WWE RAW Viewership Up For This Week

Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring the fallout from the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, drew 3.615 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 3.292 million viewers for the go-home episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 3.628 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.643 million viewers and the final hour drew 3.574 million viewers.

RAW was #4 on cable for the night in viewership, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson and The O’Reilly Factor. RAW was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: