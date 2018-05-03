WWE Reportedly Has Big Plans For Samoa Joe

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated is reporting that WWE has plans for Samoa Joe to feud with AJ Styles over the WWE Title in the near future.

Keep in mind that Styles defends the title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Sunday’s Backlash PPV and that plans change all the time in the WWE.

Barrasso wrote the following:

“Samoa Joe fans are bracing themselves for disappointment, as the “Samoan Submission Machine” is nearly a certainty to take the fall in his match with Roman Reigns. WWE is planning a Joe-Styles feud for the WWE title (imagine reading that sentence five years ago?), and it will be interesting to see what direction the creative moves in for Shinsuke Nakamura if he is unable to capture the title from Styles on Sunday.”