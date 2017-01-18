WWE RAW Viewership Up This Week

Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring an appearance by Brock Lesnar and a six-man main event with Braun Strowman, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, drew 3.271 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.907 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 3.519 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.221 million viewers and the final hour drew 3.074 million viewers.

RAW was #5 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the NBA on TNT, The O’Reilly Factor, Special Report and Tucker Carlson. RAW was #3 in the 18-49 demographic this week, behind the NBA and Love & Hip-Hop. The NBA drew less than 5 million viewers.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: