WWE Raw Star Likely To Undergo Surgery

During the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Jason Jordan is dealing with the kind of neck injury that will likely require surgery. Typically when a talent is dealing with this injury, they undergo surgery.

It’s been well documented that Raw star is reportedly having issues with his grip, which could indicate a very serious injury. It was also noted that Jordan is dealing with a loss of grip strength.



Thus, this is the reason that WWE officials are not booking him in any physical angles or matches until further notice and why he and Seth Rollins lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Bar at the Royal Rumble PPV event.