WWE RAW Viewership Back Over Three Million For First Episode Of 2017 With Bill Goldberg

Monday’s WWE RAW, the first RAW of 2017 with Bill Goldberg’s return, drew 3.046 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.855 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 3.042 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.159 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.939 million viewers.

RAW was #8 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the Rose Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, the Cotton Bowl and four other ESPN college football programs. RAW was #8 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the same college football programming and Love & Hip-Hop.