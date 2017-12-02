elimination-chamber3

WWE Replaces Elimination Chamber Match Participant? (Photos)

Published On 02/12/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Several people have informed us that the official WWE Elimination Chamber t-shirt being sold has Dolph Ziggler featured instead of Dean Ambrose. Whether Ziggler was originally scheduled to be part of the match or Ambrose is being replaced is unclear at this time. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live coverage of the show.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.