WWE Releases List About Backlash Matches That Fans Won’t Believe Happened

WWE.com has released a list that looks at matches that have taken place in the past at the Backlash pay-per-view event that fans won’t believe actually happened. You can see the list here:

Undertaker vs. Ken Shamrock: Backlash 1999



WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena: Backlash 2003



WWE Champion “Stone Cold” Steve Austin & Intercontinental Champion Triple H vs. World Tag Team Champions Brothers of Destruction: Backlash 2001



Mankind vs. Big Show – Boiler Room Brawl: Backlash 1999



ECW Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Mr. McMahon, Shane McMahon and Umaga – Handicap Match: Backlash 2007



Shane McMahon vs. Big Show – Last Man Standing Match: Backlash 2001



Intercontinental Champion Randy Orton vs. Cactus Jack – Hardcore Match: Backlash 2004



The Rock vs. Goldberg: Backlash 2003