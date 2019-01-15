WWE RAW Viewership For 1/14/19, Cody Rhodes Gets High Praise

– This week’s RAW, the first episode of the season without football competition, did 2.722 million viewers. This was above last week’s 2.324 million viewers. The RAW from one year ago on 1/15/18 drew 3.250 million viewers.

Here are the hourly numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com:

2.775 million

2.781 million

2.610 million

– In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Diamond Dallas Page commented on Cody Rhodes’ success with All Elite Wrestling:

“It’s f***ing amazing,” said DDP. “I’m about to put an interview out with him – the last two years we’ve filmed me talking to Cody of what happened last year. Last year he came light years from leaving the WWE and this year it’s like warp speed. He’s like my nephew and I’m enjoying watching it. It’s amazing.”

“It’s the closest it’s ever been [to the Monday Night Wars era]… Gotta see what’s gonna happen,” Page added.