WWE RAW Star Sick, Johnny Impact’s Contract Eexpires

– Alexa Bliss is reportedly not backstage at RAW. Alexa has been dealing with an illness but the hope is that she will be cleared for her Smackdown women’s title match against Bayley at Extreme Rules on Sunday.

Night 4 of no sleep due to terrible coughing … really need to kick this sickness 🤒😷😴 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 7, 2019

– PWInsider.com is reporting that Johnny Impact’s contract with Impact Wrestling expired several weeks ago but Johnny agreed to finish up with the promotion at Slammiversary and put over Rich Swann. The two sides are said to be in talks about continuing their relationship.