WWE Reportedly Drops Several Storylines Heading Into 2019

It appears that Alexa Bliss’ role as an authority figure has been completely dropped, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. Alexa was not on the taped edition of WWE RAW and it’s still unknown when she will be cleared to wrestle again. There had reportedly been talk about Alexa replacing Corbin as General Manager until WWE decided to shake things up.

Other angles that appear to be dropped due to the shakeup include a Shane McMahon heel turn, the fallout from Smackdown being shut out at Survivor Series, Paige as Smackdown General Manager, and Lucha House Party rules. In regards to Paige, she is still expected to be part of WWE television with her movie coming out in February.