WWE Reportedly Decides On The Main Event For WrestleMania 34

As seen on Raw last Monday, WWE began planting seeds for a Roman Reigns vs. John Cena feud, which would suggest that the match will be taking place soon and not at WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE’s current plan is for Reigns to face Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 34.

Cena vs. Reigns had been rumored for WrestleMania 34 after WWE briefly changed the SummerSlam main event from Lesnar defending the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman to Lesnar vs. Reigns.

WWE ultimately changed the SummerSlam main event to a Fatal 4-Way Match featuring Lesnar vs. Reigns vs. Strowman vs. Samoa Joe, and the scheduled WrestleMania main event was back to Reigns vs. Lesnar.

While Lesnar vs. Strowman appears to be the biggest money match for Lesnar right now, WWE announced Monday that the match will headline No Mercy on September 24 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.