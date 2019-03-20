WWE Reportedly Changed Creative Plans For Rey Mysterio

It appears that WWE recently changed creative plans for Rey Mysterio at Wrestlemania 35 and Mysterio wasn’t originally scheduled to face Samoa Joe for the United States title. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said about the situation:

“You know Rey and Andrade were booked for WrestleMania and why that changed I have no idea.”

“To show you how short-sighted or how far this booking went Joe choked Rey out at the last pay-per-view to win when you had R-Truth who could have lost or Andrade who could have lost that are going nowhere. So that tells you on the day of the last pay-per-view there’s no way that this match was planned.”

“Now by that Tuesday when Rey goes and beats [Joe] in that tag [match] it probably was.”