WWE Releases Bracket For Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

WWE issued the following:

The Dusty Classic kicked off on March 7 and will continue in the coming weeks on WWE NXT on WWE Network. The winners of this year’s tournament will face NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly for the titles at TakeOver: New Orleans on Saturday, April 7.

The First Round is in the books following four action-packed matches:

The Authors of Pain def. TM61 on March 7

SAnitY def. Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli on March 14

Street Profits def. Heavy Machinery on March 14

Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch on March 21

The NXT Universe now looks ahead to the Semifinals on Wednesday, March 28, featuring two big matchups:

Street Profits vs. The Authors of Pain

SAnitY vs. Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne

Which team will prevail in this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and go on to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles at TakeOver? Tune in to NXT every Wednesday night at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network to watch all the action unfold!