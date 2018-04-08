WWE Releases Footage Of Several Top Stars Arriving At WrestleMania

WrestleMania 34 is upon us and the superstars are arriving at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana for the biggest event of the year for the sports entertainment company.
WWE has released these videos of some stars talking about their matches at tonight’s event.
EXCLUSIVE: @mikethemiz plans to make the year of The Miz continue TONIGHT by walking out of #WrestleMania STILL #ICChampion! pic.twitter.com/otKfPkNh6P
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
EXCLUSIVE: The time for mind games is over. It's "time to put up or shut up" for @ShinsukeN against @AJStylesOrg tonight! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Ut15DAtimN
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
EXCLUSIVE: The only thing on @WWERomanReigns' mind as he arrives at the @MBSuperdome? Taking down @BrockLesnar and leaving New Orleans with the #UniversalTitle! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4k8Ec4qGfr
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
EXCLUSIVE: @itsBayleyWWE is prepared to eliminate ANYBODY in the #WrestleMania Women's #BattleRoyal…ESPECIALLY including @SashaBanksWWE! pic.twitter.com/xNwohszmnI
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018