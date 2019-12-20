WWE Reportedly Interested In Current Free Agent

WWE’s interest level is significantly high in signing recently released Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross, according to WrestleVotes. One source said he should get a similar offer to that of which was extended to Hangman Page last year. There’s no confirmation as of yet if Kross will sign with the company, but WWE is definitely pursuing him, harder than they normally pursue other FAs.

In the meantime, Kross has been announced for an upcoming MLW event:

MLW today announced newly minted free agent Killer Kross will compete at MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $15 at: www.MLW2300.com.

A force in every promotion he’s competed in, the 6’4″ fighter has been a regular threat in AAA Lucha Libre and other promotions for the past several years. Now, a free agent, the Las Vegas native is looking for a fight… and he will get one February 1 when he competes in MLW at FIGHTLAND.

League officials are negotiating his opponent for the big Philadelphia card.

Hungry to represent MLW, several top ranked MLW wrestlers are actively pursuing a match against the dangerous underground combat fighter.

Who will Killer Kross clash with at FIGHTLAND? Stay tuned.

See Killer Kross live in Philadelphia February 1 as MLW presents FIGHTLAND. Purchase your tickets at MLW2300.com and experience Major League Wrestling.