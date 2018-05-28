WWE Releases List Of Every Money In The Bank Cash-In

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.
WWE’s official website has released a list ranking all 19 Money in the Bank cash-ins, which you can see here:
#19 Baron Corbin (WWE Championship – 2017)
#18 John Cena (WWE Championship – 2012)
#17 Damien Sandow (World Heavyweight Championship – 2013)
#16 Jack Swagger (World Heavyweight Championship – 2010)
#15 CM Punk (World Heavyweight Championship – 2009)
#14 Alberto Del Rio (WWE Championship – 2011)
#13 CM Punk (World Heavyweight Championship – 2008)
#12 Edge (World Heavyweight Championship – 2007)
#11/#10 Tie: Randy Orton (WWE Championship – 2013) and Sheamus (WWE World Heavyweight Championship – 2015)
#9 Carmella (SmackDown Women’s Championship – 2018)
#8 Daniel Bryan (World Heavyweight Championship – 2011)
#7 Kane (World Heavyweight Championship – 2010)
#6 Rob Van Dam (WWE Championship – 2006)
#5 Edge (WWE Championship 2006)
#4 The Miz (WWE Championship 2010)
#3 Dean Ambrose (WWE World Heavyweight Championship – 2016)
#2 Dolph Ziggler (World Heavyweight Championship – 2013)
#1 Seth Rollins (WWE World Heavyweight Championship – 2015)