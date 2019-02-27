WWE RAW Viewership For 2/25/19, Ric Flair Reacts To Batista Attack

– This week’s edition of WWE RAW, which was built around appearances by Roman Reigns and Ric Flair, drew 2.922 million viewers which was up from last week’s

2.771 million viewers. The 2/26/18 edition of RAW from one year ago drew 3.180 million viewers.

Here are the hourly numbers:

3,167,000

2,952,000

2,648,000

– Ric Flair reacted to being attacked by Batista at the end of this week’s WWE RAW with the following message: