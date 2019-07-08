WWE RAW Reuslts – July 8, 2019

We are in Newark, New Jersey and your announcers are Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Renee Young.

Match Number One: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins versus Zelina Vega and Andrade Almas in an Elimination Match

The women start things off and Lynch with a waist lock take down. Lynch with a shoulder tackle and Becky keeps Vega from making the tag. Becky grabs Vega by the leg and pulls her towards the center of the ring. Lynch with a punch. Vega goes to the apron and she kicks Lynch in the head and hits a DDT for a near fall. Lynch with an Irish whip and Vega with a springboard kick to the head and she chokes Becky in the ropes. Vega with a choke in the ropes. Lynch with a back elbow and kick. Becky with a suplex.

Almas tags in and that means Rollins comes in. Almas pushes Rollins and they lock up. Rollins with a wrist lock and arm wringer. Almas with a reversal using the ropes. Rollins with an arm drag and Irish whip into the corner. Almas floats over and hits an arm drag. Rollins with an arm drag. Rollins with a head scissors and Almas escapes. Almas with a head scissors and Rollins escapes. Almas with a kick to the midsection followed by a forearm and chop. Almas with a belly-to-back suplex attempt but Rollins lands on his feet. Almas with a forearm to the back but Rollins with slingblade and a clothesline that sends Almas over the top rope. Rollins with a suicide dive and he tags in Becky.

Becky with an exploder and back heel kick followed by a flying forearm. Becky with DisArmHer and Vega taps out.

Zelina Vega Eliminated

We see Lacey Evans watching from the front row. Becky, since she is done, goes after Lacey in the crowd and Seth has to hold Becky back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Almas with an elbow and he backs Rollins into the corner and chops Seth. Almas with a running kick to the head for a near fall. Almas with a reverse chin lock and Rollins with punches. Almas with a slam and then he goes up top but takes too long and Rollins with a punch. Almas with forearms to Rollins. Rollins is put in the tree of woe and Almas with a double stomp to Rollins for a near fall. Almas with a suplex and he holds on and rolls through for another. Almas holds on but Rollins counters on the third attempted suplex and hits a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Rollins with punches and forearms.

Almas sends Rollins to the apron and Rollins with a forearm. Rollins with a springboard knee to the side of the head for a near fall. Rollins goes up top and Almas pushes Rollins to the floor. Vega with a spike rana on Rollins but Becky comes off the apron and punches Vega. Almas pulls Lynch off Vega and Almas with an elbow that hits Lynch. Rollins punches Almas and Almas with a forearm and he sends Rollins into the ringside barrier. Almas sets for the running knee strike and hits it. Almas gets a near fall.

Vega goes for a head scissors off the apron and Rollins catches him and Lynch drop kicks Vega. Rollins with Black Out for the three count.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

After the match, Rollins and Lynch celebrate with their backs to the entrance and Corbin hits Rollins from behind and then Lacey Evans comes out and punches Lynch.

Paul Heyman comes out and he walks past Seth and Becky on the stage.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we see Lacey and Baron in the back. Baron says that was easy and they never saw it coming. Baron says love makes you blind. Lacey says they manipulated those nasties. Baron and Lacey wonder what will happen to their relationship when Becky or Seth lose the other’s title. Lacey says caring about each other shows that it is a liability.

Paul Heyman is in the ring.

Paul says it is time to shoot from the hip. On Sunday, there is a Pay Per View called Extreme Rules. Paul says he knows about the word ‘extreme’. Paul says the show will eminate from Philadelphia. Paul says he knows about extreme in Philadelphia. This Sunday, in Philadelphia, at Extreme Rules, his client Brock Lesnar will cash in the Money in the Bank contract against either the WWE Champion or the Universal Champion. That is not a prediction, that is a spoiler. Paul says he has not violated a spoiler since before Wrestlemania 30. Paul says he has built up his credibility enough for him to lie. Paul has either given you a heads up on a historical event on Sunday or he is screwing with Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston. Paul says he knows the answer and one other being knows the answer too, the future WWE or Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

We are told that Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley will be at Extreme Rules. We see what happened at the start of last week’s Raw.

They will meet in a Last Man Standing Match at Extreme Rules.

We are in the back and Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon stop a guy throwing out trash and Drew says he is the best trash man in the world. Shane asks him what his name is and he says it is Tony. They suggest that he can be Roman’s tag team partner.

Jimmy and Jey talk about teaming with Miz and they say they are coming for the titles.

Match Number Two: Miz, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso versus Elias, Scott Dawson, and Dash Wilder in a Two Out of Three Falls Match

Fall Number One:

Dawson and Jimmy start things off and they lock up. Dawson with a side head lock. Jimmy with a rollup for a near fall. Jimmy with an arm drag into an arm bar. Dawson with a back elbow and Elias tags in. Jimmy with a punch but Elias with punches of his own. The referee warns Elias and Elias with more kicks and a clothesline. Miz is brought in and the referee has to hold Miz back. Elias with punches. Elias with a slam to Jimmy and Wilder tags in. Wilder with kicks. Miz punches Elias on the floor and he sends Elias into the ringside barrier a few times. Elias kicks Miz and they go through the ring to the floor and Elias goes up the ramp.

Wilder and Dawson hit Shatter Machine on Jimmy for the three count.

Winner of Fall: Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson, and Elias

We go to commercial.

Fall Number Two

Wilder misses a splash into the corner and Dawson tags in and they slingshot Jimmy’s throat into the bottom rope. Dawson with a elbow drops and a diving head butt. Dawson gets a near fall. Jimmy with chops and Dawson with a single leg take dwon and Wilder tags in and kicks Jimmy in the face for a near fall. Dawson makes the tag and he applies a waist lock. Dawson with a seated abdominal stretch. Dawson keeps Jimmy from making the tag but Dawson goes into the ring post when he misses a splash. Wilder tags in and he knocks Miz off the apron. Jimmy with a back body drop and Jey tags in and Jey with clotheslines and a thrust kick and uppercut. Jey goes for a Samoan drop but Wilder lands on his feet. Jey with a spinning kick to Wilder followed by a running hip strike into the corner.

Jey goes up top and hits a cross body but Wilder rolls through to get a near fall. Wilder goes for a sunset flip but Jey drops down and gets a near fall. Dawson tags in and Jey with a Samoan drop to Wilder. Jey with a punch to Dawson. Dawson with punches and a brainbuster for a near fall. Miz makes the tag and Jey with an enzuigiri. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale for the three count.

Winner of Fall: Miz, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uo

Fall Number Three:

Jimmy tags in and the Usos with super kicks on Wilder and Dawson. Jey with a splash onto Dawson for the three count.

Winners: Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Miz

We take a look at Drake Maverick and his love, the 24/7 Title, and his honeymoon.

We see Drake and Renee on their honeymoon in Orlando and Renee reminds him they live in Orlando. We see Drake celebrating at Universal Studios. The honeymoon continues in Newark.

We see Drake coming out of a storage case and Renee yells at him about photos with the title belt instead of her.

Drake apologizes to Renee and he says he will show what a great champion and husband he is. He will give her the honeymoon she deserves. Drake is excited that he will get to consummate his marriage and the Benny Hill 24/7 Title Chase Committee hears him and they chase Drake in the back.

We see Rey Mysterio in the back and we go to commercial.

We are back and we see Drew Gulak and Shane McMahon talking to a beer vendor for giving him a chance to be Roman’s tag team partner.

Rey Mysterio makes his way to the ring.

Rey says he is going to keep it short and simple. He stood in this ring six weeks ago with his arm in a sling and he had to do one of the hardest things he had to do in his career. He had to surrender his United States Title. Rey says he was told it would be a long time for him to come back but Rey trained harder and he came back hungrier. He beat the doctor’s predictions and now he is back. He says he is so ready to go and compete. Rey makes an open challenge to anyone in the back.

Match Number Three: Rey Mysterio versus Bobby Lashley

Rey attacks Lashley as Bobby enters the ring. The match starts and Rey with kicks and a drop kick. Rey counters a power slam attempt with a DDT and he drop kicks Bobby into the ropes and Rey with a 619. Rey goes up top and is caught by Lashley and Lashley with a flatliner and spear for the three count.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

After the match, Lashley throws Rey under the bottom rope to the floor.

Lashley scares the referee to the back and then Lashley pulls Rey up the ramp to the stage. Lashley looks at the TitanTron wall and he picks up Rey and Rey is able to get to his feet as the referee tries to talk sense into Lashley. Lashley picks up Rey and press slams him onto three referees.

Lashley says last week, he was the only man standing and you better believe that he will be the last man standing on Sunday, at Extreme Rules.

We go to commercial.

We are back and AJ Styles, Luke Gallows,and Karl Anderson walk into the back. Kayla asks why did AJ attack Ricochet last week.

AJ says he does not owe anyone an explanation. Karl is asked for comments and he refuses. Luke refuses as well.

Match Number Four: No Way Jose versus Cesaro

Jose goes after Cesaro when the conga line runs away from Cesaro. Cesaro is sent into the steps and ringside barrier before the return ot the ring.

The match starts and Jose with punches. Cesaro with a European uppercut and then he connects with a series in the corner. Cesaro with a gutwrench suplex. Cesaro with the Giant Swing into the Sharpshooter and Jose taps out.

Winner: Cesaro

We see The Street Profits in the back and they see the cameras. Montez says we are gathered here today for a special reminder. You do not mess with Cesaro. Montez mentions Extreme Rules and they give a thumbs up. They run through the card and mention the match with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre against Roman Reigns and the Undertaker. Montez asks Angelo who he has in the match. Angelo says they are going to be taking souls while digging holes. Montez says Roman has to make it to Sunday and they talk about the tag match and how Undertaker is out of the match if he interferes. They talk about who could Shane choose. Montez tells Kerwin to do a transition.

We see Bayley and Nikki Cross in split screen as they get ready to talk about their matches later on the show.

We are back with a look at what happened last week between Mike and Maria Kanellis.

We see Maria in the back and Mike Kanellis walks in with flowers. He says he is so sorry about what happened last week. He says the news caught him off guard. He is excited to have their second child. They talk about how much they love each other. Maria says she loves ice cream and Mike says he loves ice cream. Maria wants ice cream and pickles and Mike realizes that she is placing an order. Mike asks if she wants non-fat ice cream and Maria yells at Mike for calling her fat.

Maria asks what kind of man taps out to a woman.

We go to Bayley and Nikki Cross who are in separate rooms to discuss tonight’s Beat the Clock Challenge.

Nikki is asked about whether she feels any pressure to win. Nikki says she feels like the whole world is on her shoulders and she needs to win this for Alexa. She owes everything to Alexa and does not know where she would be without Alexa.

Bayley says Alexa is using Nikki. You are the reason Alexa has the rematch. Alexa is using you for Extreme Rules.

Nikki says she is sick of Bayley running down Alexa. You have been jealous of Alexa since day one.

Michael interrupts and explains the Beat the Clock concept. Bayley will be facing Sarah Logan. Nikki will be facing Dana Brooke.

Bayley talks about Sarah being part of Riott Squad and using chaos to win. Bayley says she is not afraid of Chaos. Bayley says she is the Smackdown women’s champion and she will win to set the stipulation.

Nikki says Dana is bigger and stronger than her, but Dana is not tougher than her. Nikki says she will do anything for Alexa. She will beat the clock and she tells Bayley ‘let’s play’.

We see Erik and Ivar in a hallway filled with orange light and we go to commercial.

We are back and we see R Truth and Carmella looking for Drake Maverick. Truth says he wants his baby back and he hopes Drake is feeding her and not showing her any scary movies.

Drake runs in the hall and the Benny Hill Gang run past. Truth and Carmella run the other way.

Match Number Five: Erik and Ivar versus Colin Justin and Devin Justin

Erik and Colin start things off and Erik with a German suplex and Devin tags in and Erik with a back breaker followed by a gutbuster. Ivar tags in and Erik with a gutwrench power bomb and Ivar with a splash and he pulls Devin up. Devin and Colin are in the ring and Erik with a double power bomb They hit Viking Experience for the three count.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

We see Drake Maverick make his way into the ring and Erik and Ivar take care of Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder. Drake goes into the crowd and Truth comes into the ring and then leaves.

Ricochet walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Roman Reigns is in his locker room and he is asked about the mind games that Shane is playing with him. Roman says he has no idea who Shane is going to pick. The only people playing mind games is his team.

Ricochet has something to say before his match. He says when AJ Styles congratulated him on beating Samoa Joe and making the challenge, Ricochet says he thought he got to face a man he has respected for years. Before he could celebrate one of his biggest victories, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows gave him one of the biggest beatings of his life. He faces AJ on Sunday. We know what is going to happen and Luke Gallows will not be coming alone. He will have Karl Anderson and AJ Styles. In the end, he will fight all three.

AJ Styles thanks Ricochet for reminding them who he is. AJ has some advice. In the WWE, we move pretty quickly so he tells Ricochet to slow down and appreciate the moment. Gallows is going to stomp a mudhole in you. While we are talking about appreciating a moment, let’s talk about last week, and take a look at a video package.

Match Number Six: Ricochet versus Luke Gallows (with Karl Anderson and AJ Styles) in a Non Title Match

Ricochet with punches to Gallows. Gallows with an Irish whip but he runs into an elbow. Gallows catches Ricochet off the turnbuckles and hits a choke slam. Gallows gets a near fall. Gallows with a series of punches but Ricochet punches back. Gallows with a boot to Ricochet. Gallows with elbows to the collarbone. Gallows with a reverse chin lock. Gallows with a forearm to the back. Gallows with a head butt. Gallows kicks Ricochet in the corner and follows with an uppercut. Gallows with an Irish whip but Ricochet wtih a kick. Gallows with a clothesline.

Gallows picks up Ricochet and Ricochet wtih a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet

After the match, AJ tells Ricochet he said he would go through all three of them, so why not go through Karl Anderson right here, right now. Unless you aren’t man enough, champ?

We go to commercial.

Match Number Seven: Ricochet versus Karl Anderson (with Luke Gallows and AJ Styles) in a Non Title Match

Anderson with a kick and he sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles. Ricochet with a back elbow and punch. Anderson with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot. Ricochet wtih a springboard clothesline for a near fall. AJ distracts Ricochet and Anderson sends Ricochet shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Anderson with a back elbow for a near fall. Anderson with a reverse chin lock. Ricochet with elbows and punches. Ricochet flips over Anderson’s back and hits a head scissors take down. Ricochet with punches and a thrust kick. Anderson with a spinebuster for a near fall.

Anderson with a punch and he has some words for Ricochet. Anderson with a European uppercut but Ricochet with a kick and enzuigiri. Styles grabs the leg and Anderson with an uppercut. Ricochet with a Fosbury Flop onto Gallows when he ducks Anderson. Ricochet with a shoudler to Anderson and a moonsault off the ring post onto AJ. Ricochet returns to the ring and floats over Anderson and Anderson goes into the ring post. Ricochet with a running drop kick into the corner and Ricochet goes up top for the 630 splash and hits it.

Winner: Ricochet

After the match, AJ attacks Ricochet and punches him. AJ picks up Ricochet and hits a brainbuster. AJ calls for a Magic Killer and they hit it on Ricochet. AJ asks for Karl and Luke to give him Ricochet for a Styles Clash off the turnbuckles but AJ decides not to do it.

AJ takes the mic and he says he is a good guy and he will leave a little left in Ricochet as long as he stays down. He wants to be able to beat him on Sunday.

AJ, Luke, and Karl leave the ring and Ricochet gets back to his feet.

AJ tells Luke and Karl to get back into the ring and they hold Ricochet for a Phenomenal Forearm.

We take a look at Evolve, who have a tenth anniversary special on the WWE Network on Saturday. We see some of the people who have been in Evolve who are now in the WWE.

We see Renee Michelle in the back with Drake and Drake celebrates surviving the night as champion. R Truth and a referee emerge from a case and then Carmella comes out of another one. We see Drake run away followed by Truth who wants his baby.

Bayley watches all of this.

We see a janitor limping in the back and Shane and Drew say they found their guy.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Shane and Drew ask the janitor if he would like to make $5,000. He would do anything for $5,000. Shane asks the janitor what his name is and he says it is Gary. Gary says he does not think he can wrestle. He tells Gary to stand on the apron and they will do everything. Shane says they will even get him a mask.

Match Number Eight: Bayley versus Sarah Logan in a Beat the Clock Challenge Match

They lock up and Bayley with a take down and a near fall. Bayley with punches but Sarah kicks her away. Bayley with a sunset flip for a near fall. Bayley with a double jump cross body for a near fall. Bayley with a knee and Sarah pushes Bayley to the apron but Bayley gets back into the ring. Sarah with a pop up head butt. Sarah with a baseball slide that sends Bayley to the floor. Sarah pulls Bayley into the ring and gets a near fall. Sarah with forearms and an Irish whip and drop kick that sends Bayley into the turnbuckles for a near fall. Sarah kicks Bayley in the back.

Bayley with punches of her own. Sarah with an Irish whip and Bayley with a take down and a cover for a near fall. Sarah gets a near fall. Sarah with a reverse Cloverleaf. Bayley gets to the ropes and Sarah releases the hold. Sarah chokes Bayley. Sarah with a surfboard and boot to the back. Sarah misses a baseball slide and Bayley with a knee to Sarah. Bayley with a clothesline but Sarah with a clothesline of her own for a near fall. Bayley gets a near fall and Bayley with a knee. Bayley wtih a sunset flip buckle bomb for the three count.

Winner: Bayley (Time to beat 4 Minutes 32 Seconds)

Match Number Nine: Nikki Cross versus Dana Brooke in a Beat the Clock Match

Dana goes to the floor when the bell rings. Nikki stays in the ring as Dana returns to the ring and goes back to the floor. Dana high fives and hugs Bayley. Nikki goes after Dana and Nikki with a shoulder to the midsection. Dana sends Nikki through the ropes to the floor. Nikki gets back on the apron and connects with a shoulder and drop kick for a near fall. Dana with a rollup for a near fall. Nikki with punches. Nikki sends Dana into the turnbuckles and kicks Dana. Nikki puts Dana on the turnbuckles but Dana gets back to her feet and hits a gourdbuster. Dana goes up top and misses a swanton. Dana with a rollup for a near fall.

Dana gets Nikki on her shoulders but Nikki with a back slide. Dana gets a near fall with a rollup. Nikki with a swinging neck breaker for the three count.

Winner: Nikki Cross (wins Challenge)

Nikki wants a mic. Nikki tells Bayley to come into the ring because she has something to say to Bayley and she wants to say it to her face.

Nikki tells Bayley for the last few weeks, you have been trying to convince her that Alexa Bliss is not her friend. Nikki says the problem is that you don’t understand what real friendship means. That is okay. Nikki says she will show what it means at Extreme Rules when Alexa lets her make your title match a two on one handicap match. Nikki says she will help Alexa take your Smackdown Women’s Championship. Nikki gives Bayley some free advice. Go and find a friend of your own. You need someone as loyal and honest as Alexa Bliss. Someone to really slap some sense into you.

Bayley slaps Nikki in the face. Bayley gives Nikki a belly-to-belly suplex. Bayley pulls Nikki into the corner and hits an elbow drop.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Maria is still waiting for her ice cream and pickles. Mike brings the ice cream and Maria says that food would make her fat. Maria wants to know if she was not pregnant, if Mike would impregnate her. Mike says he would impregnate her right now if she wasn’t pregnant. Maria tells Mike she will not let Mike impregnate her again and she says Mike might not even be the father.

Corey is in the back with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Corey asks how is their personal relationship going to affect their match. Will it be the downfall in the match? What if Becky loses Seth’s title? What if Seth loses Becky’s title?

Becky says everyone knows that she has backed up everything she has said and he has backed up everything he has said. There are no rules on Sunday. After they lose, they get no more chances. They will walk out as they walk in, as champions. Becky walks away. Seth agrees with what Becky said and walks away.

We see the Street Profits talking about Samoa Joe and Kofi Kingston. Angelo tells Montez they are not here to impersonate the Rock. Montez asks Dawkins about the WWE Championship Match. Angelo says Kofi is his guy but he does not want to get put to sleep by Joe. Montez asks about the mixed tag match. Angelo picks Baron Corbin and then he says he got Montez. Montez says this is the second week so they can’t get booed. Angelo says that Baron’s mom doesn’t even like her son.

Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon walk in the back as we go to commercial.

Shane says he proved to Roman that he is the best in the world when he beat him. Shane says they are going to make an example of Roman for the match on Sunday. Drew says unlike these idiots, he can see right through Roman. You like to pretend you are a nice guy and a role model. You have no respect for Shane McMahon and authority. You only respect Roman Reigns. Drew says he will beat the respect into Roman. For right now, everyone will shut their mouth and listen to what Shane has to say.

Shane says he finally found Roman’s tag team partner. Here is the fifth grade spelling bee champion The three time Prudential Employee of the month. Here is Gary ‘The Goat’ Garbutt.

Match Number Ten: Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon versus Roman Reigns and Gary Garbutt

Roman with clotheslines and a flying clothesline to Drew. Drew with a boot and Roman with a Samoan drop. Roman sets for a Superman punch and Drew with a boot and punch followed by a head butt. Roman bumps into Gary on the apron and Drew sends Roman into the ring post. Drew brings Gary into the ring and Shane tags in. Shane shuffles around and Gary goes to the apron. Gary with an enzuigiri and springboard clothesline. Gary with a handspring round kick and punches. Gary with a plancha onto Drew. Gary goes to the apron and hits a springboard cross body but he runs into a Claymore. Shane gets the three count.

Winners: Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

After the match, Roman with a Superman punch to Drew. Shane holds Drew back because Drew wants to return to the ring.

Gary takes off the mask and we see that it was Cedric Alexander.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com