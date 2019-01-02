WWE RAW Under 2 Million Viewers Again, The Rock’s Advice To John Cena

– This week’s RAW, which aired on New Year’s Eve, did 1.985 million viewers. This was above last week’s 1.775 million viewers for Christmas Eve but still way below what RAW usually does.

Here are the hourly numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com:

2.085 million

2.026 million

1.843 million

– In an interview with TheSportsDaily.com, John Cena commented on advice he got from The Rock:

“The Rock has been genuine enough to tell me to be myself. I think it was great advice. It came right at a time when I needed it. I tried some movies before, and they weren’t really successful. The reason I was doing those movies was trying to create a business model. Then I looked back at myself and realized I just like telling stories. He gave me some pretty cool advice at unbelievable timing. He said: ‘Hey man, they’re going to like you, or hate you, for you. Be yourself. At least that way at the end of the day you’ll feel good about your body of work.’”