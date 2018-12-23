WWE Releases Official 2018 Year End Awards Winners

WWE released an official Year End Awards list for 2018. The winners are as follows:
Male Star of the Year: Braun Strowman
Female Star of the Year: Becky Lynch
Tag Team of the Year: The Bar
Breakout Star of the Year: Elias
Most Underrated Star of the Year: Naomi
Return of the Year: Dean Ambrose
Best on the Mic of the Year: Paul Heyman
Rivalry of the Year: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns
Best Diss of the Year: Ronda Rousey’s promo against Nikki Bella
Match of the Year: Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair at Evolution
Shocking Moment of the Year: Randy Orton with the screwdriver through Jeff Hardy’s earlope
GM of the Year: Paige
Most Hated of the Year: Baron Corbin
Brand of the Year: Raw
Funniest Moment of the Year: Titus O Neil falling at The Greatest Royal Rumble