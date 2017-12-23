WWE Raw Top 100 Moments Collection Coming To WWE Network

WWE sent out the following:



WWE Network Jan. 2018 Collections



WWE Network Collections showcase the very best of what WWE Network has to offer. With an incredible assortment of unforgettable matches and moments right at your fingertips, WWE’s massive video library has never been easier to navigate. Check out the new January collections available on Jan. 1, 2018.



Raw 25: Celebrating 100 Moments

Celebrate an unmatched TV milestone with the greatest moments from Monday Night Raw’s 25-year history.



Raw 25: Moments 100-76

Celebrate an unmatched TV milestone with the greatest 100 moments from Monday Night Raw’s 25-year history. Count down moments 100-76 with this Network Collection, including The Trial of Eric Bischoff, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s unceremonious disposal of The Rock’s Intercontinental Title, the debut of Paige, and much more.



Raw 25: Moments 75-51

Count down moments 75-51 with this Network Collection, including; Mr. McMahon’s in-ring debut against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, the formation of the DX Army, Kane’s unbelievable unmasking, and much more.



Raw 25: Moments 50-26

Count down moments 50 – 26 with this Network Collection, including; the shocking WWE debut of Goldberg, the surprising DX reunion of 2002, Mr. McMahon’s infamous interview about Bret Hart, and much more.



Raw 25: Moments 25-1 (Avail., Jan. 15 after Raw Top 25 Moments airs on WWE Network, immediately following Monday Night Raw)

Count down moments 25-1, as ranked by you, the WWE Universe.