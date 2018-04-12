WWE Releases List Of Top 10 Youngest Champions In History

WWE’s official website has released a new article looking at the top 10 youngest champions in the history of the sports entertainment company. You can see the list here:

10. Paige (Divas Championship, 21 years, 7 months, 21 days)

9. Rey Mysterio (Cruiserweight Championship, 21 years, 6 months, 27 days)

8. 1-2-3 Kid (World Tag Team Championship, 21 years, 5 months, 28 days)

7. Essa Rios (Light Heavyweight Championship, 21 years, 2 months)

6. Hornswoggle (Cruiserweight Championship, 21 years, 1 month, 23 days)

5. David Flair (United States Championship, 20 years, 3 months, 29 days)

4. Kenny Dykstra (World Tag Team Championship, 20 years, 18 days)

3. Tyler Bate (United Kingdom Championship, 19 years, 10 months, 8 days)

2. René Duprée (World Tag Team Championship, 19 years, 6 months)

1. Nicholas (Raw Tag Team Championship, 10 years)