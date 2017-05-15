WWE RAW *Spoilers* For Tonight’s Episode

Source: PWInsider

There are plans for Finn Balor to wrestle a “top name” at tonight’s WWE RAW from Newark as a way to promote his WWE 24 special that airs on the WWE Network after the show goes off the air.

There are also plans for Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy at tonight’s RAW, plus cruiserweight action with Jack Gallagher and Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage from Newark.