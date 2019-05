This week’s RAW, which was built around Money in the Bank participant announcements, drew 2.158 million viewers. Last week’s edition of RAW drew 2.374 million viewers and the RAW from one year ago drew 3,066 million viewers.

Here were the hourly numbers:

2.336

2.241

1.898

This is the first time that the third hour of RAW has fallen under 2 million viewers for a non-holiday/football season edition.