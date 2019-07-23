WWE RAW Reunion Results – July 22, 2019

We are in Tampa, Florida and your announcers are Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Corey Graves.

John Cena makes his way to the ring.

John says all he had to do was be part of the Raw Reunion and you would be nice to me? John says it is great to be here tonight. He says he is excited because Hulk Hogan will be here. Ric Flair will be here. DX will be here. Steve Austin will be here. John says this is home, not because he lies in Land O’Lakes. This ring is his home. John says he is not around as much as he used to be but this is his heart and you are his family. John says he is as happy to stand in this ring now as he was on Day One.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso come out and they whoa things on the way to the ring. Jimmy asks if John said ‘Day One’. Jimmy says they are on Raw Reunion with John Cena. Jey says this would be more lit if they got to do some rhymes with John Cena. They came to see the doctor and who is this? Jey says that is John Cena, the cat who left us for the movie biz.

John re-enters the ring and he says respect for calling me out, but no chance I’m being bestest. Y’all look just like your mug shots. How was it being arrested? John says he has to bounce and you can’t see him.

Jimmy and Jey tell John not to leave because their pops is here. They bring out Rikishi.

Rikishi tells John Cena to back that ass up and turn it around. Cena returns to the ring. Rikishi says with respect, John Cena is the man. He says he can’t let John leave Fast and Furious . . . without busting a move.

Before John Cena can get Too Cool, the Revival interrupt and make their way to the ring and they are joined by D-Von Dudley.

Hulk Hogan is in the back with Jimmy Hart and he wants to beat someone up. He tells Jimmy Hart to make his pick.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Booker T makes his way to the announce table for this next match.

Match Number One: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso (with Rikishi) versus Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder (with D-Von Dudley) in a Non Title Match

Dawson and Jimmy start and Dawson with a shoulder tackle. Jimmy with a back body drop to Dawson and Wilder. Jey tags in and he hits a splash into the corner and gives Dawson a snap mare and gets a near fall. Jey knocks Wilder off the apron and Dawson with a hot shot. Wilder tags in and chokes Jey in the ropes. Dawson tags in and Jey is sent into Dawson’s knee. Dawson with an elbow drop and head butt. Dawson with a belly-to-back suplex and Dawson mocks Jey and throws a bandana at Rikishi. Wilder tags in and punches Jey. Jey punches back. Jey with an elbow and he goes up top but Dawson stops Jey and Wilder pushes Jey off the turnbuckles into the guardrails.

Jey gets back into the ring before the ten count and Wilder punches Jey. Dawson tags in and they it an assisted suplex and Dawson gets a near fall. Jey with punches and Dawson with a back elbow. Wilder with a snap mare and reverse chin lock. Jey with a kick and Dawson tags in. Dawson misses a splash into the corner. Jimmy tags in and so does Wilder. Jimmy with punches and a back heel kick and uppercut. Jimmy with a Samoan drop. Jimmy is sent to the apron and hits an enzuigiri. Jimmy goes up top and Dawson takes the cross body so Wilder with a rollup for a near fall. Jimmy with a thrust kick and running hip into the corner. Jimmy goes up top and leaps over Jimmy. Dawson tags in and Dawson wiht a German suplex while Wilder hits a European uppercut off the turnbuckles for a near fall.

D-Von walks up to Jey and Rikishi makes his way over to protect his son. Dawson yells at Rikishi and then Dawson turns around into a super kick from Jimmy. Jey tags in and Jimmy super kicks Wilder and Jey hits the frog splash on Dawson for the three count.

Winners: Jimmy and Jey Uso

Alicia Fox is in the back and she is talking to Dana Brooke and Alicia is talking about hats. Kaitlyn says a hat that big would be amazing. Alicia gives Kaitlyn her hat. Torrie Wilson shows up and Alicia and Torrie talk about how amazing they look. Santino Marella arrives to join the party. Alicia asks Santino about his sister and he says she is under the weather. Alicia asks about Santino’s little friend and Santino realizes she is talking about the Cobra.

Drew McIntyre shows up and he says legends and walks away with a look of embarrassment.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Charly Caruso is with R Truth and Carmella in the back.

Truth was asked about his appearance at Comic Con on Friday and an appearance from the Hurricane and PikaDrake. Truth says he would have gotten a different bird.

Renee Michelle shows up and she tells Truth that he has ruined his wedding, honeymoon, and her husband’s life.

Drake rolls up Truth and gets the three count since Renee was a distraction.

The Godfather shows up and he asks Charly if she knows what time it is. He says it is time for everyone to get on the Ho Train.

Match Number Two: Drew McIntyre versus Cedric Alexander

Drew attacks Cedric when Cedric makes his way to the ring. Drew with a boot to Cedric and then he sends Cedric into the ring steps but Drew misses a splash and goes into the ring post. Cedric with a moonsault off the apron but Drew sends Cedric into the ring post. Drew with punches and back fists to Cedric as the referee tells them to get into the ring. Drew runs Cedric into the ringside barrier and then Drew hits the reverse Alabama Slam into the apron.

Erik and Ivar are in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Drake Maverick makes his way into his locker room to get his stuff but he sees a bunch of worms and that means The Boogeyman is here to get him. Drake falls down and Pat Patterson show sup and he kicks Drake and Patterson gets the three count.

Christian joins the announce team for the next match.

Lillian Garcia does the ring announcing for the next match.

Erik says the Raiders are ready to ransack and slaughter any competition. Ivar says that includes Hawkins and Ryder.

Match Number Two: Ivar and Erik versus Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

Hawkins and Ryder attack Erik and Ivar as the bell rings but Erik sends Hawkins to the floor. Ryder with a facebuster and Hawkins tags in. Hawkins and Ryder with a double team and Ryder tags back in. Erik with a forearm that knocks Ryder out. Ivar tags in and Ivar with a seated splash for a near fall. Ivar with a snap mare and crossfaces. Erik tags in and Ivar slams Ryder and Erik slams Ivar onto Ryder for a near fall. Ivar tags in and connects with a forearm to teh back. Hawkins tags in and Ivar with a cartwheel and clothesline. Ivar with a splash into the cover and Ivar sends Erik into the turnbuckles and tkaes out Hawkins. Ivar with a suicide dive onto Hawkins and Ryder. Erik tags in and they hit the Viking Experience for the three count.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

The party is on in the back and Mike Kanellis is interrupted by his pregnant wife Maria. Mike was talking to Eve Torres and Eric Bischoff. Eve says she has some tips for Mike and Maria. Eric suggests joining Smackdown. Maria tells Mike that he was supposed to rub lotion on her to prevent stretch marks. She says it will affect her modeling career if she gets stretch marks. She tells Mike that she is the breadwinner of the family. Maria leaves and Ron Simmons shows up and takes Jimmy’s megaphone to throw out a DAMN.

Samoa Joe walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We see AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows in the back. AJ talks about a celebration tonight. Not the Raw Reunion. He says it is the only club that matters. Karl says they run Raw. Luke says no one will make a name at the OC’s expense. AJ says he will beat Seth Rollins tonight. If he gets up and wants more, we make a statement. They will prove that they are the most dominant group in WWE. Then, now, and forever is the OC.

We see Pat Patterson calling Gerald Brisco a stooge while Gerry talks about winning the 24/7 Title. Kelly Kelly stops by and congratulates Gerald and knees Gerald for the three count.

Samoa Joe makes his way to the ring and he has something to say.

Joe introduces himself. He says he has come here tonight to talk about a vile atrocity in WWE. Tonight, we come together in celebration for the Raw Reunion. We celebrate the longest running episodic television series going today. Therein lies the problem. We should not be celebrating tonight because shows like Raw Reunion are a plague on the WWE. That’s right, shows like Raw Reunion where we let you put on your rose colored glasses and indulge your ridiculous addiction to nostalgia.

You could have seen Samoa Joe doing what he does best, painting in brutality and sculpting in violence. Instead you have The Usos and their daddy spitting lyrics at John Cena. Joe says that is embarrassing.

Roman Reigns interrupts amd makes his way to the stage and then to the ring.

Roman says if you have something to say about his family, say it.

Joe says he wants to make this abundantly clear. He doesn’t have anything to say about his family because he already said it.

Roman says you are from the same island so you know what happens next.

Joe says he does but Joe says before they really get into this . . .

Joe tries to punch Roman but Roman blocks it. Roman with punches. Joe with a thumb to the eyes and Joe sends Roman into the ring post shoulder first followed by the ringside barrier. Joe Irish whips Roman into the ringside barrier on the other side of the ring. Joe with punches followed by a head butt and Joe sends Roman into the ring. Joe with a forearm and kick. Joe with a head butt that sends Roman to the floor. Joe sends Roman back into the ring. Roman with a Superman punch that knocks Joe off the apron.

Joe decides not to get back into the ring and he wants Roman to come to the floor.

Joe says if you want to do this the right way, he isn’t going to do it tonight for these people.

Roman takes the mic and he apologizes for Joe and he says not all Samoans are cowards.

Joe says you are about to see one get put out permanently tonight. He asks Roman if he wants his match. Roman says yes sir. Joe says you got it.

Match Number Three: Samoa Joe versus Roman Reigns

Roman with punches to Joe to knock Joe to his knees. Roman with an Irish whip and Roman misses a shoulder and hits the ring post. Joe with a chop. Joe kicks Roman in the corner. Joe with a snap mare and he works on Roman’s neck. Roman with a punch but Joe with a shoulder tackle. Joe gets a near fall. Joe with a forearm to the back. Joe works on the neck again. Reigns with a head butt and Joe sends Roman to the floor and Joe with a suicide dive.

Joe sends Roman back into the ring and Joe chops Roman. Joe with forearms. Joe sends Roman to the floor and Joe sets for another suicide dive but Roman moves and Joe lands on the floor. Roman with a drop kick. Roman sends Joe back into the ring and Roman with a flying clothesline and NeverEnding Story. Roman with a running boot to the head. Roman sets up for the Superman punch but Joe with a reverse atomic drop and running boot to the head followed by a back senton for a near fall.

Joe applies the Coquina Clutch but Roman sends Joe through the ropes and Roman with a spear for the three count.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Miz makes his way to the ring for MizTV.

We go to commercial.

Miz mentions the return of Miz and Mrs. before bringing out his guest, Seth Rollins.

Miz mentions Seth’s week. He mentions Seth earning a match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam and we have a video package. Miz asks why is Seth laughing. Seth says you are making the biggest match of his career into a predicament. Seth says Brock is this big thing on your TV screen and he has these beady eyes and he is a godzilla looking bastard. Most people fear that and who wouldn’t want to be Brock Lesnar? Seth says he wouldn’t want to be Brock Lesnar. He is not a Brock Lesnar wannabe. Seth says Brock is a Seth Rollins wannabe.

Paul Heyman says he is Seth Rollins’ dose of reality. You say Brock is a Seth Rollins wannabe? Paul tells Seth not to pitch the cash in because Seth did it at Wrestlemania 31. Seth says it took four years to repay the situation because he is a Seth Rollins wannabe.

Paul Heyman makes his way into the arena and he says this is the very last time.

Seth interrupts and he says this is the only time he will tell Paul. If you want to talk the talk for Brock, you better be willing to walk the walk for Brock. Seth gives Paul five seconds.

Paul says he is just an advocate and Seth does the countdown and Paul runs to the back.

Seth says for the past 20 years, Paul Heyman has been billing Brock as a conqueror. Brock is not a conqueror. Brock is not a beast. Brock is a man and any man can lose. Seth says he will face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam with the Universal Title on the line. Brock Lesnar will lose. As for tonight, let’s talk about tonight. Seth says he does not prepare for his biggest match by resting, like Brock Lesnar. He faces the best of the best. Seth says he is going one on one with AJ Styles.

Charly is in the party room to ask about the Universal Title.

Sami Zayn interrupts and says this is what is wrong with the program. He says this is people being at the rght place. Sami says these people are as pathetic as the audience. He says Charly should be telling everyone to stay home.

Rey Mysterio shows up and tells Sami to show some respect for the people who paved the way for you.

Sami says he does not respect these people and he says he can pave the road through Rey.

Kurt Angle shows up and he reminds Kurt and Sami that when he was Raw General Manager, they settled things in the ring.

Rey is okay with that as we go to commercial.

We are back and Kelly Kelly walks in the back and she sees Candice Michelle to congratulate. We see Naomi and Melina there too. Melina says she has her referee’s license. Candice with a knee and she pins Kelly to become the new 24/7 Champion while Naomi stands there and does nothing about it.

Alundra Blayze chokes out Candice to become the new 24/7 Champion. She says she will not be champion for long.

Jonathan Coachman joins the announce team for the next match.

Match Number Four: Rey Mysterio versus Sami Zayn

Zayn with a wrist lock and Rey uses the ropes to try for a reversal but Zayn with a knee and punch. Rey with a kick and Sami sends Rey to the apron. Rey with an enzuigiri. Rey goes for a moonsault but Sami crotches Rey and Rey is in the tree of woe. Zayn with kicks and a hesitation drop kick for a near fall. Zayn with punches and a reverse chin lock. Zayn with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Zayn gets Rey up for a slam but Rey counters with a DDT. Rey with a kick to the leg followed by a punch. Rey sends Sami into the ropes and Sami gets stuck in the ropes for a moment but Sami goes to the floor to avoid the 619.

Sami says he has had enough and goes up the ramp but Rob Van Dam makes his way to the stage along with Sergeant Slaughter. The Hurricane comes out as well. Not to be outdone, Kurt Angle makes his way to the stage. They keep Sami from escaping and Sami goes into the ring. Rey with a back heel kick and head scissors that sends Sami into the ropes. Rey with a 619 and five star frog splash for the three count.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

We see a limo arrive and Ri Flair emerges.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Montez Ford sings about a family reunion and he looks for Angelo Dawkins but Angelo is putting in some eye drops. He says he was chillin with Rob Van Dam. Montez complains why didn’t he get invited to join them. Angelo says Mark Henry is there popping champagne. He mentions Kelly Kelly and Ric Flair were in there too. Angelo says they had to leave because the Boogeyman was there.

Angelo’s phone starts to buzz and he gets a call from the Godfather.

Alundra Blayze makes her way out ot he announce table with the 24/7 Title. She says she said she was not going to be 24/7 champion for long and she pulls out a trash can and says she will show why.

Ted DiBiase makes his way to the announce table. Ted says before she does something she will regret, he will buy the 24/7 title because everyone has a price for the Million Dollar Man. Ted has met Alundra’s price and he is the new 24/7 Champion.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Jerry Lawler joins commentary for the next match.

Match Number Five: AJ Styles (with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) versus Seth Rollins in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Rollins with a side head lock. Rollins holds on to the side head lock when Styles tries to send him off the ropes. Rollins with a shoulder tackle and Styles goes to the apron. Styles with forearms to the back. Styles sends Rollins into the turnbuckles followed by a chop. Rollins with a chop of his own. Styles and Rollins exchange chops until Seth gets the advantage. Rollins counters an Ushigoroshi into a sunset flip for a near fall. Rollins with chops and a rolling elbow that sends AJ into the corner. Rollins with forearms and kicks in the corner. Styles sends Rollins to the apron and Rollins drops Styles on the top rope.

Anderson distracts Styles and that lets AJ knock Seth off the apron. AJ, Karl and Luke walk to Styles, but Triple H and Shawn Michaels come out to stand by Seth’s side.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Rollins and Styles exchange punches in the ring. Styles goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Rollins lands on his feet and hits Slingblade. Rollins with a kick to Styles and he hits a blockbuster. Rollins goes to the apron for a springboard knee to the head followed by a super kick. Rollins sets for a thrust kick to the midsection and then Anderson and Gallows trip Rollins and go after Rollins to force the referee to call for the bell.

Winner: Seth Rollins (by disqualification)

After the match, AJ tells Rollins he is one of them. They want them to Too Sweet then, but Hunter decide to tell them to suck it and all six men brawl.

Gallows, Anderson, and Styles are quickly sent to the floor. AJ, Karl, and Luke get chairs as they get on the apron.

Not to be outdone, Road Dogg, X Pac, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash make their way to the ring. He mentions that Chyna is with them in spirit so that makes seven. Then he remembers Billy. Road Dogg tells the OC to say hello to the OG. He tells them to get to steppin and get to steppin quick.

Road Dogg gives the mic to Seth and he gives the two words for AJ, Karl, and Luke.

Mark Henry is in the back with Mick Foley.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Ted DiBiase is walking in the back and laughing as he gets into his limo and we hear a series of three counts. Drake Maverick emerges with the title and he says it is time to consummate the marriage, but that will have to wait for the Benny Hill Chase Team to be done with Drake.

Mick Foley is in the ring.

He says we are three weeks from SummerSlam but we are here to talk about the Raw Reunion in Tampa.

Mick mentions the 24/7 Title and we see Drake Maverick and the chase group going through the ring and to the back. Mick says there are so many amazing memories that have taken place on Raw. He says he was asked to choose his greatest moment and we see him winning the title in 1999. The video stops and the lights go out.

Bray Wyatt appears in the ring and he gives Foley the Mandible Claw as the lights flicker. The lights go out and we hear Bray laughing.

We go to commercial.

We are back and it is time for the Moment of Bliss and Nikki Cross joins Alexa.

Alexa says we could all use a Moment of Bliss after what we just saw. Alexa introduces her close friend Nikki Cross. She brings out her guest, The Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Becky is asked about having to defend her title against Natalya in Canada and . . . Natalya interrupts.

Natalya says she knows how this works and if Becky has something to say she can say it to her face.

Alexa reminds Nikki about what happened after Natalya earned her title shot last week.

Natalya mentions that she has known Becky for 14 years in Japan and she cannot believe the lack of respect Becky has shown her.

Becky says that Nattie tried to cut her feet out from under her when she got here. Becky says that Natalya tried to help Ronda train for her match at Wrestlemania. Becky says she got the title from Ronda and she will embarrass Natalya in Nattie’s home country.

Natalya and Becky exchange punches as Nikki and Alexa enjoy their coffee and officials make their way to the stage to separate them.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Charly asks Natalya if she thought things would get personal so quickly. Natalya says Becky made this personal by trying to rewrite history. Natalya says the women’s revolution was led by people like her. She vows to take the title from Becky.

Drake Maverick is in the back and they go into the limo but R Truth tries to roll up Drake and Renee holds on but Carmella kicks Drake and Truth rolls Drake up for the three count. Truth rides away in the limo with Renee. Drake yells about his baby as the limo drives away. Drake realizes that his wife is not with him.

Match Number Six: Braun Strowman versus Randy Rowe

Before the match, Braun tells everyone not to blink because it won’t last long.

Strowman with a splash and two biels. Braun with a running boot to the head and then he picks up Rowe by the throat and choke slams him. Braun gets the three count.

Winner: Braun Strowman

We go to commercial.

We are back and Ric Flair makes his way to the stage. The rest of the legends make their way onto the stage to join Flair. They are all joined by Hulk Hogan.

Hogan wants to let you know BROTHER. Hogan says it is great to be out here for the Raw Reunion. Hogan apologizes to Mick Foley for the home town cheap pop. He says some of his greatest moments were in Tampa. For all of the Maniacs through all of the years sporting the red and yellow who trained and ate their vitamins, he wants to thank them. Hogan wants to know Whatcha Gonna Do BROTHER?

Glass breaks and Steve Austin makes his way to the ring and his coolers are with him but he still gets passed some beers by his beer caddy. Austin drinks a few beers and then he takes the mic.

Austin asks for a Hell Yeah from the crowd and they give it to him.

Austin talks about being on the road with his brothers and sisters and he says that he won’t get sappy and sentimental in the ring. He would just as soon drop them on the stack of dimes known as their necks. Austin talks about the people on the stage. Everyone has either bled, sweat, cried, crapped themselves, or pissed themselves in this ring. They are his family. The people who are setting up the ring and holding the cameras are family. Austin says the people in the crowd and at home are family.

Austin says he spent the day with Hulk Hogan and did a podcast. They drank some beer and ate some sushi. Austin says he never hung out with Hogan before but he had fun. Austin says he hung out with Ric Flair last night listening to stories and drinking all of the beer in the bar. Austin says he ordered some quesadillas, hamburgers, french fries, more hamburgers, a hot dog, pancakes, and some cokes. Austin says he went into the elevator and he saw Ron Simmons.

Austin looked at Ron and Ron looked at him and Steve says he beat Ron to the DAMN. Then they hugged. Austin says everyone was down there. He talks about the brotherhood and sisterhood. He invites everyone to the ring for a toast.

Austin says he was a little nervous before he came out since it has been a while. Jonathan Coachman told Steve to be himself. Austin says he won’t be sending Christmas cards to everyone and he thanks everyone as we go to credits.

