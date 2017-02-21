WWE RAW Social Score, Child Actor Meets Triple H And Stephanie McMahon (Photo), The Rock Doc Preview

– The Rock and HBO are partnering again for Rock’s new “Rock And A Hard Place” documentary that premieres on March 27th. The doc is inspired by The Great One’s own experience with the law as a youth. Below is a preview for the special:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop. RAW had 124,000 interactions with 26,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s show, which drew 156,000 Twitter interactions with 33,000 unique authors. RAW also had 258,000 Facebook interactions with 166,000 unique authors, down from last week’s show, which drew 302,000 interactions with 195,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– Child actor Sunny Pawar of the “Lion” movie was backstage for last night’s RAW in Los Angeles. Below is a photo of Sunny with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon: