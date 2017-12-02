WWE Replaces Elimination Chamber Match Participant? (Photos)

Several people have informed us that the official WWE Elimination Chamber t-shirt being sold has Dolph Ziggler featured instead of Dean Ambrose. Whether Ziggler was originally scheduled to be part of the match or Ambrose is being replaced is unclear at this time. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live coverage of the show.

Elimination Chamber Event T-Shirt on sale at the venue pic.twitter.com/rwhJB5umZl — WWE Shop Updates (@WShopUpdates) February 12, 2017