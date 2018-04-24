WWE Raw Superstar Suffers Injury, Pulled From Greatest Royal Rumble Event

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder unfortunately suffered a knee injury on Monday night during his match against Mike Kanellis. This match will air on this week’s episode of Main Event.

Ryder, who broke the news in a post on his official Twitter account, noted that he will not be competing at Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as he will be getting an MRI in Orlando, Florida. He wrote the following:

“This pic is from last night b4 my match with @RealMikeBennett on #MainEvent,” Ryder tweeted. “We treated it like we were wrestling on #Raw. Unfortunately, I suffered a knee injury. While the rest of the roster is flying to Saudi Arabia 2day for #WWEGRR, I’m flying back to Orlando to get a MRI.”