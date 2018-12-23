WWE Releases Official 2018 Year End Awards Winners

WWE released an official Year End Awards list for 2018. The winners are as follows:

Male Star of the Year: Braun Strowman

Female Star of the Year: Becky Lynch

Tag Team of the Year: The Bar

Breakout Star of the Year: Elias

Most Underrated Star of the Year: Naomi

Return of the Year: Dean Ambrose

Best on the Mic of the Year: Paul Heyman

Rivalry of the Year: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Best Diss of the Year: Ronda Rousey’s promo against Nikki Bella

Match of the Year: Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair at Evolution

Shocking Moment of the Year: Randy Orton with the screwdriver through Jeff Hardy’s earlope

GM of the Year: Paige

Most Hated of the Year: Baron Corbin

Brand of the Year: Raw

Funniest Moment of the Year: Titus O Neil falling at The Greatest Royal Rumble