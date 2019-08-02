WWE Releases Investigation Details On Roman Reigns’ Backstage Incident

After WWE Champion Kofi Kingston beat United States Champion AJ Styles in the main event of SmackDown LIVE, Roman Reigns intending on making a SummerSlam challenge from the backstage area, but “The Big Dog” just barely evaded sheer catastrophe when a pile of scaffold and metal suddenly fell down upon him. Reigns got back to his feet and seemed unharmed, but was someone responsible for this mysterious occurrence?

WWE issued “investigation details” on the backstage incident today.

“A preliminary investigation has found the incident Tuesday night involving Roman Reigns was caused by a forklift backstage carrying lighting grids that were not properly secured,” WWE stated on its official website.

WWE issued an update to the story at 10:40 a.m. ET, stating, “It has now been determined that the incident in question was specifically caused by a forklift driver error.”

This update seems to be a change of plans for the storyline since Dave Meltzer reported yesterday in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Daniel Bryan would be revealed as the person behind the calamity because they’re scheduled to have a match at SummerSlam.