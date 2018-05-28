WWE Releases List Of Every Money In The Bank Cash-In

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.

WWE’s official website has released a list ranking all 19 Money in the Bank cash-ins, which you can see here:

#19 Baron Corbin (WWE Championship – 2017)

#18 John Cena (WWE Championship – 2012)

#17 Damien Sandow (World Heavyweight Championship – 2013)

#16 Jack Swagger (World Heavyweight Championship – 2010)

#15 CM Punk (World Heavyweight Championship – 2009)

#14 Alberto Del Rio (WWE Championship – 2011)

#13 CM Punk (World Heavyweight Championship – 2008)

#12 Edge (World Heavyweight Championship – 2007)

#11/#10 Tie: Randy Orton (WWE Championship – 2013) and Sheamus (WWE World Heavyweight Championship – 2015)

#9 Carmella (SmackDown Women’s Championship – 2018)

#8 Daniel Bryan (World Heavyweight Championship – 2011)

#7 Kane (World Heavyweight Championship – 2010)

#6 Rob Van Dam (WWE Championship – 2006)

#5 Edge (WWE Championship 2006)

#4 The Miz (WWE Championship 2010)

#3 Dean Ambrose (WWE World Heavyweight Championship – 2016)

#2 Dolph Ziggler (World Heavyweight Championship – 2013)

#1 Seth Rollins (WWE World Heavyweight Championship – 2015)