WWE has released new episodes of Southpaw Regional Wrestling, which is a parody of 1980’s southern pro wrestling that features several WWE stars such as John Cena, Rusev, Lana, Chris Jericho, Cesaro, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The company has added new characters to the show that will be portrayed by The New Day, Seth Rollins, and Rhyno.

You can watch them here: