COVERAGE

The power is back and Bayley with a rollup for a near fall. Charlotte with Natural Selection for the three count.

Winners: Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

We take a look at what happened at the start of the show with Steve Austin and AJ Styles.

AJ, Luke, and Karl walk in the back and AJ is asked about what happened earlier tonight.

AJ says they run this place, not Cedric Alexander.

We see Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on the side and Robert makes fun of how poorly they are running this place. Dolph says they have enemies in common and they want to know where do they stand. AJ and Dolph shake hands.

Match Number Three: Rey Mysterio versus Gran Metalik

Rey with a wrist lock and Metalik with a reversal. Rey with a wrist lock and Metalik escapes. Metalik with a side head lock but Rey with forearms. Rey with a leg trip but Metalik with a monkey flip and then Rey goes for a bulldog but Metalik escapes. Metalik with a handspring back flip. Rey with a head scissors and Metalik with a cartwheel. Rey with a head scissors and Metalik is sent into the ropes but Metalik ducks a 619. Metalik with a rollup for a near fall.

Metalik has Rey set for a power bomb but Rey sends Metalik over the top rope to the floor. Rey with a sliding splash but Metalik moves and Rey rolls through. Metalik with a kick to Rey. Metalik with a springboard plancha. Metalik with a near fall. Rey with an Irish whip and Metalik floats over but Rey does not charge into the corner. Rey sends Metalik into the turnbuckles. Rey goes up top and hits a seated splash and a springboard cross body. Rey runs into a boot and Metalik with a missile drop kick. Metalik puts Rey on the turnbuckles and they exchange punches. Rey with a head butt to stop Metalik and Metalik with a punch to the midsection. Metalik with a super rana for a near fall.

Rey with a Code Red for a near fall. Rey sends Metalik into the ropes and hits a 619 and follows with a frog splash for the three count.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

After the match, Rey shakes Metalik’s hand.

We see Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and Cedric Alexander talking in the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and there will be a ten man tag match later tonight.

The Street Profits are in the back and Montez says MSG will need a bigger marquee for the ten man tag match. Angelo tells Montez to tell everyone what is next and he talks about the King of the Ring Semifinals. Montez mentions the Clash of Champions on Sunday. Montez mentions that Charlotte pinned Bayley tonight. Montez mentions Becky versus Sasha on Sunday night. Angelo says his pick is Sasha Banks. Angelo says that Sasha was right, blue is her color. They talk about the contract signing so the Universal Title Match is official.

We have a video package of the Daniel Bryan, Erick Rowan, Roman Reigns situation.

Match Number Four: Samoa Joe versus Baron Corbin versus Ricochet in a King of the Ring Semifinals Match

Corbin goes to the floor as the bell rings and Joe with a Northern Lariat. Joe with punches and an Irish whip. Ricochet floats over and sends Joe to the mat with a head scissors. Ricochet with a drop kick. Corbin with a shoulder tackle to Ricochet. Corbin with a knee to the midsection followed by a forearm to the back. Corbin with an Irish whip but Ricochet goes to the apron and Ricochet with a kick. Ricochet with a springboard clothesline. Ricochet with a standing shooting star press for a near fall. Ricochet misses a baseball slide on Corbin but hits an enzuigiri. Ricochet with a suicide dive to Joe. Ricochet with a Fosbury Flop to Corbin and we go to commercial.

We are back and Ricochet with a baseball slide to Corbin. Ricochet goes for a head scissors off the apron but Corbin hits Ricochet and sends him into the ring post. Joe with a suicide dive to Corbin that sends Corbin into the ringside barrier. Joe sends Ricochet into the ring post. Joe sends Corbin back into the ring. Corbin and Joe exchange forearms and punches until Corbin gets the advantage. Joe with slaps to Corbin but he misses a back fist. Joe with a reverse atomic drop followed by a boot and back senton for a near fall.

Ricochet with forearms and chops to Joe. Joe with a chop of his own and Ricochet goes down. Ricochet with a jumping back elbow and then Joe with a power slam for a near fall. Joe puts Ricochet on the turnbuckles and Joe with a head butt. Joe sets for a superplex but Ricochet blocks it. Corbin comes under for a Tower of Doom attempt but Joe with a punch to Corbin. Ricochet leaps over Corbin and Ricochet with a kick but Ricochet with a clothesline. Joe with an enzuigiri in the corner. Ricochet with a super kick to Joe and everyone is down.

Ricochet with chops to Corbin. Corbin with a drop kick but Corbin comes off the ropes with a boot to the chest. Ricochet escapes a choke breaker with a sunset flip. Corbin with Deep Six on Ricochet but Joe pulls Coribn out of the ring and applies the Coquina Clutch on the ramp. Corbin backs Joe into the ringside barrier but Joe holds on. Joe adds a body scissors and Corbin passes out. Ricochet with a shooting star press off the apron onto Corbin and Joe to break up the hold. Ricochet puts Joe back into the ring. Ricochet goes up top but misses the 630 splash and Ricochet rolls through. Joe with a Coquina Clutch but Ricochet uses the turnbuckles to flip out of the hold. Ricochet with Recoil to Joe and Ricochet goes up top and hits the 630 splash but Corbin pulls Ricochet to the floor and sends him into the crowd. Corbin with the three count.

Winner: Baron Corbin (advances to the Finals)

Match Number Five: Lacey Evans versus Natalya

They lock up and Lacey with a clean break and then Natalya with a slap and she runs Lacey into the corner. Natalya with kicks and punches while the referee tries to hold Natalya back. Natalya with a suplex and she kicks the hamstring and hyperextends the leg. Natalya with a figure four on the legs but Lacey gets to the ropes. Natalya punches Lacey and the referee pulls Natalya back. Lacey with a rollup and Natalya with a discus clothesline for a near fall. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but Lacey gets to the ropes and goes to the floor. Natalya follows Lacey to the floor and Lacey with a neck breaker. Lacey sends Natalya to the apron and slams her head into the apron and Lacey kicks Natalya.

Lacey smothers Natalya with the ring skirt. Lacey with a slingshot elbow drop for a near fall. Lacey with a hesitation bronco buster for a near fall. Lacey with a clothesline. Lacey goes to the turnbuckles and misses a double jump moonsault. Natalya goes for a discus clothesline and Lacey kicks Natalya in the leg and slams her head into the mat. Lacey goes for her tissue and throws it at Natalya. Natalya kicks Lacey away on the hesitation Bronco Buster and Natalya with a Sharpshooter and Lacey taps out.

Winner: Natalya

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at what happened before the show when Enes Kanter became the 24/7 Champion for a moment.

We go to the Firefly Funhouse.

Bray welcomes everyone and he says they have a very special lesson. Ramblin Rabbit appears screaming Stranger Danger. Ramblin says he saw a stranger with Braun Strowman. Bray asks if he was talking about Steve Austin. Everyone screams Stranger Danger about Steve Austin. Bray wants everyone to be quiet. Bray says we take turn talking in the fun house. Bray offers to fix Abby’s clock and he fixes it. Bray says those bozos took something from him and that brought out the Fiend. He calls Steve a rattlesnake who does rattlesnake things. Bray says strangers are friends you haven’t made yet. Bray mentions all of the new friends for Seth and Braun. Bray says unfortunately, friends won’t help where you are going. Friends forget, but the Fiend never forgets.

Bray tells everyone he will see them in hell.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Erik, Ivar, and Cedric Alexander versus AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler

Alexander wants to start but Seth uses his Universal Champion privilege to start and he faces off with Ziggler. They lock up and Ziggler with a wrist lock. Rollins with a reversal. Ziggler with a side head lock but Rollins with a hip toss and arm drag into an arm bar. Ivar tags in and he connects with a knee. Erik tags in and Ivar slams Ziggler and Erik slams Ivar onto Ziggler for a near fall. All ten men brawl and Ziggler goes up top but Strowman catches Ziggler and hits a choke slam as we go to commercial.

We are back and Anderson sends Alexander into the turnbuckles. AJ tags in and he kicks Alexander. AJ sends Cedric to the apron and Cedric with a slingshot flatliner. Gallows tags in and he kicks Alexander. Gallows with punches. Roode tags in and kicks Alexander and chokes him. Roode with a double wrist lock on Alexander. Alexander with punches but Roode with a kick and arm wringer. Roode gets a near fall. Roode with a knee drop and he gets a near fall. Roode gets another near fall.

Roode with an arm bar. Alexander with punches and Roode goes for a kick but Alexander blocks it and hits a back elbow but both men are down. Anderson and Rollins tag in and Rolilns with a clothesline and slingblade. Rollins with an enzuigiri to Gallows. Rollins with a springboard knee to the head on Anderson followed by a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Alexander with a springboard clothesline to Roode. Ziggler with a super kick to Alexander. Styles with a Phenomenal Forearm and then Rollins with a super kick to Styles. Styles with a suicide dive to Gallows and Strowman with a shoulder tackle. Rollins with a suicide dive to Anderson and Strowman with a shoudler tackle. Strowman with a running power slam to Anderson and Rollins plays defense, but Roode and Ziggler push Rollins onto Strowman.

Strowman yells at Rollins as we foreshadow to commercial.

We are back and Ziggler keeps Rollins from making the tag and Anderson tags in. Anderson with a European uppercut for a near fall. Anderson with a reverse chin lock. Anderson stops a Rollins tag attempt with a spinebuster for a near fall. Anderson punches Rollins and puts him on the turnbuckles. Anderson runs his forearm across the birdge of the nose and Rollins chops Anderson to the mat. Roode tags in and Seth kicks Roode and hits a blockbuster. Ziggler tags in but Rollins with a buckle bomb. Ziggler gets in the line of fire and AJ tags in and AJ with a belly-to-back suplex attempt but Rollins lands on his feet and Strowman tags in and hits shoulder tackles followed by a boot. Strowman with a splash and he goes into the ring post. Erik tags in and he choke slams Ziggler and hits Roode with a knee. Styles with a Pele Kick and Ivar tags in and hits a seated splash from the corner. Ivar goes up top and Alexander tags in so Ivar with a swanton onto everyone on the floor.

Styles with a boot and forearm but Alexander avoids the Phenomenal Forearm and hits Lumbar Check for the three count.

Winners: Cedric Alexander, Ivar, Erik, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman.

After the match, Steve Austin makes his way to the ring and he gets some beers for himself and his five new best friends. They celebrate in the ring.

We go to credits.

