WWE RAW Triple Threat Announced, Promo For RAW, Vince McMahon On Ric Flair’s 30 For 30

– Above is a promo for Monday’s WWE RAW from Atlanta, featuring the return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns’ return for another reunion with The Shield and the final hype for WWE Survivor Series.

– WWE has announced Bayley vs. Mickie James vs. Dana Brooke for Monday’s RAW. The winner will earn the final spot on Team RAW for the women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match. Team RAW currently features Team Captain Alicia Fox, Asuka, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks. Team SmackDown features Captain Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Carmella and Tamina Snuka.

