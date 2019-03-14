WWE Reaction To Ronda Rousey Promos, Two NXT Stars Being Praised

– WWE is reportedly taking a different approach to promos with there being more of an emphasis on using reality-based material. Dave Meltzer.com of F4WOnline.com noted that “the company believes it’s been a huge success in the sense people actually buy [Ronda] Rousey being an enemy of the state based on her saying wrestling is a scripted world.”

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that NXT stars Eric Bugenhagen and Stacey Ervin Jr. have been getting rave reviews within WWE. Bugenhagen has been gaining the attention of WWE officials and fans with his energy and charisma.