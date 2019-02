After announcing Hideo Itami’s release from WWE, the sports-entertainment organization has released another talent from 205 Live: TJP.

WWE issued a brief statement this afternoon announcing that TJP — real name Theodore Perkins — is no longer with the company.

TJP released

WWE has come to terms on the release of Theodore Perkins (TJP).

Interestingly, WWE did not wish TJP well in his future endeavors.

WWE also released Tye Dillinger today.