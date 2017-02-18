WWE Referee Has Surgery, Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn At Live Event, More

– Cathy Kelley looks at some of Rusev’s recent social media shenanigans with the NBA in this new video from WWE Digital:

– Former WWE announcer and wrestler Raymond Rougeau turns 62 years old today.

– Samoa Joe made his main roster WWE live event debut on Friday night in Dallas, Texas with a win over Sami Zayn. As noted, Joe vs. Sami is expected to be announced soon for the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

– As noted, WWE referee Charles Robinson suffered a foot injury during the John Cena vs. AJ Styles WWE Title match at the Royal Rumble last month. Robinson suffered the injury at around 7 minutes into the match but kept working. Robinson expected to be back in action for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view but revealed on Friday that he just underwent surgery. He tweeted the following, thanking former WCW star Lodi for helping him out: