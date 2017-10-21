WWE Rep Issues Statement About Sunday’s WWE TLC Changes

When asked about Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt being pulled from the WWE TLC PPV, a WWE rep gave the following statement to ESPN.com:

“We have confirmed that three of our performers have been diagnosed with a viral infection. As a precautionary measure, we are ensuring in-ring performers and staff are tested and immunized in accordance with recommended medical guidelines.”

While it wasn’t specified, it’s believed that the 3rd person in question is Bo Dallas.

